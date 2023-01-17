Motorcycle Recall Notices

2021-2022 Indian Chief/Scout recall

Recall number – REC-005573

Campaign number – I-22-06

Original published date – 1 December 2022

Supplier details – POLARIS SALES AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Polaris Australia

Contact phone – 03 9394 5610

Contact website – https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au

Indian Chief & Scout

Year range – 2021-2022 (Scout

Year range – 2022 (Chief)

Affected units – 516

VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the fuel pump may fail during operation. This will result in an unexpected loss of vehicle power.

What are the hazards?

A loss of power while driving could increase the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to the rider or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the repairs performed, free of charge.

2014-2022 Kawasaki H2 variants recall

Recall number – REC-005599

Campaign number – DAK730A

Original published date – 10 January 2023

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name – Kawasaki Nationwide Dealer Network

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au

Kawasaki: 15-17MY H2/R, 17-22MY H2R/CARBON, 18-21MY H2SX/SX SE+, 19-22MY H2/CARBON, 20-23MY ZH2, 22MY H2SX

Year range – 2014 – 2022

Affected units – 754

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the plunger in the camshaft chain tensioner may deteriorate over time and could become locked. This could result in an unexpected loss of vehicle power.

What are the hazards?

A reduction in expected performance and/or loss of vehicle power while riding could increase the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge.

2021-2023 Kawasaki Z1000 recall

Recall number – REC-005601

Campaign number – DAL030A

Original published date – 12 January 2023

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name – Kawasaki Nationwide Dealership Network

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au

KAWASAKI 2021-2023 ZR1000H (Z1000)

Year range – 2021 – 2023

Affected units – 21

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the passenger seat strap may break during use and the occupant may lose balance.

What are the hazards?

If the passenger seat occupant loses balance while the vehicle is in motion, there is a risk they may fall off the vehicle or destabilise the rider leading to an accident resulting in injury or death to the rider, passenger or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Kawasaki Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the repairs performed, free of charge.