Motorcycle Recall Notice

Ducati Monster 1200 & Monster 821

Model Variants: Monster 1200 (MA); Monster 1200 R (MA); Monster 1200 S (MA)

Monster 821 (M6); Monster 821 (MH)

Year range – 2014 – 2020

Affected units – 85

Click here for VIN List.

PRA No. – REC-004957

Campaign number – CR217

Original published date – 29 September 2021

Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Contact name – Authorised Ducati Dealers

Contact phone – 1300 112 606

Contact email – contact_us@ducati.com

Contact website – www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service

What are the defects?

The rear brake hoses may not meet manufacturing specifications and could be susceptible to heat damage, which may result in a sudden loss of rear braking performance. The front brake will continue to function as expected.

What are the hazards?

A loss of rear breaking performance will increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners will be notified by Ducati and can contact a local Ducati Service or Authorised Ducati Dealer to have an appointment arranged to replace the rear brake components free of charge.

Owners can also use the Ducati VIN look-up at https://www.ducati.com/ww/en/service-maintenance/recall-campaign.

Motorcycle Recall Notice

Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP

Year range – 2019

Affected units – 11

Click here for VIN List.

PRA No. – REC-004966

Campaign number – CR220

Original published date – 5 October 2021

Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Contact name – Ducati Support

Contact phone – 1300 112 606

Contact email – contact_us@ducati.com

Contact website – https://www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service

What are the defects?

The side stand mounting bracket may become damaged over time and fail when the motorcycle is parked.

What are the hazards?

If this occurs, the motorcycle may fall over increasing the risk of injury to the rider and/or passenger or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Owners will be notified by Ducati and can contact a Ducati Service and/or Authorised Ducati Dealer to have an appointment arranged to replace the side stand components free of charge.

Owners can also use the Ducati VIN look-up at https://www.ducati.com/ww/en/service-maintenance/recall-campaign.

Motorcycle Recall Notice

ROYAL ENFIELD – Meteor 350, Bullet 500 and Classic 500

Year range – 2021

Affected units – 1,101

PRA No. – REC-001708

Campaign number – RE-IB-SC-18

Original published date – 29 September 2021

Supplier details – Urban Moto Imports

Contact name – Royal Enfield

Contact email – info@royalenfield.com.au

Contact website – https://www.royalenfield.com.au

What are the defects?

The ignition coil may fail, which may cause the vehicle to experience misfires. This could lead to a reduction in expected performance, loss in power and/or an electrical short circuit.

What are the hazards?

A reduction in expected performance, loss in power and/or an electrical short circuit while riding could increase the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles to contact their dealer and make an arrangement to have the appropriate check performed as soon as possible.