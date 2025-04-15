Moto News Weekly Wrap

April 15, 2025

What’s New:

More WORCS success for Mason Semmens

Jay Wilson kicks off All Japan MX title defence with double win

Tai Woffinden injury update

2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship heads to Kurri Kurri

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha extend Jed Beaton’s contract

Old Gray GNCC Motorcycle Report

TrialGP of Portugal Report

Snowcross World Champions crowned in Fällfors, Sweden

Hayden Draper claims two titles at KTM NZJMX Championships

Australian ProMX Round Two – Appin Team Reports Factory Honda Team Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki Monster Energy CDR Yamaha KTM Racing Team Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha Monster Energy WBR Yamaha

2025 Australian ProMX Round Two – Appin Wrap

2025 AMA Supercross Championship Round 13 Rider Quotes

2025 MXGP of Trentino – Round Five Wrap

2025 Racing Calendars

More WORCS success for Mason Semmens

Mason Semmens rode his KTM to victory in the Pro 250 category at the fourth round of the WORCS Racing Series in Marysville, California on the weekend.

Semmens has topped all four rounds in the series so far to amass a perfect 100 points score. The nine round series heads to Glen Helen next month for round five.

Jay Wilson kicks off All Japan MX title defence with double win

Jay Wilson has kicked off his 2025 season and title defence in style with victory at the opening round of the All Japan Motocross Championships over the weekend. Held in the HSR circuit in Kyushu, Wilson picked up where he left off in 2024 with a double race victory in the IA1 class on board his Yamaha Factory Racing YZ450F.

Despite the weather being perfect, the track was wet and heavy across the weekend and provided a real challenge for competitors, especially for the first hit out of the year. But Wilson, who has always been a good mud rider from his days in Australia, took control of both 30-minute motos to take comfortable victories and start the year in perfect fashion.

Wilson is shooting for championship number four in Japan, after winning the 250cc class in 2022, then going back-to-back in the 450cc division in 2023 and 2024.

Jay Wilson

“It was a mud race in the sunshine, and in a strange coincidence, when I think about those conditions, I think about Appin in Australia where they were running at ProMX Championship at the same time. We have had some mud races in the sunshine there over the years. Anyway, was good to get the win and start the year right. I had a good break over the off season, then went down to New Zealand to spend a month working with Josh Coppins as part of my preseason and I think that has helped a lot. The pace increases here a little every year and the riders are gaining more international experience, so it’s important I continue to prepare as well as I can as the moment I relax, it will show in the results. Thanks to my mechanic and team again for their hard work on the weekend and l look forward to Sugo in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Tai Woffinden injury update

We’ve had an update on Tai Woffinden’s injuries, the rider sharing a video of a few assisted steps, as well as the list of injuries and some of the surgeries so far. Here’s the scary list after 10 days post coma:

Double compound right femur fracture (pinned and bolted)

Broken back TH9 plated and screwed to TH8 & TH10

Right humorous compound fracture

Dislocated and smashed right elbow

12 broken ribs and punctured lung

Left broken shoulder blade

Dislocated left shoulder

2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship heads to Kurri Kurri

The Kurri Kurri Junior Motor Cycle Club will showcase the best young talent in the country when they host the 2025 Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships this coming Easter weekend.

The last corresponding title meeting was held late in the last calendar year so those winners have only carried the champion tag for just over four months. Only one of the 2024 champions will not be at Kurri Kurri this weekend, with one of last year’s winners now stepping up in to an older age bracket.

Almost 100 riders will contest the meeting, including a massive Queensland contingent from the Townsvillle, Ayr, Whitsunday, North Brisbane and Gold Coast clubs, as well representatives from Victorian clubs to take on riders from all over New South Wales.

Last year’s title meeting at Somersby produced some great battles between the eventual dual class winner Neiko Donovan from Townsville and ACT rider Thomas Gotts, the latter perhaps getting an edge on his rival by racing at the Kurri Kurri track last month winning the Junior Masters crown.

Hugh Hope-Hodgetts from Forbes, Jed Fyffe and Tommy Wright from Albury-Wodonga, Nate Jaeger from Gunnedah, and Queenslanders Jake Paige, Hamish Bibby and Kai Moran are all expected to be prominent while Bodie Cardinale and Zac Brady will carry the hopes of the host club.

The only defending champion from the host club will be Ruby James who will be out to reproduce the dominant performance that brought her success last year. Younger age brackets, starting with the 7 to Under 9s, riding on smaller capacity machines are just as watchable as the older juniors.

If this weekend follows the same pattern as junior racing over the past 25 years then it is likely that future stars, maybe national or even world champions 10 or 15 years into the future may be in action this weekend.

World champions like Casey Stoner Remy Gardiner, Darcy Ward and Chris Holder, current performers on the world road racing stage like Jack Miller, Senna Agius and Joel Kelso and speedway stars like Brady Kurtz Rohan Tungate and Sam Masters have all contested Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships on their way up.

The classes with bigger entry lists will be decided over four rounds of heats (either two or three heats per round) then a repechage and a final while smaller entry classes will be decided on points over five rounds.

Practice gets under way at 9 am on Saturday followed immediately by the first round, while at the same time on Sunday there will be a Parade Lap before racing resumes. Fans will pay just 5 dollars per vehicle to take in the action with full canteen facilities available. The track is situated in Dickson Road, Loxford.

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha extend Jed Beaton’s contract

Jed Beaton will continue his partnership with the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha Team for a further two years, taking his current agreement through to the end of the 2027 Motocross and Supercross season.

