2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round Two – Sepang, Malaysia

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1

Markus Reiterberger of ONEXOX BMW TKKR TEAM set a blistering pace as soon as the race flagged off for Race 1 in Sepang, trailed by Zaqhwan and Haruki.

As Markus picked up speed, Andi Farid took the opportunity to slide into P2 relegating Zaqhwan to third and Haruki fourth.

Azlan was trying to close the gap,and that persistence paid off by the end of lap four, Azlan breaking into P3.

The BMW M1000 RR proved head and shoulders above the rest of the field on top speed, leaving Haruki to chase down Azlan for second, succeeding on the last turn of lap 8.

Zaqhwan was on the move too and mid lap 9 made a daring move past Haruki and into P2, Markus now holding an unbeatable six-second gap.

With 3 laps to go, the pressure mounted as Zaqhwan, Haruki and Azlan battled it out for the podium positions.

A near miss and the close calls between Zaqhwan and Haruki only made them even more persistent and with one lap to go, Azlan made it past Zaqhwan, Haruki dropping to P4.

Markus Reiterberger

“It was an excellent race with an 8-second gap. To be honest, I don’t feel as good as the qualifying session though as the machine was really perfect then. Now, we tried something different on the rear to improve further for the heat especially but it is normal in the heat for the tires to lose grip compared to in cooler temperatures. I am glad that I could still fight although I was doubtful if I was fast enough. I kept pushing myself as much as I could. We have quite a good setup with the machine and I like Sepang a lot. To add on, it’s a 1-2 for the team. So, we can’t ask for more.”

Aussie Lachlan Epis finished race one in seventh despite electronic gremlins, just ahead of Anthony West on his Victor Racing Yamaha.

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 25:29.424 2 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS +7.978 3 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS +8.235 4 HARUKI NOGUCHI JPN +8.614 5 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA +8.837 6 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS +11.953 7 LACHLAN EPIS AUS +24.489 8 ANTHONY KEITH WEST AUS +24.888 9 KEMINTH KUBO THA +26.887 10 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA +31.125 11 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT THA +36.653 12 TEO YEW JOE MAS +1:47.195

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 2

Zaqhwan was off to a good start from the third position on the grid in Race 2, but just seconds into the race, Markus ran up the inside and grabbed the lead.

Haruki was chasing Zaqhwan furiously and seconds before the end of lap 1 went up the inside and claimed P2. Kasma in P4 was struggling with pace and Azlan soon claimed the placing as Lap 3 came to a close.

For the second day in a row, BMW mounted Reiterberger was pulling ahead and by the fifth lap boasted a gap of 0.700 seconds from his closest contender. That would stretch to a four-seconds lead by the finish line over Haruki Noguci, while Azlan Shah completed the podium, almost another four-secondsin arrears.

Andi Farid back in P5 was slowing closing in on Zaqhwan and by the end of lap 10, he moved into P4.

With two laps remaining, it was only a matter of avoiding mistakes and maintaining the pace. Andi Farid was trying to close the gap on Azlan for the final podium position, however it wasn’t to be.

Markus Reiterberger

“I am really happy this weekend with maximum points in hand. Not in the championship though but as I’ve mentioned before, never forget to take a look at the competitors they are really strong. I have to push really hard. In the last two laps, I had some spare and I increased my speed. I am really happy for this weekend and am thankful to my team. Next round will be in Sugo. I have never been there so it is going to be difficult but I am really looking forward to it.”

Lachlan Epis continued to suffer from intermittent electronic issues, which didn’t allow the Aussie to start race two.

Lachlan Epis – P7/DNS

“I think overall we’ve made a step from Thailand. My adaption to the tyres is going well and we are getting closer to the podium fight. Obviously Superpole was the highlight of our weekend with P5 on the grid which is a nice confidence booster for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately with the 1 bike rule here we had been managing an intermittent electronic issue throughout the weekend that meant we ran with limited traction control and engine braking in Race 1 before it became terminal in Race 2. Still I enjoyed the race long scrap with Ant in race 1, we must have got at least into the double digits for overtakes on each other but we kept it clean and I was happy to come out on top on that one. Next stop is in Japan in 7 weeks time where we will look to keep building here in ARRC.”

