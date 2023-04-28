ASBK 2023

Round Three – QLD Raceway

Friday Superbike FP2

The pleasant morning had evolved into quite a sultry afternoon at Queensland Raceway by the time Superbike competitors rolled out of the pits for the second practice session. The track temperature was nudging towards 45-degrees while the ambient was around 25-degrees, but felt a lot warmer.

The conditions a bit of a worry for Ducati competitors due to the hot running nature of the V4 R. The McMartin Racing Ducati had already recorded concerning coolant and oil temperatures in the morning session, and at one stage a coolant hose blew off the bike.

McMartin Racing Crew Chief Adrian Monti told us that they had previously asked the controlling body for the implementation of many of the Superstock rules raced under in Europe, that include the fitment of race kit radiators, but had not been granted that permission. The stop-go nature of the Willowbank lay-out doesn’t help with the bike most of the time under either full power or full brakes, and of course with the forks under full compression during the braking phases there is less room for clean air-flow through to the radiator.

Even with race-kit radiators the World Superbike spec Ducati V4 R machines are critical when it comes to temperature control, with crew members busily blowing air over all surfaces of the bike any time the machines are at a standstill. Hopefully this doesn’t become a safety concern for Ducati riders such as Josh Waters or Broc Pearson, or indeed riders of other machines being caught out and going down at some point this weekend due to fluid on track.

Troy Herfoss was quick out of the blocks to set the early pace in the earlier FP1 session but was ultimately bested by Cru Halliday who recorded four laps that were all quicker than any other rider’s single laps in FP1, the best of which was a 67.952.

Mike Jones dominated here last year with a 67.67 in qualifying and recorded a 67.8 and 67.9 in the races. This morning though the best the defending champ put down was a 68.681, almost a second slower than what he did here in 2022. He put that purely down to him and nothing to do with his YRT steed, joking with me ‘throttle hand not working’. He gave that hand a bit of a tune up in the lunch break as first lap out in FP2 Mike put in a 68.081, more than half-a-second quicker than he managed this morning. He then backed that up with a 68.206 in traffic, followed by a 68.452 while chasing the Penrite Honda of Troy Herfoss around the 3.126 kilometre lay-out. Herfoss then returned to the pits while Jones continued to reel off laps.

With 15-minutes remaining in the session Herfoss headed back out and improved to 68.138 before then putting in the fastest time of the day, a 67.919, followed by a string of low 68s.

At the halfway stage of the session FP1 pace-setter Cru Halliday had only completed a few laps and was yet to put in a quick one. He got up to speed on his ninth lap of the session when there was just under five-minutes to run, a 68.334.

Josh Waters improved to 68.323 with a few minutes left in the session to split the two YRT men, but Herfoss was still on top. And that was where the Penrite Honda man remained, despite sitting out the final five-minutes of the session.

Superbike FP2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1:07.919 273 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.162 272 3 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.404 276 4 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.415 271 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.679 272 6 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +0.913 271 7 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1M +0.996 269 8 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR +1.168 271 9 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.320 271 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1M +1.449 265 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 +2.793 263 12 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1M +3.698 260 13 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +4.653 260 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1M +4.876 256 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1M +5.599 254

QLD Raceway ASBK Schedule

Friday 28th April Time Class Event Duration 0730 0750 Riders Briefing (SSP300/R3, OJC, STwins) BR1 20mins 0800 0820 Riders Briefing (SBK, SSP) BR2 20 mins 0900 0915 bLU cRU FP1 15 mins 0920 0945 Supersport FP1 25 mins 0945 1005 Drivers Briefing (ARC) BR3 20 mins 0950 1010 SSP300 FP1 20 mins 1015 1045 Superbike FP1 30 mins 1050 1105 R3 Cup FP1 15 mins 1110 1125 bLU cRU FP2 15 mins 1130 1155 Supersport FP2 25 mins 1210 1230 ARC Practice 20 mins 1230 1300 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 30 mins 1300 1320 SSP300 FP2 20 mins 1325 1355 Superbike FP2 30 mins 1400 1415 R3 Cup FP2 15 mins 1420 1435 bLU cRU FP3 15 mins 1440 1505 Supersport FP3 25 mins 1510 1530 SSP300 FP3 20 mins 1535 1605 Superbike FP3 30 mins 1610 1625 R3 Cup FP3 15 mins 1640 1700 ARC Qualifying 20 mins Saturday 29th April Time CLass Event Duration 900 915 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 920 945 Supersport Q1 25 mins 950 1010 SSP300 Q1 20 mins 1015 1045 Superbike FP4 30 mins 1050 1105 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 1110 1125 R3 Cup Q 15 mins 1140 1200 ARC R1 18min+1Lap 1200 1300 Lunch ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 60 mins 1300 1320 SSP300 Q2 20 mins 1310 1330 Supersport Q2 25 mins 1350 1400 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 mins 1400 1415 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 1420 1440 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps 1445 1505 Superbike Q1 20 mins 1515 1530 Superbike Q2 15 mins 1535 1530 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1610 1630 ARC R2 18min+1Lap Sunday 30th April Time Class Event Duration 0840 0845 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0850 0855 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0900 0910 Superbike WUP 10 mins 0915 0920 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0935 0955 ARC R3 18min+1Lap 1010 1030 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1035 1105 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1110 1145 Superbike R1 16 Laps 1150 1210 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1225 1245 ARC R4 18min+1Lap 1245 1330 Lunch – ASBK Pit Party 50 mins 1330 1345 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1355 1415 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1420 1450 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1455 1530 Superbike R2 16 Laps 1540 1555 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 16.00 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

2023 ASBK Calendar