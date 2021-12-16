2022 Asia Road Racing Championship Calendar

A provisional version of the 2022 Asia Road Racing Championship calendar has been released, with six rounds visiting Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, China and Thailand again, with one round still yet to be declared.

The season will begin with the official test and season opener at the Chang International Circuit. The Sepang International Circuit will host the second leg.

While the host venue for Round 3 is yet to be confirmed, season 2022 will see the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship making its debut at the Sportsland Sugo International Circuit.

The Zhuhai International Circuit in China will serve as the host for the penultimate round and the season is expected to wrap up again at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand.

Ron Hogg – Director Two Wheels Motor Racing

“After two years of enforced inactivity, we can’t wait to get the Asian grid together. The past two years has been an extremely challenging time for the ARRC paddock and we would like to thank all our stakeholders for their continued patience and understanding. We anticipate that we will return to The Bend Motorsport Park, Australia in 2023 when we hope that international travel requirements will have eased up. More importantly, we are definitely looking forward to the ARRC’s debut race in Sugo! Having raced previously at the Autopolis International Race Course and the Suzuka Circuit, the Sportsland Sugo will be a new playground for the Asian paddock. Look forward to fireworks when we finally get in gear! There will be more announcements to come with exciting changes in the works!”

Stephan Carapiet – President FIM Asia

“The FIM Asia is thrilled to witness the re-start of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship. No doubt, there will be strict SOPs to follow but we are certain that the Asian series will be able to adapt and make the best of the situation. Rest assured, the FIM Asia officials will lend our full support and assistance to ensure that 2022 will be our best season ever!”

2022 Asia Road Racing Championship Calendar (Provisional)