Polaris announce withdrawal from ATV sales by October 2020

Polaris has announced it will withdraw all ATV (quad bike) models from sale in the Australian market prior to October 2020 when stage one of the new Consumer Goods (Quad Bikes) Safety Standard 2019 takes effect, with Honda and Yamaha previously stating they would also be forced to exit the market should they be adopted.

The new Standard takes effect in two stages in October 2020 and October 2021 respectively. While it already holds the required US or European standards for its ATVs and has the capability to comply with the testing and labelling required under stage one of the new Standard, Polaris has stated the process of complying is unviable in the rapidly reducing ATV market. It had already committed to withdrawing by October 2021 when fitment of Operator Protection Devices (OPD’s) became mandatory.

Polaris actively opposed the fitment of OPD’s as a standard, stating this position was due to the lack of reliable science or evidence to support the safety claims made of such devices, and also claiming that research indicates these devices may cause as many injuries as they prevent. Polaris will instead focus on the 30 models it offers with Roll Over Protection Structures (ROPS) which are already offered in the Australian market.

Alan Collins – Managing Director of Polaris Australia & New Zealand

“Over recent years the Australian off-road vehicle market has experienced record levels of transference as farmers transition en masse from quad bikes, to Side by Side vehicles. Polaris has led this transition with its industry-leading range of 30 vehicles with ROPS, and the market shift has been helped along in no small part by the safety rebates offered by SafeWork NSW and WorkSafe Victoria. Considering the vast contraction of the quad bike market over the past five years as customers flock to Side by Side vehicles with properly engineered ROPS and factory integrated safety technologies, Polaris maintains its view that the market itself would end up signalling the end for quad bikes over coming years anyway through sheer lack of demand driven by the availability, benefits and range of Side by Side vehicles.”

“Polaris has publicly stated numerous times that we believed within 24 months the quad bike market would be minimal at best, as the market shift away from ATVs (quad bikes) and towards Side by Side products was in full force long before any government mandates or safety standards were enacted – obviously this shift will now accelerate even further over the coming two years as the Consumer Goods (Quad Bikes) Safety Standard 2019 takes effect.”

As it moves to exit the ATV market by October, Polaris’ has stated its focus going forward will be on ensuring Side by Sides are accessible and offer a strong value equation for customers, with models such as with the competitively priced entry-level Ranger 500 effectively replacing a quad.

Polaris will withdrawing all ATVs from sale by October 2020, including its current 50cc and 110cc Outlaw youth models, while the ROPS equipped youth range comprising the single-seat ACE 150, RZR 170 and Ranger 150 will continue to be offered, boasting features such as app-based speed control and geo-fencing.

Polaris and its dealers are already clearing the remaining stock of ATVs ahead of the October 2020 deadline, and have urged customers to get in quickly if they wish to get their hands on one of the last remaining Polaris ATVs in Australia.

Polaris ATVs will remain in production for the rest of the world’s markets and full product support for parts and warranty will continue in Australia for at least the next decade.