ASBK 2023

Round Six – Phillip Island

There’s going to be a sensational showcase of both the old and new when round six of the 2023 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), presented by Motul, is held at the Phillp Island Grand Prix Circuit from October 27-29.

The penultimate round of the ASBK Championship will not only feature the regular classes – Alpinestars Superbike, Michelin Supersport, Supersport 300, Yamaha Finance R3 Cup and the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup – but the popular Sureflight Superbike Masters will also make a welcome return to the fold for the first time since round two at Sydney Motorsport Park.

And the response from the classic racing community has been emphatic, with a total of 42 riders making the Island pilgrimage to compete across the four Period 5 (bikes manufactured between 1973 and 1982) and Period 6 (1983-1990) classes.

In addition, the on-track action – three five-lap races – will be supported by a massive static display of road racing machines that were stalwarts of local and international competition from the 1970s through to the 1990s.

And some of the exotica will even hit the racetrack for parade laps on Saturday and Sunday, under the reins of riders like multiple Aussie Superbike champion Malcolm Campbell and his fellow Tasmanian road racing star, Scott Stephens.

Campbell will ride a Honda RC30 – the model that steered him to his Aussie titles in 1989-1990 – and RC45 in the parade laps, while Stephens will be aboard his original Kawasaki Z1000 superbike.

Other models in the parade laps will include the Yamaha TZ350 and booming Yamaha TZ750, the Suzuki GSX-R1100, Yamaha FZR750R, Honda RS1000 and the ex-Rob Phillis Kawasaki ZXR750R world superbike machine. Road-spec models such as the exotic Bimota SB6R and Ducati 999 will also join the parade sessions.

The level of intensity will then ratchet up for the Superbike Masters races, with South Aussie international David Johnson (Suzuki Katana), Scott Campbell (RC30), Denis Ackland (Z1000), the evergreen Albert Tehennepe (Kawaski Harris) and Ryan Taylor (GSX-R1100) among the new additions from the round two protagonists.

Brad Phelan (Katana, P5 Unlimited), Troy Corser (TZ750, P5 F1), Robert Young (Ducati 888 P6 Formula 750) and Keo Watson (Yamaha FZR1000, P6 Formula 1300) lead the respective Superbike Masters classes, with the latter also holding a tight grip on the overall standings after his clean sweep at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle is looking forward to the classic flavour of Phillip Island.

“It’s great to see the Superbike Masters riders back in action, some of whom have been mainstays of Aussie road racing for decades,” he said. “They are still competitive, too, so I certainly won’t be expecting timid affairs: it’ll be hard and fast racing from the get-go! And a big thank you to Superbike Masters coordinator Darren Lark, who has worked tirelessly to put together the static display of motorcycle racing royalty.”

Tickets are on sale for Phillip Island by clicking HERE.

Sureflight Superbike Masters Series Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Keo WATSON 25 25 25 75 2 Troy CORSER 20 20 20 60 3 Corey GLOCK 13 13 18 44 4 Robert YOUNG 15 14 15 44 5 Brad PHELAN 16 16 11 43 6 Aaron BENNETT 18 18 36 7 Phillip BURKE 12 12 12 36 8 Roger GUNN 9 10 16 35 9 Brian BOLSTER 17 17 34 10 Murray CLARK 15 17 32 11 Greg AVERY 14 11 25 12 Richard EASTON 7 8 10 25 13 Phillip BEVAN 11 9 20 14 Steven HARLEY 3 14 17 15 Paul PARLETT 1 6 9 16 16 Scott WEBSTER 8 7 15 17 Damion DAVIS 13 13 18 Paul RIGNEY 5 1 7 13 19 Glenn HINDLE 10 10 20 Stephen KAIRL 6 4 10 21 Ross DOBSON 8 8 22 Laurie FYFFE 2 3 5 23 Patrick POVOLNY 5 5 24 Mick JOHNSTON 4 4 25 Andrew RELPH 2 2

Schedule

Friday 0725 SSP300/R3, OJC, SBK Masters Briefing 20m 0750 (SBK, SSP) Biefing 15m 0905 R3 FP1 15m 0925 SSP FP1 25m 0955 SSP300 FP1 20m 1020 Superbike FP1 30m 1055 bLUcRU FP1 15m 1115 Masters FP1 15m 1135 R3 FP2 15m 1155 SSP FP2 25m 1220 Lunch 30m 1250 SSP300 FP2 20m 1315 Superbike FP2 30m 1350 bLUcRU FP2 15m 1410 Masters FP2 15m 1430 R3 FP3 15m 1450 SSP FP3 25m 1520 Superbike FP3 30m 1555 SSP300 FP3 20m 1620 bLUcRU FP3 15m 1630 SBK/SSP Briefing 60m 1640 Masters FP3 15m Saturday 0905 R3 Q1 15m 0925 SSP Q1 25m 0955 SSP300 Q1 20m 1020 Superbike FP4 30m 1055 bLUcRU Q1 15m 1115 Masters Q 15m 1135 R3 Q2 15m 1150 Lunch 45m 1235 SSP300 Q2 20m 1300 SSP Q2 25m 1330 bLUcRU Q2 15m 1350 Masters R1 5m 1415 R3 R1 7m 1440 Superbike Q1 20m 1510 Superbike Q2 15m 1530 bLUcRU R1 6m 1555 SSP300 R1 7m 1620 Masters R2 5m Sunday 0905 SSP300/R3 WUP 5m 0915 SSP WUP 5m 0925 bLUcRU WUP 5m 0935 Superbike WUP 10m 0950 Masters WUP 5m 1005 bLUcRU R2 6L 1030 SSP R1 10L 1105 R3 R2 7L 1130 Superbike R1 12L 1210 SSP300 R2 7L 1230 Lunch 60m 1335 bLUcRU R3 6L 1405 SSP R2 10L 1445 SSP300 R3 7L 1515 Superbike R2 12L 1600 R3 R3 7L 1625 Masters R3 5L

2023 ASBK Calendar