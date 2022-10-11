Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule – Preview

MotoGP 2022 – Round 18

The penultimate race in the Asia Pacific region for 2022 sees the MotoGP paddock assembling at Phillip Island for the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix this weekend.

Phillip Island is one of the most stunning, yet demanding racetracks on the MotoGP calendar.

The anti-clockwise layout of the track with is seven left-and five right-hand corners, places huge demands on the tyres due to the physical stresses exerted on them and the need to control the high temperatures that are generated by the abrasive surface.

Contrary to the heat generated, a fast warm-up is also a must at this time of year, as the cooler weather can mean that the shoulders of the tyres can lose temperature quite rapidly.

Taking these requirements into account, Michelin ship a unique range of compounds specifically designed for this circuit. The so-called ‘Phillip Island’ tyres meet the expectations of the riders and their respective machines, enabling them to push to the limit with complete confidence.

Available in Soft, Medium and Hard for the front and rear, this is one of only three races this season when the whole allocation will be asymmetric, with a harder left side to cope with the stresses that are placed on that shoulder of the tyre. The other ‘all asymmetric’ tyre circuits are Sachsenring and Valencia.

With its very close proximity to the sea and with it being early Spring in Australia, Phillip Island is vulnerable to wind and rain. The Michelin ‘wets’ for Phillip Island are available in Soft and Medium compounds – the fronts being symmetric and the rears asymmetric.

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“The last time we raced here was in 2019, and at that time we tested our new rear slick construction, which is the one we now have in our 2022 allocation. This track, with its particular layout and asphalt, always puts our tyres under close scrutiny because they need to offer the grip, durability, consistency, and performance that this circuit demands. Our unique selection of ‘Phillip Island’ compound tyres don’t only have to meet these criteria, but they also have to do this in the mixed weather conditions that can prevail here close to the sea.

“Even though this is our first visit here with our latest rear tyre construction, these tyres have proved their pace and durability at other circuits on the MotoGP calendar, so I have no doubt that they will allow the riders to push as always and give the passionate fans an exciting race weekend to remember.”

The circuit action will get underway when the MotoGP riders take to the track on Friday 14 October for the first two Free Practice sessions. Saturday will see two further practice sessions ahead of Qualifying, when grid positions for the race will be decided. Sunday’s 27-lap race is scheduled to get underway when the lights go out at 1400 local time.

The MotoGP Championship arrives at a crucial phase with five riders within 40 points, and 75-points still on the table.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) remains the Championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) is now within just two-points, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) within 20, Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) 39 and, last but by absolutely no means least, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) is the rider at a deficit of 40. But they say there’s no place like home…

Newly married Miller will be firmly in the spotlight this weekend as he rides with the factory Ducati on home turf for the first time, and he has chance to turn that into even more momentum. Of the top five in the title fight he’s scored the most points across the triple header – 56, with the next best being Bastianini on 42 – and over the two flyaways it’s a whopping 45/50 for the number 43.

For comparison, across Motegi and Buriram Bastianini has scored 17, Bagnaia 16, Quartararo eight and Aleix Espargaro just five points. It’s closed at the top as one rider or another has faltered, but Miller has chased down that gap because of late he has hardly put a foot wrong.

Far enough back to ride without too much pressure from the standings and with good speed shown at the Island, he’ll be one to watch, and in terms of pressure the same can be said of Bastianini, although the Italian doesn’t have the best record at the track. Aleix Espargaro has a pretty good record here while Bagnaia impressed the last (and first) time he rode a premier class machine there, and then there’s Quartararo. The Frenchman hasn’t had the best results or luck Down Under, but he’ll be hoping to turn that around at a circuit that should be much more suited to the Yamaha.

Curiously, despite its high speed nature, the way Phillip Island flows through the fast turns means that it is not known as a horsepower track. Of course, the riders with a power advantage will find passing down the main straight much easier, but for outright lap times and over race distance, top speed here is less vital than most would imagine.

In fact, the fastest ever lap of Phillip Island by a motorcycle was recorded by Jorge Lorenzo on a Yamaha way back in 2013, his 1m27.899 for pole position remains the outright benchmark. The fastest race lap was also set that year on what was then a freshly resurfaced track. Marc Marquez the holder of the race lap record at 1m28.108, 2013.

The race that year (2013) was quite controversial…. The grip of the new surface had seen tyre supplier Bridgestone caught out and the Japanese tyre manufacturer could not guarantee that their tyres would last more than ten laps. Thus the 2013 Australian GP was turned into an essentially two-part encounter over 19 laps, compared to the originally scheduled 27-lap distance.

Riders were instructed to pit for new rubber after no more than ten laps. However, the Repsol Honda crew failed to bring Marquez in soon enough as they misunderstood the instructions, believing that Marquez could do ten laps and then pit for new rubber on lap 11. Marquez did that and rejoined the race right behind Lorenzo. However, Marquez was subsequently black flagged and disqualified from the race… Lorenzo went on to win with Dani Pedrosa second and Valentino Rossi third.

When it comes to track records, there are two other names that immediately stand out. The first is Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), who brought a Yamaha win drought to an end in 2018, and was then the only rider able to stay anywhere near Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in 2019 before a crash out as they battled on the final lap.

