World Ducati Week 2024

The 2024 edition of World Ducati Week will be held over three unforgettable days, able to combine racing DNA, riding experiences, life stories, premieres of new products, motorcycle parades, evening events, meet-and-greet sessions with the riders and many other initiatives.

On Saturday, July 27, the event within World Ducati Week will be “La Notte dei Campioni” (The Night of Champions). Ducati riders will compete, the track will be invaded by all participants, street food will be available in the paddock, and an evening show with live entertainment and DJ sets will transform the Misano Circuit into an open-air disco.

The highlight is undoubtedly the race featuring the Ducati heroes competing in the main professional two-wheel championships. For the second consecutive edition, this race will be staged under the name Lenovo Race of Champions, confirming Ducati’s collaboration and closeness to an exceptional partner like Lenovo, already the Title and technology Partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP and the main sponsor of the Aruba.it Racing—Ducati team in Superbike.

The starting grid for the race was also made official, and it will see 15 Ducati riders line up and compete aboard Ducati Panigale V4. They are all there, in alphabetical order: Francesco Bagnaia (reigning MotoGP World Champion), Enea Bastianini, Álvaro Bautista (reigning WorldSBK World Champion), Nicolò Bulega (reigning WorldSSP World Champion), Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Andrea Iannone, Glenn Irwin, Álex Márquez, Marc Márquez, Jorge Martìn, Franco Morbidelli, Danilo Petrucci, Michele Pirro, Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Claudio Domenicali – Ducati CEO

“The World Ducati Week is an unparalleled experience for motorcycling fans: an event to be lived at least once in a lifetime, only to find out that you can not live without it. This year’s will be the twelfth edition, and from the very first moment we worked with the idea of offering participants the best WDW ever. The ingredients are all there, starting with the news of La Notte dei Campioni on Saturday. It is an evening that promises unforgettable emotions with Ducati riders putting on a show during the Lenovo Race of Champions and, immediately afterwards, the chance for everyone to have fun on the track, sharing a common passion. I am looking forward to meeting up again with thousands of fans at the Misano Circuit to celebrate the love for Ducati all together.”