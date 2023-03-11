2023 Aprilia RS-GP

Last season, Aprilia experienced impressive growth in terms of results (their first MotoGP win, another eight podium finishes, and two pole positions) which placed the Italian team among the championship protagonists, in the battle all the way to the end of the season for the most prestigious objectives in every category.

Now Aprilia Racing faces a dual challenge – confirming their potential in the championship battle and continuing to grow, with a few more weapons in their arsenal, beginning with the satellite team and its riders Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, as well as an additional flow of information that will come in handy in developing the RS-GP.

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing CEO

“Our growth is undeniable, as is how rapidly we improved. It is a path that did not come about by chance. We are a better company from every point of view, so I expect this trend to continue. Our challenge will now increase with the further responsibility of a satellite team which, while on one hand will allow us to have much more information available, will also be an important test bench for our organisational and analytical ability. The winter break, which was actually one of the most labour intensive periods, was positive, as were the first tests, but only in the race will we be able to assess our level with respect to our rivals. We’ll be under more pressure and we are faced with a new format which implies new challenges for teams and riders, but we have prepared well and I believe that we’ll start the championship season with extremely high motivation. Goals? To do better than last year.”

But the spotlight will certainly be on the number 41 garage where Aleix Espargaró will once again be fighting for the championship after his fourth place last season – with more than one regret.

Aleix Espargaró

“Being with Aprilia for such a long time puts a certain amount of pressure on me because I know how important results are for this company. At the same time, maturity and the fact that I know the people I work with well give me peace of mind. The 2023 championship season will begin with plenty of unknowns. The new format with the Sprint Race on Saturday will demand even more preparation of us riders but no one can truly assess the actual impact of this change yet. I have prepared to my best ability and I am confident that we will have fun again this year.”

For Maverick Viñales, the positive pressure is just as clear.

Maverick Viñales

“I learned a lot in 2022 about Aprilia and my team, but also about myself. In this new season, we’ll be able to put everything learned during this apprenticeship into practice. I liked the new RS-GP straight away. It has improved in aspects, such as early throttle opening management, which are fundamental for my riding style. I like the new weekend format. It will be interesting both for the fans and for the teams which will have a chance to prepare for the Sunday race using the Sprint Race. I can’t wait to get started. The break was refreshing, but now I just want to get back out on the track!”

On the technical front, the evolution of the Aprilia RS-GP involved every single aspect. The V4 engine, which cannot evolve during the season after losing concessions, has increased in power and maximum RPM whilst maintaining its outstanding rideability.

The chassis architecture relies on a frame that has been revisited based on the riders’ requests, striving for traction and stability.

The aerodynamics maintain the concepts introduced in 2022 such as the curved side panel or the characteristic configuration of the front winglet and evolves them.

The electronics benefit from the introduction of a new Magneti Marelli ECU and refined strategy management, the object of constant work which will continue race after race.

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing Technical Director

“We are rather convinced that we worked well during the winter break and the first tests have already provided some confirmation of this. The technical situation will be new for us, also having a second team to support and from which to be able to draw important information. The race weekends will also bring some changes, with the introduction of the Sprint Race which will demand a specific approach. Every detail of the new RS-GP is an evolution of the 2022 concept, with a numerical improvement of all the main aspects and the development programme anticipates further refinements throughout the season.”