Motorcycle Recall Notices

2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide & Road Glide

Recall number – REC-005796

Campaign number – 184

Original published date – 18 October 2023

Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited

Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership

Contact phone – 02 9886 0600

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

2023 Harley-Davidson FLHXSE & FLTRXSE

Street Glide – Road Glide

Year range – 2023

Affected units – 35

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the lower frame rail clamp may not have been adequately secured to the rear brake line allowing the line to contact the exhaust. If this occurs, the brake line could become damaged over time and rear brake fluid may leak causing a reduction in braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A reduction in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson Australia dealer and arrange an appointment to have the motorcycle clamp inspected and repaired, free of charge.

2022-2023 BMW M 1000 R, R 1250 RS

Recall number – REC-005805

Campaign number – 0000611800

Original published date – 31 October 2023

Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Motorrad Recall Hotline

Contact phone – 1800 243 675

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW M 1000 R & R 1250 RS

Year range – 2022 – 2023

Affected units – 189

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue, the daytime running lights (DRL) will not provide the correct brightness.

What are the hazards?

DRLs that do not function as intended may result in the motorcycle being less conspicuous in traffic. This may increase the risk of an accident resulting in injury to the rider, passenger and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Affected customers should contact their preferred BMW Motorrad dealer or BMW’s Customer Interaction Centre immediately to have the software updated, free of charge.