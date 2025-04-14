Recording breaking year of sales for Royal Enfield in 2023-2024

For the Indian Financial Year ending March 31, 2025, Royal Enfield recorded sales of 1.09 million units — an 11% increase over FY23–24.

A strong finish to the year saw March 2025 sales surge by 34% compared to the same month in 2024, pushing the brand to new heights.

Exports rose by an impressive 37%, while sales in the Asia Pacific region were up 13%.

Royal Enfield now claims to be among the leading mid-size motorcycle brands across key APAC markets, including Thailand, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and New Zealand. Thailand is Royal Enfield’s biggest market outside India.

B Govindarajan – Royal Enfield CEO

“This year has been nothing short of extraordinary for Royal Enfield. Crossing the 1 million annual sales milestone, our highest ever, is a testament to how far we’ve come. From a time when 50,000 motorcycles a year felt like a big win to now setting new global benchmarks in the mid-size segment, our journey has been incredible. The overwhelming response to the Bullet Battalion Black and the new Classic 350, along with our ability to quickly adapt to rider feedback with new variants, made this our best year yet.

“On the global front, we’re expanding like never before. The launch of our Thailand Assembly Plant and entry into Bangladesh mark important steps in strengthening our international presence. Our new launches this year, including four game-changing motorcycles and our first step into electric mobility with the Flying Flea, have pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. Adding to this momentum, Royal Enfield was ranked highest in initial quality in the J.D. Power 2025 India Two-Wheeler Initial Quality Study, reaffirming our commitment to world-class craftsmanship. And as we enter our 125th year, this is just the beginning. The road ahead is filled with new opportunities, and we’re more excited than ever to keep shaping the future of motorcycling.”

The record-breaking year saw Hunter 350 crossing the 500,000 sales milestone since launch, while the Super Meteor 650 has already recorded cumulative sales of 50,000 units to date.

Anuj Dua – Asia Pacific Business Head at Royal Enfield

“At Royal Enfield making world-class motorcycles, global communities and enthusiastic dealer partners has been the core of our initiatives. We have forged on a growth path with sharp focus on wants and needs of the customers while ensuring that our motorcycles become a true ally for riders. Today, we are super proud to see exponential growth globally and 13% growth in the Asia Pacific region. This is a true testament to our consistent efforts and strategic growth plans in key markets. We have always wanted to not just lead but also grow the mid-size motorcycle segment globally. This tremendous feat is a result of these sustained efforts and just the beginning of yet another extraordinary year.”

Royal Enfield’s Global Yearly Highlights

Royal Enfield inaugurated its first fully owned CKD assembly plant outside India in Samut Prakan, Bangkok. Spanning 57,000 sq. ft. with a 30,000-unit annual capacity, it strengthened the brand’s commitment to Thailand and APAC. This marked Royal Enfield’s sixth CKD unit globally, joining plants in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Royal Enfield commenced operations of its Manufacturing Unit (Category 2) and flagship showroom in Bangladesh, focusing on local production and assembly of the Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Bullet 350. The brand also announced plans to set up a new CKD unit in Brazil by January 2025, expanding its presence in the automotive market.

Royal Enfield introduced its dedicated EV brand, Flying Flea, at EICMA 2024 and in India, redefining City+ mobility. Inspired by the iconic 1940s Flying Flea, the lineup blends classic design with cutting-edge EV technology. Set to launch by 2026, it includes the retro-futuristic FF-C6 and the scrambler-styled FF-S6, bringing Royal Enfield’s legacy into the electric era.

Royal Enfield introduced the Guerrilla 450, a premium modern roadster powered by the new 452cc Sherpa engine.

Royal Enfield launched the 2024 Classic 350 which also introduced the Factory Custom Programme, a first-of-its-kind personalisation studio, allowing riders to bring their design vision to life.

Royal Enfield unveiled Camp Kharu, its first Green Pit Stop on the Leh-Manali highway, promoting sustainable travel and local empowerment. Run by six trained local women, the eco-friendly camp features a café with Ladakhi cuisine, exhibition spaces and public facilities, all built with sustainable rammed earth architecture.