Fellow Australian Anthony West was a DNF in race two, after sourcing a 2020 YZF-R1M to race, but still struggling with a lack of funding to get the bike into competitive form.

Anthony West

“Was a better weekend then the one we had in Thailand. At least I could actually race with someone rather then just being left behind riding around by myself on an old bike from 2018 that was completely worn out. For this race we sourced a street bike in Australia that the team could just afford to buy, a 2020 YZF-R1M. We had ‘Addicted To Track’ freshen the motor and send it to Malaysia for this round. While it was still very slow, I was able to fight with a few riders. Beating one Yamaha rider and battling with a Factory Honda and Factory Yamaha. They would smoke me down the straight but I could catch them again through the back section of fast corners. Unfortunately I crashed while over-riding the bike, was just asking too much from it in regards to corner speed trying to stay with them. However, it’s fun to race with someone and not be last, but at the same time it is a bit embarrassing as we are racing with a team that is so underfunded and we really need to find a sponsor if we are to continue.”

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 25:23.219 2 HARUKI NOGUCHI JPN +4.036 3 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS +7.851 4 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA +8.437 5 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS +9.792 6 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA +17.299 7 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS +18.199 8 KEMINTH KUBO THA +30.200 9 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT THA +32.696 DNF ANTHONY KEITH WEST AUS 2 laps DNF TEO YEW JOE MAS 10 laps DNS LACHLAN EPIS AUS

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 HARUKI NOGUCHI JPN 83 2 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 73 3 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS 72 4 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS 63 5 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA 48 6 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA 37 7 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS 36 8 KEMINTH KUBO THA 30 9 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT THA 26 10 LACHLAN EPIS AUS 16 11 TEO YEW JOE MAS 15 12 ANTHONY KEITH WEST AUS 14

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1

In the morning qualifying session, the Malaysian trio of BOON SIEW HONDA RACING TEAM raked the top three fastest spots with Khairul Idham Pawi clocking in at 2’08:888s, followed by Muhammad Helmi Azman (2’09:360s) and Azroy Hakeem Anuar (2’09:602s), as a sign of things to come.

Khairul took the lead into Race 1 with Helmi and Azroy calmly trailing behind, the trio slowly distancing themselves from a relentless troop behind.

Azroy inched closer to Khairul and by the end of lap 4, he did. Nakarin struggled with pace and was soon superseded by Soichiro.

Mid-race saw Azroy flexing his muscles, picking up speed as Khairul attempt to steal the lead.

By lap seven, the blue and red riders drawn up a huge gap to the chasing riders, Helmi taking charge and slipping ahead of Khairul. Nakarin emerged back in P4, tailed by while Adenanta.

Among the leading trio, Helmi took the initiative and on the last corner of lap 8, slid past Azroy into the lead. Azroy recovered his position though and led the trio over the finish line with just 0.082s separating the three riders, Khairul and Azman just 0.002s apart in second the third respectively!

Azroy Hakeem Anuar

“It was an incredible battle between the boys and I. It was our target to be on the podium together this time around. In the beginning, I provided a pathway for Pawi to create a gap. By the fourth or sixth lap, I noticed there has already been a huge gap between P3 and P4. That’s where I started to attack KIP. No doubt, the last two laps, the battle was quite intense however I kept going. Perhaps, today is my day. Tomorrow, we will do it again!”

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS 21:53.231 2 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI MAS +0.080 3 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS +0.082 4 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA +5.940 5 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN +6.804 6 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA +7.077 7 KEITO ABE JPN +11.740 8 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT THA +13.330 9 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI THA +15.116 10 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY INA +36.812 11 GERRY SALIM INA +37.075 12 SHA JUNTONG CHN +43.841 13 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS +4 Laps DNF GALANG HENDRA PRAT INA 10 Laps

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2

It was yet another good start for Khairul from the pole position in Race 2, leading Helmi Azman and Ratthapong. The last turn of lap 1 saw Azroy sneak into P3, Nakarin finding pace to hold fourth. Ratthapong dropping two positions to fifth.

