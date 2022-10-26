Motorcycle Recall Round-Up

Ducati Hypermotard & SP, Hyperstrada MY16-18 Recall

Recall number – REC-005534

Campaign number – CR238

Original published date – 17 October 2022

Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Contact name – Ducati Service Centre

Contact phone – 1300 112 606

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service

Ducati Hypermotard 939 STD, Hypermotard 939 SP & Hyperstrada 939

Year range: 2016 – 2018

Affected units: 132

See the VIN List (link)

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the engine oil cooler lines may become damaged due to a contact point with the two cooler lines and may cause an oil leak. If this occurs, oil may leak onto the road and come in contact with the rear tyre. This could result in a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their preferred Authorised Ducati Service Centre to arrange for the installation of an updated oil hose bracket, free of charge.

Owners can find information on the Authorised Ducati Service Network by consulting the Dealers Locator section of the website www.ducati.com/au/en/dealers.

If owners are no longer in possession of the bike in question, please contact the Ducati Support via email [email protected], or call toll free on 1300 112 606.

Indian Motorcycles FTR MY19-22 Recall

Recall number – REC-005541

Campaign number – I-22-04

Original published date – 17 October 2022

Supplier details – POLARIS SALES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Polaris Australia

Contact phone – 03 9394 5610

Contact website – https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au

Indian Motorcycles FTR 1200

Year range: 2019 – 2022

Affected units: 626

See the VIN List (link)

What are the defects?

Indian Motorcycle has determined the affected motorcycles may experience a failure at the coolant junction resulting in coolant loss during operation.

What are the hazards?

If this occurs, coolant may come in contact with the rider, posing an injury hazard and/or coolant may come in contact with the rear tire, posing a crash hazard.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the repairs performed, free of charge.

Note: Do not attempt repairs yourself, repairs must be done only by an authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer.