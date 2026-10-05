Franco Morbidelli confirmed alongside Lecuona at Ducati in WorldSBK

Franco Morbidelli will bring his nine-season MotoGP career to a close at the end of 2026 after being officially confirmed alongside Iker Lecuona at Aruba.it Racing – Ducati for the 2027 Superbike World Championship.

The 2017 Moto2 World Champion and three-time MotoGP race winner will take over the factory Ducati Panigale V4 R currently ridden by newly crowned 2026 WorldSBK Champion Nicolò Bulega.

The move creates an intriguing exchange between Ducati’s two World Championship programmes. Bulega is heading in the opposite direction to Pertamina Enduro VR46 in MotoGP, where he will partner Fermín Aldeguer, effectively taking the place being vacated by Morbidelli.

Morbidelli, meanwhile, heads from VR46 into arguably the most coveted seat in production-based motorcycle racing.

He could hardly be arriving at a stronger operation.

Bulega wrapped up the 2026 WorldSBK Riders’ Championship at Cremona with two rounds remaining, completing a clean sweep of the Riders’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ crowns for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati.

Through the Cremona round, Ducati had won all 30 WorldSBK races held in 2026, with Bulega taking 26 victories and Lecuona the other four, including a clean sweep of the three races at Cremona.

Thus Morbidelli is not merely moving from MotoGP to WorldSBK. He is stepping directly onto the motorcycle and into the garage that have dominated the 2026 championship.

Franco Morbidelli

“I am very happy and excited about this new chapter in my career. I thank Ducati and Aruba for this opportunity. “As always, I will do my best to live up to a team that has fought at the top for years and has just won the Superbike World Championship. “I will do the best job possible to achieve great results together.”

For Morbidelli, however, the switch also represents something of a return to where it all began.

Back to his production-bike roots

Long before Morbidelli was fighting for a MotoGP World Championship, his career was being forged on production-based machinery.

He competed in the Italian Superstock 600 Championship during 2011 and also made four appearances at European Superstock 600 level that year.

Morbidelli was runner-up in the Italian series in 2012 while also contesting the European Superstock 600 Championship full-time, finishing sixth with a podium and a pole position.

Then came his international breakthrough in 2013.

That season Morbidelli claimed his first major title, winning the European Superstock 600 crown with two victories and five podiums.

It was also in 2013 that Morbidelli first appeared on the Grand Prix stage, making three Moto2 appearances before moving into the World Championship full-time for 2014.

Thus, after more than a decade almost exclusively aboard Grand Prix prototypes, the move to WorldSBK takes Morbidelli back to the production-based racing environment in which he first made his name internationally.

From Moto2 hopeful to World Champion

Morbidelli’s early Moto2 seasons were about steady progression rather than immediate fireworks.

He finished 11th in his first full World Championship campaign in 2014 and took his maiden Grand Prix podium at Indianapolis the following season.

By the second half of 2016 he had become a regular podium contender, taking eight rostrums from the final 11 races and eventually finishing fourth in the championship, only a single point short of the top three.

Then came 2017.

Morbidelli won the opening three Moto2 Grands Prix of the season and never surrendered the championship lead. Eight victories, six pole positions and a remarkably consistent campaign eventually saw him crowned 2017 Moto2 World Champion at Sepang.

Morbidelli became the first Italian rider to win the Moto2 World Championship and the first Italian intermediate-class World Champion since Marco Simoncelli in 2008.

His future had actually been settled months earlier. With Morbidelli already leading the Moto2 standings, Marc VDS confirmed his promotion to MotoGP for 2018.

MotoGP Rookie of the Year before Yamaha move

Morbidelli made his MotoGP debut aboard the Marc VDS Honda in 2018 and collected Rookie of the Year honours despite what was a difficult final season for the team in the premier class.

A much more significant opportunity arose in 2019 when Morbidelli was recruited by the newly formed Petronas Yamaha SRT operation, where he was partnered with MotoGP rookie Fabio Quartararo.

MCNews was there as the new Petronas Yamaha project was unveiled, with Morbidelli entering his second premier-class season as the established rider alongside Quartararo.

Quartararo grabbed much of the attention during that maiden Petronas campaign, but Morbidelli still finished tenth in the championship after seven top-six finishes and four front-row qualifying performances.

What followed in 2020 remains by far the high point of Morbidelli’s MotoGP career.

2020 – three victories and almost a MotoGP title

The delayed and condensed 2020 MotoGP season produced one of the most unpredictable championship battles in modern history, and Morbidelli emerged as one of its central players.

