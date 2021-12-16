Roulstone to GasGas Aspar Team in 2022

Australian Jacob Roulstone will join the GasGas Aspar Team for 2022 on the back of strong results in 2021, joining David Alonso and Filippo Farioli.

Roulstone will make the upgrade from the European Talent Cup to the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, after getting three podiums, including one win.

Jacob Roulstone

“I’m really looking forward to facing the new challenges and the new year with the GASGAS Aspar Team. I think overall, it’s going to be quite difficult. It will be a season of adaptation, getting to know the team, the way of working and the new championship. My goal is to constantly improve every time I hit the track and to improve my riding and my speed. I hope I can be fighting for the championship in 2023. It may be a difficult start, but I am sure I will learn a lot.”

The current FIM Moto3 Junior World Champion team – in 2021 with Dani Holgado, and in 2020 with Izan Guevara – aims to renew the title in the newly named ‘JuniorGP’.

After becoming Champion of the European Talent Cup in 2020, teammate David Alonso has completed a great learning season in the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship, in which the Colombian has scored two podiums, finishing in seventh overall. All this in a year in which he has also won the Red Bull Rookies Cup title. In 2022, Alonso will continue his progression hand in hand with the GasGas Aspar Team fighting to reach the top together again.

Italian Filippo Farioli comes to the team with two years of experience in the JuniorGP, in 2020 he debuted in the European Talent Cup and last year he competed in the Junior FIM Moto3 World Championship.

The GasGas Aspar Team will start competing in the 2022 Moto3 Junior FIM World Championship on May 8th in Estoril (Portugal) and will finish the championship again in Valencia on October 30th, playing a total of eight rounds.