While the BOON SIEW boys stayed close in the top three positions, Thai riders Nakarin and Ratthapong were having a battle of their own.

As Helmi and Azroy battled for a better position, Khairul worked on defending his lead, however, at the last corner of lap 7, Azroy went up the inside.

Khairul moved back into the lead before the end of lap 8, while back in fourth Nakarin was facing his countryman, Ratthapong, ahead of Japanese lad, Keito.

With one lap to go, Khairul managed to build a gap of just 0.230s over Helmi. Azroy dropped from contention as his tyres gave way, meaning a DNF result.

Khairul went into the last corner in the lead and maintained that, Helmi Azman having to settle for second 0.222s off the win, with a much more distant third going to Nakarin, 8.641s off the lead.

Khairul Idham Pawi

“It has been an incredible race today. From the very beginning, I had a good pace so I kept pushing all the way. Yesterday, my father sent me a message telling me to stay behind to save the tires but I had a better idea which is to stay in front and find the right rhythm. Of course, I also managed the front and the rear to avoid losing it. Azroy did manage to overtake me but I was confident with my pace and managed to take back the position in turn one. Overall, it was an awesome ride today!”

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Nat Nat Gap 1 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI MAS 21:47.715 2 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS +0.222 3 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA +8.641 4 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT THA +10.625 5 KEITO ABE JPN +11.302 6 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI THA +17.471 7 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN +17.584 8 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS +20.773 9 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA INA +21.191 10 GERRY SALIM INA +21.506 11 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY INA +21.855 12 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA +1:23.040 13 SHA JUNTONG CHN +1:24.733 DNF AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS 1 Lap

SuperSports 600 cc Standings

Pos Rider Nat Total 1 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI MAS 90 2 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA 74 3 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS 59 4 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN 46 5 KEITO ABE JPN 46 6 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT THA 39 7 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS 36 8 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA 30 9 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI THA 27 10 GERRY SALIM INA 25 11 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY INA 17 12 SHA JUNTONG CHN 17 13 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS 16 14 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA INA 14

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

In qualifying the ASTRA HONDA RACING TEAM trio claimed the three fastest positions with Rheza Danica Ahrens taking the lead with a 2’22:498s followed by Veda Ega Pratama and Herjun Atna Firdaus.

The trio went on to makes waves in Race 1, and in the very first lap, Veda jumped into the lead, before Rheza claimed the top position with Herjun shadowing closely.

Jakhreephat was comfortably pacing in fourth, Irfan trailing behind, with a sizeable gap to the top three.

By lap five, Irfan Ardiansyah moved into P4 as the troop containing fourth through eighth picked up pace, however the gap to the leading three was all but impossible to overcome by this stage.

The battle for the win went down to the Astra teammates, Herjun taking lead into the last lap and holding that position. Rheza Danica Ahrens finished second, and Veda Ega Pratama third, 0.174 and 0.235s off pace

Herjun Atna Firdaus

“I am extremely happy. I enjoyed the ride throughout. The circuit condition was good including the newly resurfaced asphalt which makes the race even more exciting. Today, my teammates and I did a pretty excellent job and it was fun to have had a good fight with them. I am truly proud that we bagged all three spots. It’s a proud moment for Indonesians however I hope to ride competitively with the other riders as well. As for tomorrow, I am not sure if I can get the same result considering my very robust teammates however, I will try my best.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA 19:17.057 2 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA +0.174 3 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA +0.235 4 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN THA +4.815 5 AIKI IYOSHI JPN +5.192 6 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH INA +5.194 7 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS +5.822 8 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA +5.960 9 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS +18.853 10 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA +21.040 11 CAO VIET NAM VIE +21.145 12 WAHYU NUGROHO INA +24.379 13 LIU CHUN MEI TPE +37.822 14 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND +38.119 15 NI TIAN CHN +48.735 16 NGUYEN DUC THANH VIE +49.136 17 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND +1:04.806 18 LEONG NANG TSE HKG +1:05.030 19 LI RUIE YUN TPE +1:51.441 DNF MUKLADA SARAPUECH THA DNF DNF MUHAMAD ALIEF ADAMSYAH INA 2 Laps DNF CHIHIRO ISHII JPN 3 Laps DNF THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA 8 Laps DNS WARIT THONGNOPPAKU THA –