Viñales returns to the track on a newer machine to him, but one he’s getting more and more consistently fast on. Is Phillip Island underlined as another real shot at victory? At Silverstone he was less than half a second shy.

The other name is the aforementioned Marc Marquez, and the number 93 has been miraculously, poetically fast Down Under. As his return continues to gain momentum, it would be no surprise to see Marquez fire up a little Jaws music for the rest of the field this weekend. Physically, the circuit flows in a kinder layout to take on when not at 100 per cent, and it’s almost tailor-made for the king of anti-clockwise circuits.

Experience could also work in the favour of the more veteran riders on the grid – including Marquez – as the field once again prepare for a first visit since 2019. The list of those who’ve never raced Phillip Island in the premier class is longer than just the 2022 rookies, with even the likes of 2020 debutants Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) facing it down for the first time.

In terms of racing you can also add Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) to that list as he was unfit for Sunday on our last visit, and even, arguably, Quartararo. The Frenchman didn’t make it to Stoner Corner on Lap 1 last time here.

In terms of the full-blown rookies, it will be a big weekend for Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) as he races on home turf, and the Aussie will want some more points after a tougher season.

Phillip Island could prove be the deciding showdown in the fight for Rookie of the Year, with Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), fresh from his first premier class pole position, facing another shot at that title.

The Teams’ Championship is on the line too, with Ducati Lenovo Team ahead and needing to outscore Aprilia by 16 points to tick off two out of three in their mission to take the triple crown.

Top Independent Team rider could also be wrapped up by Bastianini, although the Italian isn’t too far clear of Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) as it stands. Zarco is also in play as Prima Pramac look to secure the Independent Teams’ title.

Finally, another one to watch of a different kind is the return of Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), as he plans to try and get back on track at Phillip Island, a circuit that holds some good memories for the two-time World Champion.

Five riders, 40 points, and one ribbon of poetry written in tarmac. This weekend the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix promises much and will likely deliver even more, with too many headlines already drafted as the riders assemble at Phillip Island…

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 217 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 199 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 180 5 MILLER Jack AUS 179 6 BINDER Brad RSA 154 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 151 8 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 131 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 127 10 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 11 RINS Alex SPA 112 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 84 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 49 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 31 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 9 24 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 9 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 3 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 30 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0 31 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0

Moto2

Despite torrential conditions that seemed tailor made for either Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) or Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) to blink first in the brutally close 2022 Moto2 Championship fight, both remained poised and pretty fast at Buriram – finishing right next to each other once again. With half-points awarded in the shortened race, it’s now just 1.5 splitting the two with three rounds remaining.

Now, it’s time for Phillip Island. Experience could be key for many as the paddock returns to the track for the first time since 2019, but Fernandez and Ogura will likely remain pretty closely matched.

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 238.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 237 3 CANET Aron SPA 185 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 150.5 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 8 DIXON Jake GBR 127.5 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 110.5 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 74 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 SALAC Filip CZE 37 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 1.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 37 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 38 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Moto3

After a stunning season so far, Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) heads into Phillip Island with his first match point in Moto3. With two rounds remaining, 50 is the magic number in terms of the points advantage he needs by the flag – and he’s got 49 on the way in. Still, the challenge is a real one as the Guevera rides Phillip Island for the very first time, with key rivals already counting on a little more experience.

Guevara’s closest rival is now Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) as the Italian took another impressive win at Buriram, and he was joined on the podium by Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Mx Racing Team) once again – who remains fourth overall but is getting closer.

Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), meanwhile, crashed out in Thailand through no fault of his own, but had been left back in the pack after a difficult qualifying. He will be looking to fight back at Phillip Island.

With 50 needed and 49 in hand, Phillip Island is quite the playing field for Guevara to face down his first match point.

For Joel Kelso it will be the first time the young Aussie has raced in front of his home crowd in the Moto3 ranks and he will have plenty of supporters cheering him on as he aims to add to his points tally and end these finals legs of the season on a high note. Kelso’s berth in the series for next year has already been confirmed.

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 265 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 216 3 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 194 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 163 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 100 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 88 10 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 84 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 81 12 TATAY Carlos SPA 80 13 MUÑOZ David SPA 79 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 79 15 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 76 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 53 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 KELSO Joel AUS 28 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule

Friday Time Class Session 0755 Superbikes FP 0900 Moto3 FP1 0955 MotoGP FP1 1055 Moto2 FP1 1150 OJC FP 1220 Superbikes Q 1315 Moto3 FP2 1410 MotoGP FP2 1510 Moto2 FP2 1605 OJC Q 1640 Superbikes R1 1710 OJC R1 Saturday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 FP3 0955 MotoGP FP3 1055 Moto2 FP3 1145 OJC R2 1235 Moto3 Q1 1300 Moto3 Q2 1330 MotoGP FP4 1410 MotoGP Q1 1435 MotoGP Q2 1510 Moto2 Q1 1535 Moto2 Q2 1605 Superbikes R2 1645 OJC R3 1740 Superbikes R3 Sunday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 WUP 0920 Moto2 WUP 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1220 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

