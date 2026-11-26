KTM Christmas Sale

KTM is taking another $400 off its off-road range in Australia for Christmas. The bonus runs from 16 November to 24 December 2026, while stocks last, and covers Minis, motocross, cross-country and enduro bikes, including the 2027 models.

On bikes that already qualify for KTM KA$H under the PowerDeals programme, the Christmas bonus goes on top. That makes it worth asking what’s on the floor from the previous model year, even if you walked in looking for a 2027 bike.

From the first gate drop to the 450 class

For families shopping for a first race bike, KTM lists the 2026 50 SX at a recommended $5,995 ride-away, with $700 in total savings. The 2027 Minis also get the $400 Christmas bonus. If you’re weighing up petrol and electric options for a junior rider, the SX-E 5 is KTM’s battery-powered mini motocrosser.

In the full-size motocross range, the SX two-strokes run from the 125 SX through to the 300 SX, while the SX-F four-strokes come in 250, 350 and 450 cc sizes. One of the bigger motocross savings on the campaign page is the 2025 450 SX-F at a recommended $14,005 ride-away, with $1,900 in combined savings.

Cross-country and enduro

KTM’s XC and XC-F range sits between its motocross and enduro lines, with cross-country racing and faster off-road terrain in mind. The 125 XC is part of the 2027 Australian range, while KTM lists the 2026 250 XC at a recommended $14,195 ride-away, a combined saving of $1,200.

In the EXC range, the 300 EXC two-stroke makes sense if your favourite ride involves tight singletrack and technical climbs. If your local riding opens out into faster terrain, there’s the big four-stroke grunt of the 500 EXC-F.

KTM lists the 2026 300 EXC at a recommended $17,795 ride-away. That includes $1,400 in combined savings. The bike shown below is the 2027 model, which also qualifies for the $400 Christmas bonus.

There’s a deal on the previous year’s 500, too. KTM lists the 2026 500 EXC-F at a recommended $18,595 ride-away with $1,200 in combined savings. The 2027 model pictured below is part of the Christmas offer.

See the KTM XMAS SALE for the full list of offers and check stock with a participating authorised KTM dealer. The listed savings include GST and already factor in the $400 Christmas bonus.