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

When the flag dropped, the ASTRA HONDA boys were off to a fiery start, Rheza taking the lead followed by Herjun and Veda. However, before the lap ended, Thai rider Jakkrephat made a move past Herjun into P3.

That did not did not last, Jakkrephat crashing before the end of the second lap, opening up space for Herjun to move back into P3. In the second group, rapidly being left behind, were Aiki Iyoshi, Irfan Ardiansyah and Thanat.

Lap four saw Herjun pick up speed and move past Rheza, Veda in P3 as the gap to trailing riders widened.

Teammates Irfan and Aiki battled it out for P4 and P5, leading that secondary group, the Kawasaki Ninja mounted riders lacking the pace of the top three, but focusing on points.

With two laps left, Herjun took charge and built an almost one-second gap from Rheza, although Veda stuck close. Veda made his final move into P1 as the race came to completion, pushing Herjun back to second, Rheza third.

Veda Ega Pratama

“This is my first win for the season in the Idemitsu FIM Asia Road Racing Championship and I am beyond thrilled. I did face some difficulty in a few laps and I was left out in the beginning. But I am grateful to have picked up the momentum and maintained the right rhythm after that. It is a huge achievement for my team members and I in the AP250 race category. I thank my team members, the crew who have been supportive towards us throughout.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA 19:13.176 2 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA +0.098 3 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA +0.341 4 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA +8.488 5 AIKI IYOSHI JPN +8.523 6 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS +8.745 7 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH INA +9.318 8 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA +10.802 9 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS +10.958 10 CAO VIET NAM VIE +14.939 11 MUKLADA SARAPUECH THA +15.338 12 MUHAMAD ALIEF ADAMSYAH INA +25.193 13 LIU CHUN MEI TPE +38.437 14 NI TIAN CHN +39.843 15 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA +40.084 16 WAHYU NUGROHO INA +40.203 17 NGUYEN DUC THANH VIE +48.811 18 CHIHIRO ISHII JPN +50.465 19 LEONG NANG TSE HKG +1:02.478 20 LI RUIE YUN TPE +1:36.358 DNF MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND 1 Lap DNF JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN THA 6 Laps DNF KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND 7 Laps

Asia Production 250 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA 86 2 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA 68 3 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA 61 4 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN THA 42 5 AIKI IYOSHI JPN 40 6 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS 35 7 MUKLADA SARAPUECH THA 34 8 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA 32 9 CAO VIET NAM VIE 32 10 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLA INA 22 11 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA 19 12 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA 18 13 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS 17 14 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA 16 15 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND 8 16 WAHYU NUGROHO INA 7 17 LIU CHUN MEI TPE 6 18 CHIHIRO ISHII JPN 4 19 MUHAMAD ALIEF ADAMSYAH INA 4 20 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND 3 21 NI TIAN CHN 3 22 LI RUIE YUN TPE 2

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

Flocking together in a tight line as the race kicked off, Wawan claimed the lead before dropping down the line by the end of lap two. Fazli Sham moved into the lead before passing the baton to Haziq Fairues at the end of the third lap.

As lap four came to an end, Fazli Sham emerged back into the lead, Pilipino riders John Emerson and April King following close.

With one more lap to go, tension brewed as a bunch or riders went down. The door for victory opening for Wawan and Murobbil, who crossed the line in 1-2 respectively, followed by Gupita Kresna.

Wawan Wello

“I felt very easy today as I have found the right setup for my machine from the very beginning for today’s race. I believed in my machine and I went on with the rhythm throughout the race. At the last turn, I enhanced my speed but Murobbil somehow moved in to the left but thankfully, we did not collide. For tomorrow, I hope that I could repeat the same victorious move.”

