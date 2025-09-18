2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Five – Port Melbourne

With Anthony Mariniello – Images by RbMotoLens

The 2025 Fusport FIM MiniGP Australia Series drew to a thrilling close at Port Melbourne last weekend, with championships decided amid high drama and tension.

With the final tickets to the FIM MiniGP World Series in Valencia still on the line in both the 160 and 190 categories, the pressure was immense on the young hopefuls. Each rider was fighting not just for victory, but for the opportunity to represent Australia on the world stage.

Wayne Maxwell

FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series Promoter and Head Coach

“This year we’ve raised the bar higher with new initiatives and have seen the level of rider skill taking to new heights. I’m extremely proud of what our team has accomplished, and I feel we now have the most advanced Junior Development program in the country and the most fun-filled paddock of any road racing event.”

With classes catering for riders from age seven, through to the 35+ Veterans, the FIM MiniGP provides a platform for young and aspiring MotoGP stars, weekend warrior racers, and professional riders looking to sharpen their skills.

This season introduced several innovations, including the new 110 cc class for riders aged 7–10, a 20-lap Teams Relay Race, and intensive one-on-one junior coaching sessions with data and video analysis from professional racers on Fridays as part of a constantly evolving 360-degree junior development plan.

FIM MiniGP Australia 190 (12-16 years)

The Fusport FIM MiniGP 190 Championship was a titanic head-to-head battle between best mates off the track but fierce rivals on it: Judd Plaisted and Jake Paige. With Isaac Ayad and Phoenix O’Brien also still in contention for the second ticket to Valencia, it was a four-way showdown.

190 Race One

Pole-sitter Plaisted made a brilliant start, with O’Brien and Paige breaking away early.

Plaisted began to edge clear but was soon caught and passed by Paige, with all three riders sharing the lead in the opening laps. Plaisted and Paige slowly pulled away from O’Brien, and in the final laps Paige led until a moment at the exit of Turn 1 allowed Plaisted to capitalise.

On the final lap, the leading duo came upon lapped traffic in the last corner. Paige seized the opportunity, passing Plaisted and taking the win by 0.1 seconds.

O’Brien followed five seconds behind for his maiden podium.

190 Race Two

Plaisted, Paige, O’Brien, Ayad, and Nikolas Lazos broke away early; unfortunately, Ayad crashed out on lap 2.

Plaisted, Paige, and O’Brien went on to set a blistering pace to gap Lazos before the leading duo edged clear of O’Brien.

With 11 laps to go, Paige dove into the lead at Turn 12, only for Plaisted to retaliate immediately, which allowed O’Brien to close back in.

Six laps from the finish, the trio lapped Ayad, who held up O’Brien, ending his challenge. This left Plaisted and Paige to fight it out, with the lead changing several times in the final four laps.

Plaisted led down the straight at the start of the last lap, but Paige dived under him at Turn 8 to snatch the win.

Even with two race victories, Paige fell short in the championship battle as Judd Plaisted became the first FIM MiniGP Australia rider to claim back-to-back 160 and 190 titles, winning by six points. Both will fly the flag for Australia in November.

190 Round Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Jake PAIGE 25 25 50 2 Judd PLAISTED 20 20 40 3 Phoenix O’BRIEN 16 16 32 4 Nikolas LAZOS 13 13 26 5 Joshua WHITE 9 11 20 6 Isaac AYAD 11 9 20 7 Krue KNIGHT 8 10 18 8 Thomas CAMERON 10 8 18

190 Series Points

Pos Name Total 1 Judd PLAISTED 212 2 Jake PAIGE 206 3 Phoenix O’BRIEN 146 4 Isaac AYAD 144 5 Nikolas LAZOS 113 6 Krue KNIGHT 86 7 Thomas CAMERON 38 8 Bodie PAIGE 36 9 Joshua WHITE 20

190 Riders Reflect

Judd Plaisted

“I knew what I had to do in those last races, just finish in the right spot and not do anything silly. It was all about keeping it steady and getting the championship. Sometimes it’s not about winning every race. It’s about being smart, thinking ahead, and doing what you need to for the bigger result.”

