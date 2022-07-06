Multistrada V2 accessories showcased in online configurator

Ducati has a wide range of Multistrada V2 accessories to make your travels even more enjoyable and they are available in the Ducati network dealerships now.

The aluminium rear rack and the rigid side cases are accessories that see the perfect combination of practicality and design. The latter have volumes designed to ensure maximum capacity and are made with high quality materials to ensure waterproofing and excellent resistance.

Indispensable for always safe parking is the central stand, integrated into the vehicle and designed to offer maximum practicality and stability even when lifting.

The Gran Turismo windshield has an increased height and width of 35 and 20 mm respectively to offer optimal aerodynamic protection.

An essential accessory, especially for longer journeys, is the Ducati Zumo 396 satellite navigator kit. Its user interface is intuitive and easy to use even with gloves. It has a Bluetooth module that allows to call through your mobile phone and listen to music from the internal MP3 player. It allows you to store the routes covered and share them with other users, even in real time through the Group Track function.

The Ducati Zumo 396 satellite navigator includes a preloaded map of 46 European countries with free updates for life and integrated Wi-Fi for downloading maps without the use of cables. Its sturdy structure is waterproof and resistant to fuel splashes and exposure to ultraviolet rays. It is also equipped with a predisposition for ergonomic mounting on the bike through a high support and a large 4.3” screen that makes it clearly visible even in the presence of tank bags.

In collaboration with Rizoma, Ducati has developed rear-view mirrors which, thanks to their unique design, allow for minimal aerodynamic impact, giving a touch of unmistakable style to the bike. The additional LED spotlights ensure great brightness for better night vision while maintaining low voltage absorption.

The protection net for the water radiator and the one for the oil cooler are made of aluminium with high quality anodization, which thus guarantees the maintenance of the original appearance over time; the first acts as a barrier against debris without adding weight, the second guarantees excellent protection of the cooling system, while enhancing the appearance of the bike.

Manufactured by Termignoni, the silencer with the end cap in billet aluminium and the titanium jacket is designed to improve the sound of the twin cylinder and to make it always satisfying while riding.

The entire range of accessories is available on the Ducati.com website, where through the “Configurator” section (link) it is possible for all Ducatisti to choose their favourite accessories to make their Multistrada V2 unique and share them with the nearest dealer.