Underbone 150 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 WAWAN WELLO INA 15:41.697 2 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA +0.032 3 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA +0.244 4 MD IZZAT ZAIDI MAS +0.318 5 MD SHAHROL SYAZRAS MAS +0.581 6 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS +1.068 7 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA +1.591 8 MD AKID AZIZ MAS +2.854 9 NGUYEN ANH TUAN VIE +5.136 10 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS +10.226 11 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI +12.523 12 MD SHAFIQ EZZARIQ MAS +12.965 13 PASSKON SANLUANG THA +16.184 14 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS +25.053 15 MD IQBAL AMRI MAS +33.849 16 PACHARAGORN THONGGERDLOUNG THA +36.195 17 REYNALDI PRADANA INA +36.302 18 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE +59.121 19 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI +2:34.925 DNF AHMAD FAZLI SHAM MAS 2:35.135 DNF APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 2:34.827 DNF MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS 2:35.407 DNF WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA INA 2:35.252 DNF AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 2:34.565 DNF MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS 2:35.429 DNF MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS 2:34.877

Underbone 150 cc Race 2

Race 2 saw a good start for Wawan from pole position, dashing ahead, before encountering issues with his machine and dropping out of the equation for the rest of the race.

Wahyu found his way to the lead position by the end of the opening lap, Fazli Sham and Haziq Fairues close behind.

As lap three came to a close Murobbil had moved into the lead, Haziq and Nazirul in P2 and P3.

Mid-race had Nazirul claiming the lead, and from all the way down the back, Izam Ikmal moved up and positioned himself in P2.

At the last corner, as riders made one final push, Nazirul slip-streamed ahead of Hafiza Rofa for a dramatic finish, just 0.009s separating the two riders, with Hafiza Rasol another 0.005s off, 0.014s separating the top three.

Md Nazirul Izzat Bahauddin

“I put on a good fight from the start of the lap till the end. Each lap posed different kind of challenge but I was determined to surpass it. I gave my best shot throughout, knowing that at the end of the day, it is not just the act of mastery but also fate. Ultimately, today’s win is a blessing from Allah. I am truly happy and grateful. Thank you to my mum especially for the endless support and of course not forgetting, the team who have been there throughout.”

Underbone 150 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS 15:43.701 2 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS 0.009 3 MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS 0.014 4 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA 0.071 5 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 0.195 6 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 0.289 7 MD AKID AZIZ MAS 0.663 8 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA 0.725 9 MD IZZAT ZAIDI MAS 0.827 10 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS 0.836 11 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA 0.877 12 MD IQBAL AMRI MAS 1.067 13 AHMAD FAZLI SHAM MAS 1.072 14 REYNALDI PRADANA INA 1.180 15 MD SHAHROL SYAZRAS MAS 1.258 16 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS 2.364 17 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS 21.588 18 PACHARAGORN THONGGERDLOUNG THA 21.704 19 NGUYEN ANH TUAN VIE 26.696 20 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE 51.027 21 PASSKON SANLUANG THA 58.365 DNF MD SHAFIQ EZZARIQ MAS 3 Laps DNF WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA 4 Laps DNF GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI 5 Laps DNF WAWAN WELLO INA 5 Laps DNF JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI 6 Laps

Underbone 150 cc Standings

Pos. Rider Nat. Total 1 WAWAN WELLO INA 57 2 MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS 50 3 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS 48 4 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS 46 5 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA 46 6 MD IZZAT ZAIDI MAS 44 7 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA 37 8 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS 29 9 MD AKID AZIZ MAS 27 10 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 25 11 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS 23 12 REYNALDI PRADANA INA 20 13 MD SHAHROL SYAZRAS MAS 17 14 AHMAD FAZLI SHAM MAS 16 15 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA 14 16 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA 14 17 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 11 18 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS 9 19 NGUYEN ANH TUAN VIE 7 20 MD IQBAL AMRI MAS 5 21 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI 5 22 MD SHAFIQ EZZARIQ MAS 4 23 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI 3 24 PASSKON SANLUANG THA 3

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1

When racing kicked off, Muzakkir set off from second on the grid, to claim the early lead, Ramdan close behind. By lap 2, a huge gap formed between the Malaysian duo and Indonesian rider, Decky.

