2023 Royal Enfield Open Day – June 24

Join Royal Enfield Australia on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 for the National Open Day* at participating Royal Enfield dealerships, where you can check out the range, meet the team, and organise a test ride.

The range of motorcycles available for testing will including the all-new Super Meteor 650, Hunter 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, adventure-ready Himalayan, and the dual-purpose Scram 411.

Don’t forget to speak to your local dealer about the EOFY Sale as well.

Royal Enfield Open Day Event Details

Date: Saturday 24th June, 2023

Time: To be confirmed with your Dealer

Location: Your Royal Enfield Dealership

To be eligible to participate in the open day, register using the form on the Royal Enfield website and select the model and dealership that you would like to visit. Once approved, your dealer will contact you to make the final arrangement. The dealer, at any point, can postpone, change or cancel the test ride.

To ride, make sure you bring your own appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have a current motorcycle licence to ride.

Royal Enfield 650 Range

Super Meteor 650: Its flexible, smooth engine has torque aplenty and its cool retro styling is infused with clearly recognisable Royal Enfield DNA.

Interceptor 650: The Interceptor exudes a versatile, laid-back attitude with its upright riding position.

Continental GT 650: The evolution original Royal Enfield British Café Racer.

Royal Enfield 350 Range

Classic 350: Inspired by the post war G2 model, first born in 1950’s, the all new Classic 350 continues to be a testament to the timeless design.

Hunter 350: With its shorter wheelbase, lighter weight & tighter geometry, the Hunter is light, nimble & accessible.

Meteor 350: This thoroughbred cruiser is ready for the open highway & for meeting the challenges of urban commute with equal ease.

Royal Enfield Adventure-Ready Range

Himalayan: Royal Enfield’s most versatile motorcycle ever, able to take the rider almost anywhere they want to go on-road or off-road. The Himalayan combines outstanding versatility & comfort.

Scram 411: Modern life demands a constant switching between modes. Wire spoked wheels & dual purpose tyres ensure a sure footed grip & effortless agility across tarmac, rough roads & dirt tracks.

Royal Enfield EOFY Sale

Until the 30th of June 2023, Royal Enfield are offering promotional ride-away prices on selected models across the range. That’s not all – they are also offering up to $500 off selected accessory kits to customise your ride.