Pramac Yamaha Moto2

After their split away from Ducati at the end of what was a MotoGP title-winning 2024 season, Pramac have not only teamed with Yamaha for 2025 with Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira on YZR-M1 machinery, but Yamaha also join as naming rights partners for Pramac’s 2025 Moto2 campaign with Tony Arbolino and Izan Guevara.

The new Moto2 team will tie in with Yamaha’s award-winning BLU CRU programme.

Italian rider Tony Arbolino and Spaniard Izan Guevara will make an exciting pairing that will debut on track at the first official Moto2 winter test, held from 7-8 February 2025, at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain.

Lin Jarvis – Yamaha Racing Managing Director

“We are thrilled that Yamaha’s collaboration with Pramac will extend to the Moto2 class straight away in 2025. The creation of the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team reflects Yamaha’s dedication to nurturing young talents and guiding them through the racing ranks as well as the company’s dedication to be back at the top of MotoGP. The creation of the Pramac Yamaha Moto2 Team is a natural development and fits in with Yamaha’s acclaimed BLU CRU programme, which successfully develops riders across multiple disciplines. With Tony Arbolino and Izan Guevara, we have an outstanding rider line-up for the new Moto2 team, combining skills, talent, and potential. We look forward to seeing their journey unfold as we continue building a stronger foundation for Yamaha’s future in MotoGP.”

Paolo Campinoti – Pramac Racing Team Principal

“Pramac Racing has always been committed to nurturing young talents, supporting their growth, and helping them become key protagonists in MotoGP and even World Champions. We are proud to strengthen this mission by expanding our presence into Moto2. I am confident that we have the team and technical expertise needed to start this exciting new chapter on the right track.”

Tony Arbolino

“It‘s an honour to join Pramac and Yamaha in their new Moto2 project. I always loved Yamaha as per what they represent as a brand and history. Besides I have full trust in Pramac to help me become a better rider. I will do my best to deliver the best possible results. The title in Moto2 is our goal. Thanks to them for their trust on me.”

Izan Guevera

“I’m very happy about this new chapter I‘m about to start. I’m going to a team that is a family and they are the reigning MotoGP World Champions. I’m looking forward to working again with one of the people who helped me become World Champion, Gino Borsoi. I know many of the people who will work in the team and I know it will be easy to work together. Above all I want to thank Pramac and Yamaha for giving me this opportunity to race with them in 2025. I’m sure we are going to achieve a lot of success. I am very motivated by this change and by the project I will be involved in.”