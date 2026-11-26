Triumph reveals the specs of its 798 cc Moto2 engine

Triumph has detailed the 798 cc triple that will replace its 765 cc engine in Moto2 in 2027. The switch means new frames across the grid, and the chassis manufacturers have already had their first run with the engine at Aragón.

Triumph kept the capacity under wraps when it announced the new engine at Silverstone in August. At the time, Triumph put the peak power gain at around six per cent.

Where the extra 33 cc comes from

Triumph kept the 78 mm bore and fitted a new crankshaft that adds 2.25 mm of stroke. The company now puts the peak power gain at 5.5 per cent and says the triple makes more torque throughout the rev range. The rev limit is 13,800 rpm.

A new head and a bigger airbox

The redesigned cylinder head uses lightweight finger followers and titanium inlet valves, allowing for more aggressive cam profiles. Larger inlet and exhaust valves, revised intake ports and a bigger twin-inlet airbox and filter help lift airflow by a claimed 10 per cent.

Higher-flow Bosch injectors improve fuel delivery and atomisation, Triumph says. New pistons and reshaped combustion chambers take the compression ratio from 13.5:1 to 14.0:1.

Stronger crankcases, 2 kg less weight

Triumph strengthened the crankcases, revised oil flow to the gearbox and fitted a wider cam chain. The cylinder head is 1.1 kg lighter and the revised cam drive saves another 600 g. Changes to the cylinder liners and cam cover help bring the total saving to 2 kg.

First chassis test at Aragón

The intake has moved and so have the engine mounting points, the two main reasons the 798 needs new chassis. Triumph says feedback from the chassis builders after the Aragón test was positive.

Steve Sargent / Triumph Chief Product Officer

“Eight seasons in Moto2™ have given us a huge amount of data and experience to draw on.”

Official testing is next, ahead of the 798’s race debut at the opening round of the 2027 Moto2 season.

Triumph unveiled the road-going Street Triple 798 Moto2 Edition at the Valencia MotoGP to mark the race engine’s move to 798 cc. The 1,000-bike run keeps the 133 hp output of the Street Triple 798 RS and gets clip-ons, rearset footpegs, Öhlins forks and Brembo Hypure calipers.