He took his maiden MotoGP victory at Misano, dominating the San Marino Grand Prix, before adding a second victory at the Teruel Grand Prix.

Then came Valencia.

Morbidelli and Australian Jack Miller staged one of the races of the season, with Miller attacking repeatedly on the final lap before Morbidelli responded each time.

Morbidelli ultimately beat Miller across the line by only 0.093 seconds to claim his third MotoGP victory of the year.

Morbidelli ultimately finished runner-up to Joan Mir in the 2020 MotoGP World Championship, only 13 points separating them at season’s end.

Three wins, five podiums and second in the World Championship appeared to have established Morbidelli among MotoGP’s genuine front-line contenders.

Unfortunately, the trajectory from there would be anything but straightforward.

Knee injury and the factory Yamaha opportunity

Morbidelli carried strong expectations into 2021 but his season was heavily compromised by a left knee injury that eventually required surgery to repair his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament.

He missed five Grands Prix while recovering, but an unexpected opening at Monster Energy Yamaha subsequently provided the biggest factory opportunity of his career.

With Maverick Viñales and Yamaha having parted ways during the season, Morbidelli was promoted from Petronas SRT into the factory Yamaha squad alongside reigning team-mate Fabio Quartararo, with a contract covering the remainder of 2021 through to the end of 2023.

It looked like the natural reward for his exceptional 2020 campaign.

It never really came together.

The combination of his injury recovery and Yamaha’s broader performance difficulties meant the results Morbidelli had enjoyed with Petronas proved impossible to replicate. He finished 19th in the 2022 championship and, while performances improved through 2023, Yamaha elected to bring Alex Rins into the factory team for the following season.

Ducati provides another chance

Morbidelli nevertheless landed firmly on his feet.

Pramac Ducati signed Morbidelli for 2024, putting the former MotoGP title runner-up on a current-specification Desmosedici GP alongside Jorge Martin.

It was a significant opportunity, but his preparations were almost immediately derailed by a nasty training accident at Portimao that ruled him out of pre-season testing.

Playing catch-up from the opening round was hardly ideal when adapting to one of the most technically demanding motorcycles on the grid. Morbidelli eventually found considerably more speed as the season progressed and scored a Sprint podium at Misano, but never reached the heights of team-mate Martin, who went on to win the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

When Pramac switched from Ducati to Yamaha for 2025, Morbidelli remained within the Ducati family but moved somewhere considerably more familiar.

Coming home to VR46

Morbidelli was the first rider to join the VR46 Riders Academy and, with his 2017 Moto2 crown, became the first World Champion produced by Valentino Rossi’s rider development project.

Thus his move to the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team for 2025 really was a homecoming.

The move helped revitalise his fortunes.

Morbidelli returned to a Sunday MotoGP podium for the first time since 2021 with third place in Argentina, and followed that with another Grand Prix podium in Qatar. Sprint podiums in Qatar and Hungary added to a much stronger campaign and earned him another season with VR46 for 2026.

That second VR46 season will now prove his last in the Grand Prix paddock.

From MotoGP to the strongest garage in WorldSBK

Morbidelli could hardly have chosen a more competitive destination for the next phase of his career.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati squad has become the benchmark of modern WorldSBK competition and the Panigale V4 R the machine everybody else has been trying to beat.

Ducati clinched its record 22nd WorldSBK Manufacturers’ crown at Donington in July 2026, marking five consecutive titles for the Panigale V4 R. Aruba.it Racing – Ducati also secured its fifth consecutive Teams’ Championship at the same round.

Bulega then completed Ducati’s 2026 triple crown by sealing the Riders’ Championship at Cremona with two rounds remaining.

The scale of Ducati’s dominance is perhaps best illustrated by one statistic: through Cremona the latest Panigale V4 R remained unbeaten in WorldSBK competition, Ducati riders having won all 30 races staged across the opening ten rounds.

Morbidelli’s future team-mate has been a substantial part of that success.

Iker Lecuona scored his maiden WorldSBK victory at Donington during his first season with Ducati before producing a perfect three-win weekend at Cremona.

Ducati has already secured Lecuona through the end of 2028.

Lecuona has also demonstrated how effectively experience from the Grand Prix paddock can translate to WorldSBK. The Spaniard raced in MotoGP with Tech3 KTM before moving to Honda’s WorldSBK project in 2022, then joined Ducati for 2026 and quickly became a regular front-runner.

Morbidelli will therefore arrive alongside an established and increasingly formidable team-mate rather than simply walking into the championship as the big-name MotoGP refugee.

