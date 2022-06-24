2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Round Five – Maitland, NSW

Maitland kicks off the second half of the Championship, a huge number of competitors, teams, support crew and race fans alike will flock to the Lower Hunter Valley to be a part of the ProMX action.

Thor MX1

The THOR MX1 class recently had yet another potential momentum swing in the Championship, with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy rider of Aaron Tanti coming into his own at the previous Round at Gillman in SA.

Tanti finally put it all together, matching his blistering sprint speed with endurance and consistency to weather challenges from all of the Championship contenders in THOR MX1, taking the second Moto victory at Gillman, the overall win for the Round and opening up a 12 point lead at the top of the THOR MX1 class standings with the Red Plate.

One thing is for sure, Tanti will feel at home in the familiar confines of the Maitland track and if there is any round he is able to capitalise on momentum and set the narrative for the rest of the Championship, it will be right here at Maitland! Watch for Tanti from the start of the day when Tanti throws down his patented sprint laps in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout.

It is the 2019 Champion of Todd Waters on the Husqvarna Racing Australia machine that has proved consistency is key, sitting in 2nd place in the Championship heading into Round 5.

Behind Waters, Go24 KTM’s Brett Metcalfe will look to capitalise on newfound confidence from a Moto win and overall podium at his home town race in Gillman.

Another compelling story from Gillman came with the HRC Factory Honda Racing rider of Dean Ferris, who quietly came into the round nursing the effects of a mid week practice crash. It was not the dominance we witnessed at Wodonga, but a consistent day inside the top 5 that now leaves Ferris 23 points out of the Red Plate and undoubtedly looking to rebound and set the tone for the rest of the Championship at Maitland.

KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs also returned to form at Gillman with an overall podium, now sitting 5th in the Championship, Gibbs is another veteran who can factor into the podium battles at any time during the second half of the Championship.

Thor MX1 Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Aaron TANTI Yamaha 164 2 Todd WATERS Husqvarna 152 3 Brett METCALFE KTM 150 4 Dean FERRIS Honda 141 5 Kirk GIBBS KTM 130 6 Hayden MELLROSS GasGas 107 7 Jayden RYKERS Kawasaki 105 8 Joel EVANS Honda 95 9 Kyle WEBSTER Honda 85 10 Joben BALDWIN Honda 78 11 Joel WIGHTMAN Yamaha 75 12 Dylan WOOD KTM 53 13 Luke CLOUT Yamaha 50 14 Zachary WATSON Honda 44 15 Lochie LATIMER KTM 43 16 Matt MOSS KTM 37 17 Bryce OGNENIS KTM 25 18 Caleb WARD Honda 22 19 Levi MCMANUS Honda 21 20 Cody O’LOAN KTM 21 21 Oliver MARCHAND Honda 20 22 Kye ORCHARD kawasaki 19 23 Mitchell NORRIS GasGas 17 24 Zhane DUNLOP Yamaha 16 25 Liam JACKSON Kawasaki 15 26 John DARROCH Yamaha 15 27 Cory WATTS Honda 14 28 Siegah WARD Honda 13 29 Luke ZIELINSKI Yamaha 12 30 Jesse BISHOP KTM 9 31 Liam ATKINSON KTM 7 32 Levi McMANUS Honda 5 33 Beau DARGEL KTM 3 34 Jack O’CALLAGHAN Honda 2 35 Riley STEPHENS Honda 2 36 Joel CIGLIANO Kawasaki 1

Pirelli MX2

In Pirelli MX2, HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Wilson Todd comes into the Round regaining full command of the Championship after a dominating performance at Gillman and now sits a whopping 61 points clear with the Red Plate.

Taking a perfect day with 1-1 Moto scores and edging out one of his closest rivals of Alex Larwood on the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team at Gillman, Todd has really set the tone that it is his Championship to control as we commence the second half of the season.

