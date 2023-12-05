WorldSBK 2024

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed his first laps as a BMW Motorrad WorldSBK factory rider on Sunday and Monday at Portimao.

Toprak Razgatlioglu

“In general, I am really happy because it has been a very positive test. My feeling for the BMW M 1000 RR is very good. Now I understand the bike and we did also very good lap times regarding the track conditions which were not the best so I did not push towards a fast lap time and we did not use the softer tyre. I am enjoying it even if I could not do so many laps. We are learning because this bike is completely different for me but I now start to adapt to it. Especially on Monday I had a much better feeling for the front than before. And the power and the engine brake are unbelievable and the bike is very fast on the straight. I am very positive, we just need to do more laps. Thank you to all the guys, they gave me are warm welcome and everybody tries to improve, which we immediately did. We will see, I need more time. If we have good track conditions, I think that I can ride a good lap time because especially the front feeling when I enter the corner is now much better. The traction is working very well and I have more power. In general, I am very happy and after the first laps I would say that we are not far. We are coming.”

Marc Bongers – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director

“For sure, it has been a test under difficult conditions. It turned out very clearly that we missed five weeks, we would have preferred to test in November in sunny weather. In addition, you are anxious to see how the first test will be. On Sunday, we made a very short-term call to use a few sessions of a track day with the guys just to get some dry time, because the weather forecast for Monday was bad, as it was proven then. Still we got about 30 laps in of Toprak on the BMW M 1000 RR and that is very valuable input. We did not test a lot but for sure it was important to get his first feedback, to get the ergonomics right, getting him to know the system. And from here we are going to head to Jerez where again the weather forecast does not look so good so we have to use every single dry time we might have. In general, I am positive after these first days. There have been a lot of positive comments, no dramas, we just went through a couple of points what we could offer him and what he feels and that was very good. He was not only very positive about the power of the BMW M 1000 RR but also about our electronics, turning and so on. Everything he said is a base to work from and built on. It confirmed that we have a good package and now we need to get the most out of it with him and the other guys as well. Mickey did some laps on Sunday but obviously with a lot of track day guys on the track it has been not so easy. But we wanted Mickey to go out just to have that reference. Then on Monday we said that it makes no sense for him to go out in tricky conditions as he knows the bike and the package.”

Shaun Muir – Team Principal ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK

“First of all, welcome to Toprak and to all the new mechanics who have joined the team for 2024. The test itself was a bit strange at the beginning. We took the opportunity to get some dry lap time on Sunday afternoon which was less than ideal but the weather was good. Monday morning, on the official test day for us, the weather was not ideal but we took the opportunity to go out in the afternoon. The track was still damp but it was a good start. The feedback from Toprak was super, it was precisely what we were hoping for. We know his riding style, we’ve watched him, we know what we need to do to adapt the bike to him and we’ve taken the first steps in doing that. I feel happy that the test has been of some use even if the conditions have not been ideal. We ticked some boxes and that was really important. For Jerez, we hope to get dry track conditions. Toprak still needs more laps to adapt to the bike before we can even start to compare lap times and to work on the fine-tuning. For Michael, the test has been a bit strange. He did not have a lot to gain and a lot to lose. For him, it wasn’t ideal. We tested some parts on Sunday afternoon which was only a very small outing for him. He supported Toprak and will be back on the bike in Jerez.”

Razgatlioglu along with team-mate Michael van der Mark will test again on Tuesday and Wednesday at Jerez.

With new WorldSBK technical rules and regulations in place for 2024, covering elements such as combined bike and rider weight, crankshaft mass, fuel load restrictions, RPM limits and more, this new era of WorldSBK competition will be interesting to watch unfold.

The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK and WorldSSP season with the Australian Round from the 23rd – 25th February.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

