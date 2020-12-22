XR9 Carbona

If you haven’t heard of it before now, Yamaha’s Yard Built programme showcases the custom motorcycle industry’s best creators, with the XR9 Carbona Pikes Peak inspired XSR900 based custom.

The new XR9 Carbona is the latest creation to merge from the workshops of Europe, created by Bottpower, and is surely one of the most radical Yamaha Yard Built specials we’ve seen so far. It may be radical, but punters can actually buy a kit themselves to suit the XSR900 platform without frame modifications.

Compact, aggressive and light, the XR9 Carbona is designed to deliver a high level of performance on those twisty and challenging open roads, with Bottpower’s name inspired by the ‘Battle of the Twins’ racing category, with the company specialising in Yamaha and Buells.

The story began in 2017 when Bottpower specials won two of the categories at the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado, USA.

David Sánchez – Bottpower Manager

“The XR9 Carbona is inspired by our Pikes Peak victories. With its strong torque and compact chassis, we realised that the CP3-powered Yamaha XSR900 was the ideal base for this dynamic new Yard Built special. Firstly our goal was to create a cool and fast bike with a modern and aggressive look – and we also wanted to be able to develop a ‘plug and play’ kit that would enable any Yamaha XSR900 or CP3 Platform owner to transform their bike into the XR9.”

While many of Yamaha’s Yard Built bikes are ‘one-off’ specials aimed at inspiring owners to create their own unique motorcycle, the Bottpower Carbona XR9 kit will fit straight on to any existing XSR900 or CP3 Platform.

The XR9 Carbona kit includes a fuel tank cover with integrated carbon fibre air intakes, carbon fibre seat & tail including alcantara saddle, tail & signal lights, front number plate, with integrated LED position lights, radiator covers with winglets, high/low beam headlights, licence plate holder, sprocket cover and belly pan.

Hugo van Waaijen – Bottpower Senior Designer

“Using our extensive experience with composites and 3D printing, we introduced Yamaha R-series elements like the hidden round headlights to create the feeling of a race bike with a numberplate. The XR9 Carbona features a lot of optical mass around the engine meaning a stubby front and short rear – and when looking from the ¾ front view it reminded us of a Pitbull with strong muscular shoulders (the fuel tank) and a hunched look which creates a powerful stance.”