As lap two came to a close, Piyawat broke into P3, Muzakkir continuing to lead Rosli at the front.

By the end of lap four, the Malaysian duo teamed up with Thai rider, Piyawat as they together formed a gap over the chasing troop.

Fugo Tanaka, Decky and Vorapong were trying to close the gap, but didn’t have the pace.

By the end of lap 5, Muzakkir established his position firmly in the lead. Piyawat overtook Ramdan and started making moves on Muzakkir, managing to make one stick.

Muzakkir was not about to leave that unanswered and at the last turn, the battle heated up as the top trio bolted ahead, Muzakkir taking the win by just 0.012s over Ramdan, Piyawat third.

Md Muzakkir Mohamed

“Today is an extremely special day for me because my last win was in 2020 in the CP150 race category. With the increase in age, I had to work hard. I do my training everyday without fail and that has become a routine. Therefore, I am truly grateful for the victory today and I am proud to have presented the nation, family, friends and the team with a win. For tomorrow, I will do my best. We can’t go very fast like today as we will be using the same tires as today’s but I will try to maintain my momentum in the front troop and perhaps work towards the podium at the last lap.”

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED MAS 14:19.677 2 MD RAMDAN ROSLI MAS 0.012 3 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA 0.058 4 DECKY TIARNO ALDY INA 1.147 5 VORAPONG MALAHUAN THA 1.169 6 FUGO TANAKA JPN 1.256 7 TAIYO SAITO JPN 4.324 8 KERWIN EINS CHANG PHI 7.240 9 KY AHMED IND 8.557 10 JAGAN KUMAR IND 9.236 11 ARSYAD RUSYDI SIN 11.269 12 DARANPOB THONGYOY THA 14.126 13 DEEPAK RAVIKUMAR IND 20.230 14 CHIRANTH VISHWANATH IND 37.803 DNF LOUIS ABELHARD INA 5 Laps

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2

Race two kicked off with Muzakkir looking to do a repeat of Race One and and taking lead from the first turn, chased by Ramdan and Piyawat.

Vorapong set himself up in striking distance in P4, Muzakkir gapping Ramdan by 0.399s in the early stages.

The leading cluster of riders maintained their pace and positions playing it safe and by the mid-way point the top five riders included Decky.

Lap six saw Decky swerve ahead of Piyawat, into P3, only for Piyawat to recover his position and fire into the lead.

Vorapong was keeping cool in P5, with little to separate the leading group. With one more lap the go, Ramdan was leading Vorapong, Muzakkir and Piyawat, and managed to hold that position, gliding into the win.

Nuzakkir and Vorapong were separated by just 0.001s in second and third respectively.

Md Ramdan Rosli

“I was hoping to take the win yesterday but I failed. It is not as easy as it seems racing in this category. Everyone in this challenge is equally skilled and experienced therefore, it was crucial to stay focused on the end result. I understand the machine better now and while every one else has the same machine, it is more of having the right mindset and optimising the skills. I am grateful for today’s victory and hope to win more races to come.”

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 MD RAMDAN ROSL MAS 14:21.125 2 MD MUZAKKIR MOHAMED MAS +0.078 3 VORAPONG MALAHUAN THA +0.079 4 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA +0.126 5 DECKY TIARNO ALDY INA +0.210 6 KERWIN EINS CHANG PHI +11.909 7 FUGO TANAKA JPN +11.960 8 KY AHMED IND +12.193 9 ARSYAD RUSYDI SIN +12.280 10 TAIYO SAITO JPN +12.339 11 DEEPAK RAVIKUMAR IND +25.019 12 LOUIS ABELHARD INA +25.088 13 CHIRANTH VISHWANATH IND +25.303 DNF JAGAN KUMAR IND 1 Lap DNF DARANPOB THONGYOY THA 2 Laps

TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings