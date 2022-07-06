Hickman to take on WorldSBK field at Donington

The FHO Racing BMW team is set to make its FIM Superbike World Championship debut with rider Peter Hickman at Donington Park.

The team will join the WSBK grid after securing a wildcard entry for the Prosecco DOC UK round when the series roars into Donington Park over the weekend July 15-17, 2022.

The event will mark the first time Faye Ho’s team has appeared in a World Championship event, although it will be Hicky’s third time as a wildcard.

Peter Hickman

“I’m mega excited to get a chance to have a go at the World superbikes. I’ve done it twice – once in 2012 with Worx Suzuki and again in 2019 with the BMW World Superbike team but both times were last-minute arrangements, jumping on bikes I had never seen before.

“This time I’ll be riding my FHO Racing BMW which I race in the British Superbike Championship so that will be good. We are having to work on raising the electronics package to World Superbike spec which will change things quite a lot which could be interesting but we’ll see.

“I think it’s fantastic that we’re getting the chance to do this as a team and it’s all down to Faye. She’s owned the team for a year and a half and we’ve already done BSB, North West 200, Isle of Man TT and now we’re getting to do a World Superbike wildcard which is pretty cool.

“It’ll be good for everyone in the team to get to do a World Superbike round together, we’ve all done bits here and there but not as a team so I think it’s going to be a great thing for us all.

“A big thanks as always to all my sponsors and fans, I hope to see some of you there!”