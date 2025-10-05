MotoGP 2025

Round 18 – Mandalika Race Report

Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) stormed to a sensational maiden victory at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, the 20-year-old becoming the second-youngest MotoGP race winner in history after an utterly dominant performance.

The triumph came amid early drama that saw Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) and Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) collide and crash out on the opening lap, while Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) completed the podium in a remarkable Mandalika showdown.

It was chaos from the start. Bezzecchi once again struggled off the line, allowing Acosta to grab the holeshot as Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) launched into second from sixth. But just a few corners later, at Turn 6, Bezzecchi made contact with Marc Marquez in a daring attempt up the inside, sending both title contenders tumbling into the gravel. The newly crowned World Champion and the Sprint race winner were both out before the race had even begun to settle. Marquez walked away but sustained a right collarbone injury that will require further checks in Europe, while Bezzecchi was taken to a local hospital for precautionary scans.

As the dust settled, Acosta led ahead of Aldeguer and Marini, with Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) in close pursuit. However, on Lap 2, Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) joined the growing list of retirements after crashing out at Turn 16, cutting short what had been a promising weekend.

The decisive moment came on Lap 7, when Aldeguer made his move. Sliding his Ducati past Acosta at Turn 10, the Spanish rookie stamped his authority on the race and quickly began to stretch clear. Acosta briefly reclaimed the lead at Turn 1, but a mistake saw Aldeguer immediately snatch it back and pull the pin. Within four laps, the #54 had opened a gap of over two seconds.

Behind him, the battle for the podium was electric. Marini and Fernandez fought tooth and nail as Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Alex Marquez closed in, with positions changing at almost every corner. Rins grabbed third after late contact between Fernandez and Marini, but the Yamaha man’s rear tyre began to fade rapidly, allowing the Gresini Ducati to strike. Alex Marquez surged past both Rins and Acosta in quick succession to make it a Gresini 1–2 with just a handful of laps remaining.

Aldeguer, meanwhile, was in another postcode. His lead ballooned to over 8 seconds as he cruised through the final lap to an unforgettable first Grand Prix victory. Acosta reclaimed second from Alex Marquez in the closing stages to secure a hard-earned runner-up finish, while the Spaniard’s brother rounded out the podium and tightened his grip on P2 in the championship.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) produced a heroic comeback from 15th on the grid to finish fourth, just ahead of Marini. Fernandez capped off a strong weekend in sixth, followed by Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) in seventh. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team duo of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio came home eighth and ninth, while Rins completed the top ten.

Further back, Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) finished 11th ahead of Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR), Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR), and Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), who recovered to 14th after a late crash while running inside the top ten.

Mandalika MotoGP Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Aldeguer Duc 41m07.651 2 P. Acosta KTM +6.987 3 A. Marquez Duc +7.896 4 B. Binder KTM +8.901 5 L. Marini Hon +9.129 6 R. Fernandez Apr +9.709 7 F. Quartararo Yam +9.894 8 F. Morbidelli Duc +10.087 9 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +10.350 10 A. Rins Yam +13.223 11 M. Oliveira Yam +19.769 12 J. Zarco Hon +27.597 13 S. Chantra Hon +48.035 14 J. Miller Yam +55.540 Not Classified NC E. Bastianini KTM +15 laps NC F. Bagnaia Duc +20 laps NC J. Mir Hon +25 laps DNF M. Bezzecchi Apr DNF DNF M. Marquez Duc DNF

Mandalika MotoGP Race Top Speeds

The average is from the best five speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 P. Acosta KTM 316.1 317.6 2 L. Marini Hon 313.5 315.7 3 E. Bastianini KTM 313.2 315.7 4 J. Zarco Hon 314.4 314.8 5 F. Aldeguer Duc 313.9 313.9 6 F. Bagnaia Duc 313.5 313.9 7 A. Marquez Duc 312.6 313.9 8 R. Fernandez Apr 309.6 313.0 9 B. Binder KTM 311.4 313.0 10 S. Chantra Hon 312.3 313.0 11 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 312.3 313.0 12 F. Quartararo Yam 310.3 312.1 13 F. Morbidelli Duc 308.9 312.1 14 A. Rins Yam 310.7 312.1 15 J. Miller Yam 309.9 310.3 16 M. Oliveira Yam 307.5 309.4 17 J. Mir Hon 280.4 293.4 18 M. Marquez Duc 269.3 269.3 19 M. Bezzecchi Apr 261.5 261.5

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 362 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 254 5 P. Acosta 215 6 F. Morbidelli 207 7 F. Di Giannantonio 191 8 F. Aldeguer 181 9 F. Quartararo 158 10 J. Zarco 128 11 B. Binder 118 12 R. Fernandez 112 13 L. Marini 108 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 77 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 60 19 A. Rins 51 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 32 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Duc 646 2 Apr 308 3 KTM 280 4 Hon 236 5 Yam 190

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 819 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 543 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 398 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 333 5 Aprilia Racing 296 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 209 7 Honda HRC Castrol 185 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 182 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 10 LCR Honda 134 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 95

2025 MotoGP Calendar