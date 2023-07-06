Expansion of KTM Group joint venture with CFMOTO

PIERER Mobility and CFMOTO are strengthening their cooperation in the areas of product strategy, development as well as industrialisation.

As a sign of the deepening of the cooperation, CFMOTO has increased its stake in the stock listed PIERER Mobility AG to two per cent.

In January 2023, KTM took over the distribution of CFMOTO motorcycles in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Great Britain. The group is leveraging its excellent sales organisation in these markets. Production capacity is to be increased from current 50,000 to 100,000 units.

Hubert Trunkenpolz – Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility

“PIERER Mobility and CFMOTO have been in partnership for almost ten years. CFMOTO is our production and sales partner for KTM motorcycles in China, and in recent years it has expanded its capacities and supply chain to meet this need. We work well together. We have known the Lai family as the majority shareholder of CFMOTO for more than ten years. The intensification of the joint venture and the cooperation in the areas of product strategy, product development, industrialization, and sales is a further development of our consistent cooperation and a further step to be able to serve the increasing market demand in China and the Asian region, as well as worldwide.”