Jake Paige

“Coming into the final round of the series and being 16 points behind in the championship, I knew I had to give it everything I had, and the rest I just had to leave up to fate. After practice on Saturday, I doubted whether I would be even able to get back on the bike, but adrenaline is a powerful thing, and I pushed my body to its limits to keep the championship fight alive. I wasn’t going to give it up that easily. To walk away with both race wins and closing out the championship just six points behind the leader was well worth the blood, sweat and tears. This year has been a massive year of growth, both physically and mentally. There are so many people I want to thank, because without each and every one of them, none of the success I have had this year would have been possible.”

FIM MiniGP Australia 160 (10-14 years)

Chaz Williams had already confirmed his place in Valencia after wrapping up the Fusport FIM MiniGP 160 Championship with one round to spare.

The young Queenslander aimed to complete a clean sweep of all 2025 races, but with the second ticket still up for grabs between Austin Attard, Cooper Horne, Ethan Ayad, and Archie Pope, the competition intensified at the finale.

160 Race One

Horne, Attard, Williams, and Pope broke away early, with Attard seizing the early lead and Williams in pursuit. That was until Williams hit the kerb in the bus stop section and crashed.

Attard went on to pull clear, leaving Pope and Horne to fight for second.

Austin Attard stretched away to win by four seconds. Pope took second with Horne chasing him all the way to the flag.

160 Race Two

The top four again broke away from the field in the second bout. Williams began to pull clear before Pope hunted him down, making an epic pass at Turn One with seven laps remaining. Battling the flu, Horne could not stay with the leaders.

The final six laps produced a thrilling fight between Pope, Williams, and Attard, with Pope and Williams swapping the lead several times.

Pope held firm to take his first road racing victory, ahead of Williams and Attard.

The final standings saw Attard take second in the championship with 125 points and the final Valencia ticket. Horne finished third on 121 points.

160 Round Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Archie POPE 20 25 45 2 Austin ATTARD 25 16 41 3 Chaz WILLIAMS 13 20 33 4 Cooper HORNE 16 13 29 5 Huxley NOLAN 11 10 21 6 Ryder McKENNA 10 9 19 7 Jake GORE 9 8 17 8 Finn MELLERICK 8 7 15 9 Brodie GORE 7 6 13 10 Ethan AYAD 11 11 11 Aarav LONDHE 6 5 11

160 Series Points

Pos Name Total 1 Chaz WILLIAMS 233 2 Austin ATTARD 166 3 Cooper HORNE 150 4 Archie POPE 143 5 Ethan AYAD 111 6 Ryder McKENNA 89 7 Joshua WHITE 75 8 Jake GORE 74 9 Huxley NOLAN 61 10 Finn MELLERICK 56 11 Brodie GORE 55 12 Aarav LONDHE 29 13 Thomas CAMERON 18

160 Riders Reflect

Chaz Williams

“Qualifying wasn’t ideal. Then in race one my footpeg hit the ground, but I couldn’t save it into the next corner and high-sided. In race two, I had a good lead but had brake issues later in the race, and tried to do what I could, but I’m still pretty happy with how the weekend turned out. Overall, it was a really good season, and I achieved my goal of winning the championship. This year, the coaching was really good, and I was happy to get my first coach’s award for this round. I’ve really enjoyed the series, have learned a lot about race craft with long races, and be at the top of your game in qualifying like MotoGP. I’ve learnt a lot these past two years and will learn more next year on the 190.”

Austin Attard

“It’s been a roller coaster of a season for sure. To end it with a win and P2 in the championship is a dream come true for me. The environment and support provided by Ohvale has helped me grow as a rider and person and I’m so grateful to be a part of it.”

Cooper Horne

“I came into the round confident with a fresh engine and managed to match last year’s qualifying time on Friday, even after a big crash. Saturday was huge for me—I fought hard in qualifying and came away with my first-ever pole position and a new MiniGP lap record! By Sunday, I was really unwell with the flu, but with the Spain ticket on the line, I pushed as hard as I could, finishing P3 and P4 for fourth overall. It’s disappointing, but I’ve learned so much this year and I’m ready to step up to the 190 cc class. Congrats to Chaz and Austin; go smash it in Spain!”

