Pirelli in control

Overnight Dorna and Pirelli announced an almost complete take over of international road racing by the Italian tyre manufacturer starting from 2024.

Pirelli will replace Dunlop as the control tyre for both Moto2 and Moto3 from next year, and will also take control of all categories that race as part of the FIM Junior GP program as exclusive tyre supplier from 2024 through 2026.

The Asia Talent Cup is also slated to come under the Pirelli parabolica next year with the series splitting with Dunlop at the end of this season.

Then to really lock up every stepping stone on the road to MotoGP program the Northern Talent Cup will also switch to Pirelli as will the Red Bull Rookies Cup.

Pirelli already has a long legacy as the sole supplier for all classes of the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship thus it seems as though the only category not to use Pirelli as the control tyre from next year will be MotoGP, whose contract with Michelin extends through 2026.

Aldo Nicotera – Pirelli

“We are proud that Dorna has chosen us to become the new Moto2 and Moto3 supplier for the next three seasons. This is further recognition of our authority in motorsport and also a clear sign of appreciation for the work we have been carrying out in the Superbike World Championship for 20 years. With this new supply agreement, we will accompany the young hopefuls of motorcycling to the top competitions, WorldSBK and MotoGP. And, faithful to the philosophy that has distinguished us for years, we will do so by continuing to use standard products on sale in the market and available for purchase to all motorcyclists.”