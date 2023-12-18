Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 – $8,990 ride-away

Royal Enfield Australia has revealed introductory pricing for the new Himalayan 450 as $8,990 ride-away, as well as opening pre-orders for the first shipments, on a first-in-first-served basis.

Riders can head to the Royal Enfield Australia website – www.royalenfield.com.au to secure their seat with a refundable deposit of $500, and be one of the first in the country to take delivery of the highly anticipated updated adventure motorcycle.

The Himalayan will initially be available in Australia in four colourways: Kaza Brown, Slate Salt, Slate Poppy Blue and Hanle Black, with the first shipments of the Himalayan 450 expected to be delivered to pre-order customers from early March 2024*.

The first five customers who pre-order and purchase the Himalayan 450 online will get an exclusive invitation to the Australian launch of the new Himalayan, meaning you could be joining the official Launch Ride Event in 2024!

Here’s a quick run down on what to expect:

Royal Enfield have ramped up their Himalayan to a new level for 2024 with the new Himalayan 450. Boasting an all-new Sherpa 452 cc liquid-cooled engine, pumping out 39 hp through a six-speed gearbox and RbW.

The 11.5:1 compression engine is the brand’s first liquid-cooled offering and its peak torque of 40 Nm arrives at 5500 rpm, but 90 per cent is available from 3000 rpm from the semi-dry sump design.

We also see a new slip and assist clutch, which helps provide a lighter clutch action. The addition of RbW also allows for two simple ride modes, Performance and Eco.

The steel twin-spar frame is all-new, designed for more stiffness, cornering performance and stability. This is also helped by new 43 mm Showa cartridge-type USD forks and a monoshock rear end. Suspension travel is a generous 200 mm at both ends. The only adjustability seems to be pre-load at the rear. Overall ground clearance is a pretty generous 230 mm.

Wheels remain the 21/17 inch set-up from before, although we’re promised new aluminium alloy rims and rubber, which at the rear is now a wider 140/80.

On the brakes front we see a 320 mm front disc with dual-piston caliper, and a 270 mm rear disc, with single-piston caliper, alongside dual-channel, switchable ABS, where the rear can be disabled for off-roading.

The new TFT display includes TripperDash full map navigation running Google Maps. A joystick control on the left switchblock promises easy control of the dash and mobile connectivity features, like playing music, taking calls or texts.

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specifications