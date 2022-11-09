2023 Yamaha XMAX 300

Yamaha’s refreshed for 2023 mid-capacity XMAX 300 scooter will arrive at the beginning of next year in two colours, Dark Petrol or Ice Fluo, and boasts a new TFT dash with onboard navigation, revised styling and ergonomics, to improve further on what is already an accomplished and popular package.

Pricing will start at $9849 ride-away and the 2023 model is expected to hit our shores early in the new year.

Styling is overhauled with most of the bodywork redesigned, however that’s a fairly subtle transformation, noticeable at the headlight and lateral bodywork panels, with a new seat making for an easier reach to the ground, thanks to a revised taper and more compact design, with room for two helmets underneath.

A 4.2 inch colour TFT is a new addition, and includes the Garmin navigation system, through the Garmin StreetCross app on a smartphone, with handlebar switches offering easy control. Information provided is everything you’d expect from a modern nav system, including ETA and hazards.

That’s supplemented by a 3.2 inch LCD screen which runs above the new TFT, indicating speed and running data, regardless of what’s being displayed on the TFT.

A smartphone can also be run via the RevsDashboard system to show additional information like throttle opening, engine rpm, rate of acceleration and real time fuel use, but you’ll probably need to run a Quad Lock or similar to keep your phone in view for that.

An additional feature is also the rider ranking and personal riding log systems, which allow riders to compare their mileage to other riders, as well as how eco-friendly they’ve been on the fuel usage, which can be broken down by country, model or compared worldwide.

The riding log feature tracks each ride, the route, date, time, weather, average speed, fuel consumption and more.

A more minor tweak is the screen braces and mirror stems, which are new, with boosted quality and in the case of the stems now in aluminium to save weight. The screen remains adjustable in two positions, with high mount indicators also run.

The BlueCore 300 cc engine returns, providing ample power for one or two up riding, and easy turn and go performance.

Motorcycle style front forks ensure comfort and good tracking, backed by a traction control system, while a smart key allows keyless ignition.

Handlebars are also adjustable, with a 12V outlet allowing for device charging, although you’ll want an adapter to plug in a USB.

Wheels are a 15 and 14 inch combo front and rear respectively, while it’s disc brakes at both ends.