Motorcycle Recall Notices
2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide & Road Glide
Recall number – REC-005796
Campaign number – 184
Original published date – 18 October 2023
Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited
Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership
Contact phone – 02 9886 0600
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html
2023 Harley-Davidson FLHXSE & FLTRXSE
Street Glide – Road Glide
Year range – 2023
Affected units – 35
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing issue, the lower frame rail clamp may not have been adequately secured to the rear brake line allowing the line to contact the exhaust. If this occurs, the brake line could become damaged over time and rear brake fluid may leak causing a reduction in braking performance.
What are the hazards?
A reduction in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to rider and/or passenger, or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson Australia dealer and arrange an appointment to have the motorcycle clamp inspected and repaired, free of charge.
2022-2023 BMW M 1000 R, R 1250 RS
Recall number – REC-005805
Campaign number – 0000611800
Original published date – 31 October 2023
Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.
Contact name – BMW Motorrad Recall Hotline
Contact phone – 1800 243 675
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au
BMW M 1000 R & R 1250 RS
Year range – 2022 – 2023
Affected units – 189
What are the defects?
Due to a software issue, the daytime running lights (DRL) will not provide the correct brightness.
What are the hazards?
DRLs that do not function as intended may result in the motorcycle being less conspicuous in traffic. This may increase the risk of an accident resulting in injury to the rider, passenger and/or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Affected customers should contact their preferred BMW Motorrad dealer or BMW’s Customer Interaction Centre immediately to have the software updated, free of charge.