Minibikes 110 cc

The inaugural season of the MiniGP 110 class for riders aged 7–10 saw massive improvement from the young competitors. With a full field, Murray, Xavier Tonna, and Archer Thomas lit up the races.

Pole sitter Murray, Tonna and Thomas broke away from the field early, with Tonna hot on Murray’s tail throughout the race. Murray maintained a steady head and kept Tonna at bay, taking both wins across the opening two races.

The leading trio made a similar start in the third bout. With five laps to go, Tonna had a great drive out of turn four and proceeded to pass Murray into turn 5. Tonna set off to pull a gap, setting a lap record. Unfortunately, Murray crashed on the next lap out of turn 5. Tonna went on to take his first road racing win. Thomas was second with Murray recovering for third.

Murray and Tonna broke away from Thomas early in the final bout with Tonna again following Murray and unable to find a way past. Murray, riding well beyond his years, held Tonna at bay to take the win and the round.

Fogli’s commanding lead coming into the round, and smart riding to keep upright and collect points at the finale, saw him win the championship by six points over Finn Bradbury.

110cc Champion Liam Fogli

“Ohvale is the thing that I love the most. I’m trying my hardest. This season, I wasn’t the fastest rider, but I was there for every race, and I always got to the end in every race. I showed some fast laps and improved my riding style. I’m super happy about winning the Australian 110 cc championship and will do my best to win it next year.”

Minibikes 110 cc Round Points

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Tanner MURRAY 25 25 18 25 93 2 Xavier TONNA 20 20 25 20 85 3 Archer THOMAS 18 18 20 18 74 4 Patrick BRADBURY 16 16 17 17 66 5 Liam FOGLI 15 15 16 16 62 6 Finn BRADBURY 14 14 15 15 58 7 Zephaniah HENDRICKS 17 17 34

Minibikes 110 cc Series Points

Pos Name Total 1 Liam FOGLI 200 2 Finn BRADBURY 196 3 Tanner MURRAY 193 4 Patrick BRADBURY 182 5 Archer THOMAS 174 6 Xavier TONNA 165 7 Zephaniah HENDRICKS 114

Australian MiniGP Championship Pro/Am

In the Pro category, with Levi Russo overseas contesting a Moto3 Junior World Championship wildcard, Cameron Dunker dominated, showing why he is also a lunchtime demo rider for the coaching team.

Dunker claimed a flawless victory to become the first rider in the series to win three championships. The inaugural 190 title and now double Pro champion.

Behind Dunker, the rest of the field saw some titanic battles; Jai Russo, Alessandro Fogli, James Wrigley, and wildcard Joe Mariniello all scored podiums across the weekend.

In the Amateur category, Mitch Welsh came into the final round with a convincing lead over Stephen Brayshaw. With Billy Subasi absent, it came down to a head-to-head fight. Welsh won Race 1, Brayshaw Race 2, before Welsh sealed his maiden championship with victory in Race 3.

Teams Feature Race

The ever-popular and entertaining Teams Feature Race saw Jai Russo and Alessandro Fogli get the holeshot over Cameron Dunker. Dunker however, was taking no prisoners, and soon forced his way into the lead with some hard passing.

He then sped off into the distance while Russo and Fogli battled it out in the opening stint. James Wrigley, running in fourth, unfortunately, bowed out with a crash on lap 8.

At the relay interchange, Dunker was clearly ahead, handing his armband to Chris Angelopoulos with a 12-second lead. Russo and Fogli had to sprint it out on foot to their teammates, with Russo just ahead in the changeover to Stephen Brayshaw and Fogli’s teammate Mitch Welsh right behind.

Brayshaw and Welsh then set off in pursuit of Angelopoulos, while also battling each other along the way.

With three laps to go, Welsh moved up to second past Brayshaw. The duo were lapping 1.5 seconds faster than Angelopoulos, and it came down to the wire, but the Dunker/Angelopoulos pairing held on to win by 2.7 seconds.

