Motorcycle Recall Notices

Ducati DesertX side luggage recall

PRA number – 2023/19775

Published date – 20 Apr 2023

Supplier – Ducati ANZ Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Ducati Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally, International, Online

Dates available for sale – 1 Aug 2022 – 27 Mar 2023

Product description:

Ducati soft pannier bag for DesertX MY23

Ducati Performance Accessory part no. 96781971AA for DesertX MY23

What are the defects?

Incorrectly assembled luggage may lead to the right side pannier coming into contact with the motorcycle exhaust system.

What are the hazards?

There is a risk of fire if the right side pannier comes into contact with the exhaust system.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should stop using affected pannier bags immediately. Ducati ANZ will contact consumers directly to provide updated assembly instructions, and an updated right side pannier support sub frame to improve pannier installation are available.

Consumers should then contact their local Authorised Ducati Dealer to make an appointment to have the updated parts installed. For more information please contact Ducati ANZ on [email protected] or by phone on 1300 112 606.

MY22 Kawasaki KX250 & KX450 Recall

PRA number – 2023/19769

Published date – 9 May 2023

Supplier – Kawasaki Motors Pty Limited

Traders who sold this product – Kawasaki dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 Jun 2021 – 22 Mar 2023

Kawasaki KX252CNFNN/DNFNN and KX450JNFNN/KNFNN

(Manufactured in 2022)

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Improper manufacturing of the fuel pump could result in the motorcycle being hard to start.

What are the hazards?

There is an increased risk of accident, injury or death to the rider if the engine stalls and cannot restart.

What should consumers do?

Owners should not operate their vehicle until they return the affected motorcycle to their original selling dealer, or any authorised Kawasaki dealer, so that the fuel pump can be checked, and replaced if required.

For further information, contact Kawasaki by phone 02 9684 2585, email [email protected] or your closest dealer using https://kawasaki.com.au/dealer-locator

KTM Radical Scooter Recall

PRA number – 2022/19461

Published date – 28 Apr 2022

Supplier – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised KTM Dealers and their online websites

Where the product was sold – Nationally, Online

Dates available for sale – 21 Sep 2020-20 Apr 2022

What are the defects?

A connecting screw that secures the front steering stem extension and foldable handlebar pivot point can potentially snap and break.

What are the hazards?

If the connecting screw breaks, the steering stem and front wheel assembly may detach from the scooter deck and rear wheel and cause an accident resulting in serious injury or death.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should immediately stop using the scooter and return it to any authorised KTM seller to receive a full refund. Search for the nearest authorised dealer at https://www.ktm.com/en-au/find-a-dealer.html

Consumers can contact KTM Australia Pty Ltd by telephone on 1800 644 771.