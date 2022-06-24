2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Five – Maitland, NSW
Maitland kicks off the second half of the Championship, a huge number of competitors, teams, support crew and race fans alike will flock to the Lower Hunter Valley to be a part of the ProMX action.
Thor MX1
The THOR MX1 class recently had yet another potential momentum swing in the Championship, with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy rider of Aaron Tanti coming into his own at the previous Round at Gillman in SA.
Tanti finally put it all together, matching his blistering sprint speed with endurance and consistency to weather challenges from all of the Championship contenders in THOR MX1, taking the second Moto victory at Gillman, the overall win for the Round and opening up a 12 point lead at the top of the THOR MX1 class standings with the Red Plate.
One thing is for sure, Tanti will feel at home in the familiar confines of the Maitland track and if there is any round he is able to capitalise on momentum and set the narrative for the rest of the Championship, it will be right here at Maitland! Watch for Tanti from the start of the day when Tanti throws down his patented sprint laps in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout.
It is the 2019 Champion of Todd Waters on the Husqvarna Racing Australia machine that has proved consistency is key, sitting in 2nd place in the Championship heading into Round 5.
Behind Waters, Go24 KTM’s Brett Metcalfe will look to capitalise on newfound confidence from a Moto win and overall podium at his home town race in Gillman.
Another compelling story from Gillman came with the HRC Factory Honda Racing rider of Dean Ferris, who quietly came into the round nursing the effects of a mid week practice crash. It was not the dominance we witnessed at Wodonga, but a consistent day inside the top 5 that now leaves Ferris 23 points out of the Red Plate and undoubtedly looking to rebound and set the tone for the rest of the Championship at Maitland.
KTM Australia’s Kirk Gibbs also returned to form at Gillman with an overall podium, now sitting 5th in the Championship, Gibbs is another veteran who can factor into the podium battles at any time during the second half of the Championship.
Thor MX1 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|Yamaha
|164
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|152
|3
|Brett METCALFE
|KTM
|150
|4
|Dean FERRIS
|Honda
|141
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|KTM
|130
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|GasGas
|107
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|105
|8
|Joel EVANS
|Honda
|95
|9
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|85
|10
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|78
|11
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|75
|12
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM
|53
|13
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|50
|14
|Zachary WATSON
|Honda
|44
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|43
|16
|Matt MOSS
|KTM
|37
|17
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM
|25
|18
|Caleb WARD
|Honda
|22
|19
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda
|21
|20
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM
|21
|21
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Honda
|20
|22
|Kye ORCHARD
|kawasaki
|19
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|GasGas
|17
|24
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|16
|25
|Liam JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|15
|26
|John DARROCH
|Yamaha
|15
|27
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|14
|28
|Siegah WARD
|Honda
|13
|29
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|Yamaha
|12
|30
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM
|9
|31
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|7
|32
|Levi McMANUS
|Honda
|5
|33
|Beau DARGEL
|KTM
|3
|34
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Honda
|2
|35
|Riley STEPHENS
|Honda
|2
|36
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki
|1
Pirelli MX2
In Pirelli MX2, HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Wilson Todd comes into the Round regaining full command of the Championship after a dominating performance at Gillman and now sits a whopping 61 points clear with the Red Plate.
Taking a perfect day with 1-1 Moto scores and edging out one of his closest rivals of Alex Larwood on the Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team at Gillman, Todd has really set the tone that it is his Championship to control as we commence the second half of the season.
The only rider to beat Todd to a Moto win in 2022, Serco Yamaha’s Bailey Malkiewicz, is battling a knee injury from Gillman, it is time for someone to step up to the plate and challenge Todd’s dominance. Who will that be? Time will tell at Maitland this weekend.
Pirelli MX2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|193
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|132
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|131
|4
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|118
|5
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|117
|6
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|109
|7
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|105
|8
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|104
|9
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|101
|10
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|97
|11
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|74
|12
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|62
|13
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|58
|14
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|55
|15
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|53
|16
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|49
|17
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|47
|18
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|19
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|37
|20
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|21
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|11
|22
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|11
|23
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|10
|24
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|25
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|7
|26
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|27
|Dylan MARCHAND
|Honda
|3
|28
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|2
|29
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|30
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1
Maxxis MX3
In Maxxis MX3, we have seen youthful exuberance and inconsistency shake up the Championship standings, with KTM Australia mounted youngster Kayden Minear closing the gap to just 1 point out from HRC Honda Racing Australia’s Cambell Williams.
It is safe to say that Maitland will be a battleground for momentum in the Maxxis MX3 field and all eyes will be on Minear Vs. Williams to see what the youngster’s can do to stake their claim on the Red Plate after leaving NSW on Sunday afternoon.
Maxxis MX3 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|161
|2
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|160
|3
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|135
|4
|Byron DENNIS
|GasGas
|125
|5
|Jet ALSOP
|KTM
|116
|6
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|114
|7
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|108
|8
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|92
|9
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|79
|10
|Myles GILMORE
|Yamaha
|78
|11
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|GasGas
|68
|12
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|55
|13
|Koby HANTIS
|Yamaha
|50
|14
|Jake CANNON
|Yamaha
|49
|15
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|43
|16
|Liam OWENS
|Husqvarna
|43
|17
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|41
|18
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|Yamaha
|37
|19
|Hixson McINNES
|Honda
|33
|20
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|33
|21
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|Honda
|24
|22
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|22
|23
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|19
|24
|Hunter COLLINS
|KTM
|17
|25
|Deacon PAICE
|KTM
|17
|26
|Jack McLEAN
|Yamaha
|11
|27
|Angus PEARCE
|Yamaha
|11
|28
|Thomas LAMBERT
|KTM
|5
|29
|Rian KING
|KTM
|5
|30
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|5
|31
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Honda
|4
|32
|Sonny PELLICANO
|Honda
|2
|33
|Koby TATE
|Yamaha
|2
|34
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|2
|35
|Jordan MINEAR
|KTM
|1
|36
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|Honda
|1
Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup
In a further addition to the incredible line up of ProMX action, Maitland will also host the first of the Yamaha bLU cRU YZ65 Cup Rounds for the Championship.
Don’t miss out on any of the action and get your tickets for Round 5 of the 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores by clicking here.
2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Presented By AMX Superstores
- Round 1 – Wonthaggi VIC, 27th March
- Round 2 – Mackay QLD, 10th April
- Round 3 – Wodonga VIC, 1st May
- Round 4 – Gillman SA, 29th May
- Round 5 – Maitland NSW, 26th June
- Round 6 – Coffs Harbour NSW, 24th July
- Round 7 – QLD Moto Park, 14th August
- Round 8 – Coolum QLD, 20-21st August