Fogli/Welsh finished second, with Russo/Brayshaw in third.

Teams Feature Race Results

Pos Riders Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER / Chris ANGELOPOULOS 18:44.149 2 Alessandro FOGLI / Mitch WELSH +2.708 3 Jai RUSSO / Stephen BRAYSHAW +3.371 4 Joesph MARINELLO / Buzz KIELY +14.958 5 James WRIGLEY / Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 1 Lap

Australian MiniGP Championship Pro Points

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 Season Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 25 25 25 435 2 Jai RUSSO 15 20 18 323.5 3 Levi RUSSO 304.5 4 Alessandro FOGLI 14 18 20 283 5 James WRIGLEY 18 17 15 240 6 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 13 14 16 182.5 7 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 17 16 17 165 8 Max STAUFFER 112.5 9 Buzz KIELY 16 15 92 10 Marianos NIKOLAS 81 11 Oliver WATKINS 62.5 12 Paul WATKINS 57.5 13 Joshua NEWMAN 57 14 Marcus HAMOD 43 15 Matt WATKINS 33 16 Wayne HEPBURN 28 17 AARON BEURLE 25 18 Joesph MARINELLO 20 20 19 Dean OUGHTRED 17 20 Adam BANNER 4

Australian MiniGP Championship Amateur Points

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 Season Total 1 Mitch WELSH 25 20 25 260 2 Stephen BRAYSHAW 20 25 20 211 3 Billy SUBASI 58 4 Andreas MAKROYIANNIS 35

Veterans 35+

With Alessandro Fogli already wrapping up the championship at the previous round, all eyes were on the young charger of the class, James Wrigley, who only recently became eligible but came in as a favourite.

Veterans 35+ Race One

Pole-sitter Wrigley led off the line, but in true Fogli fashion, he dived aggressively into Turn 1 to take the lead, with the people’s champion Buzz Kiely in third.

Fogli and Wrigley quickly gapped the field, leaving Kiely and Nick Angelopoulos to battle for the final podium spot.

With five laps to go, Angelopoulos made a bold move into the last turn to snatch third from Kiely.

Four laps from the finish, Wrigley and Fogli swapped the lead twice, with the battle heating up on the penultimate lap.

Wrigley dived into Turn 3, forcing Fogli wide, but crashed out in the process, allowing Angelopoulos and Kiely to inherit the podium behind Fogli.

Veterans 35+ Race Two

Wrigley again capitalised on his pole position to take the holeshot, but Fogli wasted no time and dived into the lead at Turn 2.

From there, the field spread out, with the champion Fogli taking his second win of the weekend ahead of Wrigley and Angelopoulos.

Veterans 35+ Round Points

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Alessandro FOGLI 25 25 50 2 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 20 18 38 3 James WRIGLEY 17 20 37 4 Buzz KIELY 18 17 35 5 Mitch WELSH 16 16 32 6 Stephen BRAYSHAW 15 15 30 7 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 14 14 28

Veterans 35+ Series Points

Pos Name Total 1 Alessandro FOGLI 217 2 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 141 3 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 130 4 James WRIGLEY 87 5 Stephen BRAYSHAW 81 6 Paul WATKINS 58 7 Buzz KIELY 55 8 Billy SUBASI 37 9 Wayne HEPBURN 35 10 Mitch WELSH 32 11 Andreas MAKROYIANNIS 30 12 Matt WATKINS 25 13 Dean OUGHTRED 20 14 Aaron BEURLE 18 15 Grace POUTCH 17

Valencia Awaits

The FIM MiniGP World Series Final will take place on 13 November in Valencia, on the Thursday before the MotoGP finale.

Representing Australia will be:

190 cc: Judd Plaisted and Jake Paige

160 cc: Chaz Williams and Austin Attard

Head coach Wayne Maxwell will now lead intensive training for our riders, preparing them to take on the world.

The Australian team has been steadily improving under the watchful eyes of Maxwell, and the Aussie youngsters have gone from missing the finals in the first year to podiums last year, proving the development program is working and producing world-class riders.