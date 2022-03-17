RIP Kunimitsu Takahashi

Honda has commemorated the life of Kunimitsu Takahashi, who passed away age 82 on March 16, 2022, leaving a considerably legacy in motorcycling and racing.

Takahashi joined Honda in 1960 as a factory rider, debuting in the world motorcycle grand prix that year. In the following year, he won his first race at the West Germany Grand Prix, not only giving Honda its first world grand prix victory in the 250cc class, but becoming the first Japanese to win a grand prix in either the two or four wheel categories.

Takahashi then concentrated on four wheel racing in various Japan national categories, and in 1977, raced in the Formula 1 Japan Grand Prix as a wildcard, finishing ninth.

In 1995, Takahashi won the Le Mans 24 hours GT2 class driving a first generation NSX-based car with teammates Keisuke Tsuchiya and Akira Iida. He continued his racing career at the top class until 1999.

Since 2020, he concentrated his efforts on managing Team Kunimitsu, competing in the Japanese GT category with NSX-GTs and HSV-010 GTs. In 2018 and 2020, his led his team to victory in the SUPER GT series GT500 class.

Honda expressed their gratitude, and deeply sorrow for the passing of a motor sports legend who has brought the company much triumph and glory.

Toshihiro Mibe – Honda President, CEO and Representative Director

“I am deeply sorrowful on the passing of Kunimitsu Takahashi. He played a major role as a rider on the world championship stage at the dawn of Honda’s motor sports activities, and his four wheel endeavors, he competed with Honda racing cars for over a quarter of a century, bringing many victories to the company. Takahashi’s influence went way beyond Honda, touching the hearts of everyone involved in motor sports. I am truly grateful for his countless achievements.”

Kunimitsu Takahashi’s career and achievements