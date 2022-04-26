Motorcycle Recall Notice – Yamaha Tricity

Recall number – REC-005393

Campaign number – MC183

Original published date – 30 March 2022

Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Customer Relations

Contact phone – 1300 277 137

Contact email – cr@yamaha-motor.com.au

Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications

Yamaha MWD300 Tricity

Year range – 2020 – 2021

Affected units – 52

See the VIN list (link).

What are the defects?

The ‘Stand Assist’ system which keeps the bike upright when stopped may not release immediately after deactivation as intended. This may prevent the rider from steering, resulting in a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing serious injuries to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge.

Motorcycle Recall Notice – Kawasaki W800

Recall number – REC-005397

Campaign number – DAK501A

Original published date – 5 April 2022

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name – Authorised Kawasaki Motorcycle Dealers

Contact email – info@kawasaki.com.au

Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au

KAWASAKI EJ800B/C (W800 STREET/CAFE)

Year range – 2019 – 2021

Affected units – 138

See the VIN list (link).

What are the defects?

The wiring harness leading to the vehicle’s horn may not be durable enough and could break due to vibration at a certain engine speed range, preventing the horn from operating.

What are the hazards?

If the horn does not operate as intended, this could increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Kawasaki motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the work carried out free of charge.

Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA number – 2022/19427

Published date – 25 Mar 2022

Supplier – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised KTM dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 19 Apr 2021-11 Mar 2022

2022 KTM 125SX and 150SX

Model Year 2022

227 affected motorcycles

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

Due to the rev limiter setting, the engine’s connecting rod (conrod) may break or fracture.

What are the hazards?

A broken connecting rod may cause the engine to suddenly fail, increasing the risk of an accident resulting in injury or death to the rider or others.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be contacted by KTM Australia or an authorised dealer to arrange an appointment for repair, free of charge. Consumers that have an affected vehicle can also contact an authorised dealer to make an appointment to have the recall performed, free of charge.

For more information, contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find the nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/en-au/find-a-dealer.html

Motorcycle Recall Notice

PRA number – 2022/19429

Published date – 25 Mar 2022

Supplier – HQVA Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Husqvarna dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 13 Apr 2021 – 11 Mar 2022

2022 Husqvarna TC125

Model Year 2022

61 affected motorcycles

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to the rev limiter setting, the engine’s connecting rod (conrod) may break or fracture.

What are the hazards?

A broken connecting rod may cause the engine to suddenly fail, increasing the risk of an accident resulting in injury or death to the rider or others.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be contacted by Husqvarna Australia or an authorised dealer to arrange an appointment for repair, free of charge. Consumers that have an affected vehicle can also contact an authorised dealer to make an appointment to have the recall performed, free of charge.

For further information, contact Husqvarna Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/au