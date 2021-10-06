Motorcycle Recall Notice
Ducati Monster 1200 & Monster 821
Model Variants: Monster 1200 (MA); Monster 1200 R (MA); Monster 1200 S (MA)
Monster 821 (M6); Monster 821 (MH)
Year range – 2014 – 2020
Affected units – 85
PRA No. – REC-004957
Campaign number – CR217
Original published date – 29 September 2021
Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA
Contact name – Authorised Ducati Dealers
Contact phone – 1300 112 606
Contact email – contact_us@ducati.com
Contact website – www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service
What are the defects?
The rear brake hoses may not meet manufacturing specifications and could be susceptible to heat damage, which may result in a sudden loss of rear braking performance. The front brake will continue to function as expected.
What are the hazards?
A loss of rear breaking performance will increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners will be notified by Ducati and can contact a local Ducati Service or Authorised Ducati Dealer to have an appointment arranged to replace the rear brake components free of charge.
Owners can also use the Ducati VIN look-up at https://www.ducati.com/ww/en/service-maintenance/recall-campaign.
Motorcycle Recall Notice
Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP
Year range – 2019
Affected units – 11
PRA No. – REC-004966
Campaign number – CR220
Original published date – 5 October 2021
Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA
Contact name – Ducati Support
Contact phone – 1300 112 606
Contact email – contact_us@ducati.com
Contact website – https://www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service
What are the defects?
The side stand mounting bracket may become damaged over time and fail when the motorcycle is parked.
What are the hazards?
If this occurs, the motorcycle may fall over increasing the risk of injury to the rider and/or passenger or bystanders.
What should consumers do?
Owners will be notified by Ducati and can contact a Ducati Service and/or Authorised Ducati Dealer to have an appointment arranged to replace the side stand components free of charge.
Owners can also use the Ducati VIN look-up at https://www.ducati.com/ww/en/service-maintenance/recall-campaign.
Motorcycle Recall Notice
ROYAL ENFIELD – Meteor 350, Bullet 500 and Classic 500
Year range – 2021
Affected units – 1,101
PRA No. – REC-001708
Campaign number – RE-IB-SC-18
Original published date – 29 September 2021
Supplier details – Urban Moto Imports
Contact name – Royal Enfield
Contact email – info@royalenfield.com.au
Contact website – https://www.royalenfield.com.au
What are the defects?
The ignition coil may fail, which may cause the vehicle to experience misfires. This could lead to a reduction in expected performance, loss in power and/or an electrical short circuit.
What are the hazards?
A reduction in expected performance, loss in power and/or an electrical short circuit while riding could increase the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles to contact their dealer and make an arrangement to have the appropriate check performed as soon as possible.