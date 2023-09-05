Triumph 250 cc Motocrosser

Triumph has released the last in its series of films, ‘Vision to Reality’, in which Ricky Carmichael rides Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike.

Ricky is joined by amateur motocross rider, Evan Ferry, who has been involved in the testing programme of the new bike, alongside numerous professional riders, as it reached the final stage of development.

The films have been released by Triumph in the run-up to the reveal of the new 250cc bike, and go behind the scenes to meet the team, share details of the all-new aluminium chassis and engine and witness the final test.

The full reveal date is yet to be announced.