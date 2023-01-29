Penrite Fork Oils

Fork oil is a type of hydraulic fluid specially designed to be compressed and to take up shock loads. Fork oils lubricate and protect the damping system from damage.

Many modern motorcycles use a telescopic fork arrangement that acts as the front springs and damper. These are contained inside telescopic tubes, which connect and suspend the front wheel to the frame via a yolk. Fork oils are specialised hydraulic oils that are used in these types of suspensions, and are used to adjust the damping characteristics of these telescopic tubes.

Fork oils are available in different viscosities, base oils and hydraulic configurations. Generally, a lower viscosity results in a harder and stiffer ride quality, and a higher viscosity results in a smoother, more compliant ride quality.

Penrite manufacture fork oils in 5W, 10W and 15W viscosities. Penrite fork oils are full synthetic, very high viscosity index, and made from a special combination of synthetic base oils, viscosity modifiers, anti-wear agents and Extreme Pressure additives. For forks and suspension systems that require SAE 20W, Penrite HPSO and Penrite Shocker Oil No 2 are the available options.

Application and Benefits

Penrite fork oils are suitable for use in many makes, including Honda, Moto Guzzi, Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Triumph plus others. The benefits of Penrite fork oils are:

Stable viscosity over temperature variations

Protect system from wear

Compatible with brass and copper alloys, and with seal materials

Excellent low temperature properties

How do I know what fork oil to use?

This can be found in the motorcycle owner’s manual or from the bike dealer.

How much fork oil do I need to do a change?

This will depend on the specific bike and damping system used. The bikes owner’s manual should contain this information. Otherwise, contact the dealer for more information.

Can you use ordinary hydraulic fluid as fork oil?

No, Fork oils are high Viscosity Index Fluids designed to operate at higher temperatures than standard hydraulic oils.

To learn more about Penrite Fork Oils as well as the entire range of Penrite Motorcycle products, visit penriteoil.com.au.