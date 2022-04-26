Motorcycle Recall Notice – Yamaha Tricity
Recall number – REC-005393
Campaign number – MC183
Original published date – 30 March 2022
Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Customer Relations
Contact phone – 1300 277 137
Contact email – cr@yamaha-motor.com.au
Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications
Yamaha MWD300 Tricity
Year range – 2020 – 2021
Affected units – 52
What are the defects?
The ‘Stand Assist’ system which keeps the bike upright when stopped may not release immediately after deactivation as intended. This may prevent the rider from steering, resulting in a loss of vehicle control.
What are the hazards?
A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing serious injuries to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge.
Motorcycle Recall Notice – Kawasaki W800
Recall number – REC-005397
Campaign number – DAK501A
Original published date – 5 April 2022
Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD
Contact name – Authorised Kawasaki Motorcycle Dealers
Contact email – info@kawasaki.com.au
Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au
KAWASAKI EJ800B/C (W800 STREET/CAFE)
Year range – 2019 – 2021
Affected units – 138
What are the defects?
The wiring harness leading to the vehicle’s horn may not be durable enough and could break due to vibration at a certain engine speed range, preventing the horn from operating.
What are the hazards?
If the horn does not operate as intended, this could increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to the rider and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge.
Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA number – 2022/19427
Published date – 25 Mar 2022
Supplier – KTM Australia Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised KTM dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 19 Apr 2021-11 Mar 2022
2022 KTM 125SX and 150SX
Model Year 2022
227 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
Due to the rev limiter setting, the engine’s connecting rod (conrod) may break or fracture.
What are the hazards?
A broken connecting rod may cause the engine to suddenly fail, increasing the risk of an accident resulting in injury or death to the rider or others.
What should consumers do?
Consumers will be contacted by KTM Australia or an authorised dealer to arrange an appointment for repair, free of charge. Consumers that have an affected vehicle can also contact an authorised dealer to make an appointment to have the recall performed, free of charge.
For more information, contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find the nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/en-au/find-a-dealer.html
Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA number – 2022/19429
Published date – 25 Mar 2022
Supplier – HQVA Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Husqvarna dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 13 Apr 2021 – 11 Mar 2022
2022 Husqvarna TC125
Model Year 2022
61 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
Due to the rev limiter setting, the engine’s connecting rod (conrod) may break or fracture.
What are the hazards?
A broken connecting rod may cause the engine to suddenly fail, increasing the risk of an accident resulting in injury or death to the rider or others.
What should consumers do?
Consumers will be contacted by Husqvarna Australia or an authorised dealer to arrange an appointment for repair, free of charge. Consumers that have an affected vehicle can also contact an authorised dealer to make an appointment to have the recall performed, free of charge.
For further information, contact Husqvarna Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/au