The only rider to beat Todd to a Moto win in 2022, Serco Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz, is battling a knee injury from Gillman, it is time for someone to step up to the plate and challenge Todd’s dominance. Who will that be? Time will tell at Maitland this weekend.

Pirelli MX2 Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Wilson TODD Honda 193 2 Alex LARWOOD Yamaha 132 3 Rhys BUDD Yamaha 131 4 Bailey MALKIEWICZ Yamaha 118 5 Ryder KINGSFORD Yamaha 117 6 Dylan WILLS Husqvarna 109 7 Liam ANDREWS Honda 105 8 Jesse DOBSON Yamaha 104 9 Noah FERGUSON GasGas 101 10 Haruki YOKOYAMA Kawasaki 97 11 Jai CONSTANTINOU Kawasaki 74 12 Isaac FERGUSON GasGas 62 13 Blake FOX GasGas 58 14 Hugh McKAY Yamaha 55 15 Kaleb BARHAM Husqvarna 53 16 Jayce COSFORD Yamaha 49 17 Chandler BURNS Honda 47 18 Brodie CONNELLY Yamaha 45 19 Levi ROGERS Yamaha 37 20 Tye JONES Husqvarna 20 21 Mackenzie O’BREE Yamaha 11 22 Jacob SWEET Yamaha 11 23 Wilson GREINER-DAISH KTM 10 24 Connor TIERNEY Honda 8 25 Braeden KREBS Yamaha 7 26 Korey MCMAHON GasGas 7 27 Dylan MARCHAND Honda 3 28 Tomas RAVENHORST KTM 2 29 Jai WALKER KTM 1 30 George KNIGHT Honda 1

Maxxis MX3

In Maxxis MX3, we have seen youthful exuberance and inconsistency shake up the Championship standings, with KTM Australia mounted youngster Kayden Minear closing the gap to just 1 point out from HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Cambell Williams.

It is safe to say that Maitland will be a battleground for momentum in the Maxxis MX3 field and all eyes will be on Minear Vs. Williams to see what the youngster’s can do to stake their claim on the Red Plate after leaving NSW on Sunday afternoon.

Maxxis MX3 Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Cambell WILLIAMS Honda 161 2 Kayden MINEAR KTM 160 3 Jack MATHER Husqvarna 135 4 Byron DENNIS GasGas 125 5 Jet ALSOP KTM 116 6 Ryan ALEXANDERSON KTM 114 7 Thynan KEAN Honda 108 8 Brock FLYNN Husqvarna 92 9 Connor TOWILL KTM 79 10 Myles GILMORE Yamaha 78 11 Ryley FITZPATRICK GasGas 68 12 Cooper HOLROYD Yamaha 55 13 Koby HANTIS Yamaha 50 14 Jake CANNON Yamaha 49 15 Connor ROSSANDICH KTM 43 16 Liam OWENS Husqvarna 43 17 Kobe DREW Yamaha 41 18 Jyle CAMPBELL Yamaha 37 19 Hixson McINNES Honda 33 20 Seth BURCHELL Yamaha 33 21 Deegan MANCINELLI Honda 24 22 Cody KILPATRICK Kawasaki 22 23 Liam JACKSON Yamaha 19 24 Hunter COLLINS KTM 17 25 Deacon PAICE KTM 17 26 Jack McLEAN Yamaha 11 27 Angus PEARCE Yamaha 11 28 Thomas LAMBERT KTM 5 29 Rian KING KTM 5 30 Kobi WOLFF Husqvarna 5 31 Brodie PETSCHAUER Honda 4 32 Sonny PELLICANO Honda 2 33 Koby TATE Yamaha 2 34 Rory FAIRBROTHER KTM 2 35 Jordan MINEAR KTM 1 36 Zane MACKINTOSH Honda 1

Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup

In a further addition to the incredible line up of ProMX action, Maitland will also host the first of the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Rounds for the Championship.

Don’t miss out on any of the action and get your tickets for Round 5 of the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores by clicking here.

2022 Penrite ProMX Championship

Presented By AMX Superstores