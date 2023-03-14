2020-2022 Suzuki Hayabusa Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005618

Campaign number – SRC23-01

Original published date – 27 February 2023

Supplier details –SUZUKI AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Suzuki Customer Care

Contact phone – 1800 777 088

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au

Suzuki GSX1300RM2 Hayabusa

Year range – 2020-2022

Affected units – 191

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the fluid passage in the front brake master cylinder may remain closed after the brake lever is released. This may result in brakes not working as intended.

What are the hazards?

A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

When parts become available, Suzuki Australia will contact owners in writing to make an appointment at their preferred Suzuki dealership and have the recall carried out free of charge.

Owner can find their nearest authorised Suzuki dealership at https://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/

2022-2023 BMW M 1000 R & S 1000 RR Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005631

Campaign number – 00 00 32 13 00

Original published date – 9 March 2023

Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Customer Interaction Centre (CIC)

Contact phone – 133 269

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW KM3- M 1000 R & K67 MU- S1000 RR

Variants: All KM3- M1000 R, K67MU- S1000 RR

Only with optional ‘billet pack’

Year range: 2022 – 2023

Affected units: 121

See the VIN list. (link)

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the fulcrum pin in the optional milled front brake lever may not meet the required specifications. This may result in brakes not working as intended.

What are the hazards?

A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners should immediately contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer, or BMW Australia’s Customer Interaction Centre to arrange to have the recall completed.