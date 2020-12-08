Quad Lock Vibration Dampener

I have successfully used QuadLock mounts on all types of motorcycles over tens of thousands of kilometres and had no problems. However, from iPhone 11 onwards I have heard a few stories of the cameras in these phones failing due to vibration issues from being used on motorcycle phone mounts, particularly on dirt bikes. QuadLock have obviously heard the same and that has led them to develop this new vibration dampener to help protect these fancy new stabilised camera lenses in the latest smartphones.

Compatible with all Quad Lock Motorcycle Mounts, the Quad Lock Vibration Dampener is claimed to reduce over 90 per cent of high frequency vibrations produced by motorcycles, adding further protection to your smartphone.

Featuring a dual chassis suspension system with precision engineered silicone grommets, QuadLock says the Vibration Dampener absorbs vibrations to protect your smartphone’s camera.

The Quad Lock Vibration Dampener comes with everything you need to integrate with your existing Quad Lock Motorcycle Mount and can be installed in minutes.

You can currently order the Quad Lock Vibration Dampener from www.quadlockcase.com.au now for $24.95 RRP.