A tyre knowledge exchange between MotoGP and WorldSBK

There is another particularly interesting dimension to Ducati’s 2027 rider reshuffle.

WorldSBK switches from Pirelli to Michelin as its control tyre supplier from 2027, ending Pirelli’s association as the championship’s sole supplier that stretches back to 2004.

MotoGP is doing precisely the opposite, moving from Michelin to Pirelli for the start of its new 850 cc technical era.

That makes the effective Morbidelli-Bulega seat swap almost as interesting from a tyre-development perspective as it is from a rider-market standpoint.

Bulega takes years of recent Pirelli racing experience from WorldSSP and WorldSBK into Ducati’s MotoGP environment, where he has already played an important role testing the new 850 cc Desmosedici and developing around the incoming Pirelli rubber.

Morbidelli travels the other way having spent his entire nine-season MotoGP career racing on Michelin tyres.

That does not mean Michelin’s 2027 WorldSBK products will simply replicate its MotoGP tyres, but Morbidelli brings extensive experience of working with the French manufacturer, communicating tyre behaviour at Grand Prix level and understanding the feedback required to extract performance from its racing products.

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal Stefano Cecconi specifically identified that experience as an important element in the signing.

Stefano Cecconi – Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team Principal

“We welcome Franco with great enthusiasm, certain that he will be able to give us much satisfaction. “The 2027 season will bring several new developments and will be an important challenge for both the rider and the team, but setting ambitious goals is part of our DNA. “Franco brings with him highly valuable experience, gained over many years in MotoGP with top teams: an important factor also in view of the arrival of the new tyres, which he knows very well and on which he will be able to provide us with precious feedback. “Furthermore, although he is changing category, he will remain on a Ducati, which will guarantee continuity in his working method and technical approach. “We can’t wait to begin this new adventure and to share work and ambitions with Franco.”

More than tyres change for WorldSBK in 2027

The arrival of Michelin is only one part of a broader technical reset awaiting Morbidelli and Ducati.

WorldSBK’s 2027 regulations will introduce manufacturer-specific rev limits in combination with fuel-flow limitations, with those rev limits able to be adjusted in 500 rpm increments and reviewed every two rounds.

A single championship fuel supplier will also be introduced and the maximum noise limit reduced by three decibels to 112 dB.

That combination of new tyres and revised technical controls means 2027 will be considerably more than simply another season for the teams already established at the front.

Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall’Igna believes Morbidelli’s familiarity with Ducati’s working environment should help the transition.

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“We are very happy to welcome Franco to the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati family. “Franco is a very talented rider who, throughout his career, has shown speed, technical sensitivity and the ability to adapt at the highest levels of world motorcycle racing. “After many years spent in MotoGP, he will bring to our Superbike project an extremely valuable wealth of experience. “We are convinced his move will also be supported by his deep knowledge of the Ducati environment and our working methods, an aspect we consider particularly important given the new technical challenges awaiting us in 2027. “Together with Aruba.it Racing, we have built a winning project over the years, and we believe Franco has all the qualities to help keep it at the top. “We can’t wait to start this new journey together.”

A new chapter rather than a farewell

Morbidelli will be 32 when the 2027 WorldSBK season gets underway and still has plenty of racing ahead of him.

At the time his WorldSBK move was announced, his 14 seasons in the Grand Prix paddock had produced 228 race starts, 11 victories, 29 podiums and eight pole positions across Moto2 and MotoGP.

That career includes a Moto2 World Championship, MotoGP Rookie of the Year honours, three premier-class victories and a season in which he came within 13 points of becoming MotoGP World Champion.

There have also been some difficult years, injuries and factory opportunities that never produced what once appeared possible.

WorldSBK now provides something different.

Rather than continuing in MotoGP without an obvious path back towards regular victories, Morbidelli heads into a championship where he will have proven title-winning machinery beneath him and genuine expectations of fighting at the front.

There is something fitting about where the journey has taken him.

The rider who established his international reputation by winning the European Superstock 600 Championship before spending more than a decade racing Grand Prix prototypes will return to the Superbike paddock aboard the most successful machine of the current era.

And there is another neat symmetry to the move.

Bulega carries Ducati’s Pirelli-honed WorldSBK knowledge into MotoGP at precisely the moment that championship adopts Pirelli tyres, while Morbidelli takes nine seasons of Michelin MotoGP experience into WorldSBK just as Michelin arrives there.

It might mark the end of Franco Morbidelli’s Grand Prix career.

It certainly shouldn’t be viewed as the end of his racing career.