Beaton, who returned to Australia for the 2023 racing season after five years chasing the World Motocross Championship, is elated to continue his commitment to Yamaha and the CDR Yamaha team, determined to reward their loyalty with championships in the coming years.

Jed Beaton

“Despite it only being just over a season so far, my time with the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha Team has been some of the most enjoyable and rewarding in my career,” Beaton begins. “The team are ultra professional in every aspect and their desire to win and achieve success is just as strong as mine. 2024 was a solid year and although I was disappointed not to get the ProMX championship, I believe we have already made progress since then and the faith the team showed in me for supercross confirmed this is my racing home. I’m pumped to get the deal done so early in the season so now I can focus on racing and exciting to be part of the Monster Energy CDR Yamaha team for the next two seasons.”

The signing of Beaton was a vital cog in the CDR Yamaha machine for the next two seasons and one that team owner, Craig Dack, wanted to make happen to reward Beaton and show his commitment to winning championships with him. Beaton currently leads the ProMX Championship in the premier MX1 class after the opening round at Wonthaggi and will tackle round two at Appin today.

Old Gray GNCC Motorcycle Report

The second day of racing at The Old Gray GNCC saw exceptional weather as sunshine filled the sky and temperatures were perfect for a day of racing.

As the afternoon race got underway and the XC1 Open Pro class took off it would be Jordan Ashburn earning the $250 Landers KTM XC1 Holeshot Award. As the pack of riders headed into the woods, the next three hours would be full of intense battles and great racing.

After a 15 second penalty Ben Kelley would put together a strong performance as he fought his way to the front of the pack. Kelley steadily moved his way up, making the necessary passes to take over the lead on lap four, and hold that position until the checkered flag flew. Kelley would capture his third XC1 win of the season, and second-straight overall win in Tennessee.

Defending XC2 250 Pro Champion Grant Davis continued to battle at the front once again as he held the lead on adjusted time for the majority of the race. However, after a crash later in the race Davis would cross the finish line to take second overall on the day, and the XC2 class win.

After starting inside the top five, Kailub Russell would continue to push forward throughout the race. Russell would find himself running second at the halfway point, but he would ultimately be unable to run down Kelley to battle for the overall win. Russell would come through to finish second in XC1 and third overall on the day.

Ricky Russell would put his Triumph motorcycle on the podium for this first time at round five in Tennessee. Russell made a statement as he battled back from an eighth place start to finish third in XC1 and fourth overall on the day.

Rounding out the top five overall finishers was XC2 250 Pro competitor, Cody Barnes. Barnes would face a battle back-and-forth for the majority of the race, but he would prevail on the last lap earning fifth overall and second in XC2.

Craig Delong put in a solid ride at round five as he finished fourth in XC1 and sixth overall on the day. Delong would start inside the top 10 and gradually make his way closer towards the front of the group. Rounding out the top five XC1 Open Pro finishers was AmPro Yamaha’s Liam Draper. As Draper got his momentum rolling in Tennessee, the New Zealander would cross the finish line fifth in his class and seventh overall on the day.

Holding onto the sixth place position in the XC1 Open Pro class was Liqui Moly Factory Beta Racing’s Josh Strang. At one point Strang would find himself battling back from tenth place in the class, but as he found his flow through the technical course, he would regain the positions he once lost, earning him eighth overall on the day.

Coming through to take third in the XC2 250 Pro class was FMF KTM Factory Racing Landers’ Angus Riordan. After feeling a bit under the weather earlier in the week, Riordan went out and gave it everything he had at round five.

Riordan would push himself all the way to the end of the race where he salvaged a third in class and ninth overall on the day. Nicholas DeFeo would come through to round out the top 10 overall finishers and fourth in the XC2 class after battling inside the top five XC2 competitors for the greater part of the race.

Grant Baylor returned to racing after a pre-season injury left him sidelined for the first part of the season. G. Baylor would finish seventh in XC1, while brother and teammate, Steward Baylor would have a good start and lead the first couple laps of the race until a radiator issue came into play, and he had to make an unexpected longer pit stop.

S. Baylor would finish eighth in XC1 and 12th overall on the day. Defending Champion Johnny Girroir would be sidelined after his fall at the previous round.

XC1 Open Pro Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Kailub Russell (YAM) Ricky Russell (TRI) Craig Delong (HQV) Liam Draper (YAM) Josh Strang (BET) Grant Baylor (KAW) Steward Baylor (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Ryder Lafferty (HON)

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW) Brody Johnson (HON) Jhak Walker (BET) Michael Delosa (YAM) Hunter Bush (KAW) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Layton Smail (KAW)

Overall Event Results

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Grant Davis (KTM) Kailub Russell (YAM) Ricky Russell (TRI) Cody Barnes (HON) Craig Delong (HQV) Liam Draper (YAM) Josh Strang (BET) Angus Riordan (KTM) Nicholas DeFeo (KAW)

Overall National Championship Standings

Benjamin Kelley (113) Grant Davis (102) Angus Riordan (80) Kailub Russell (77) Cody Barnes (71) Liam Draper (66) Steward Baylor (63) Michael Witkowski (57) Craig Delong (53) Nicholas DeFeo (51)

As the XC3 125 Pro-Am class took off it was James Jenkins earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start out the day and taking the early lead in the race. Jenkins would hold the lead for the first two laps of the race, but Jonathan Johnson was ready to strike and did so on lap three of the race.

Johnson would hold the lead for the rest of the race, crossing the line to take the class win, followed by James Jenkins taking second. Huck Jenkins would battle back-and-forth to maintain the last podium spot, which he did as he crossed the line third in XC3.

The Top Amateur podium would be a 250 A class sweep at The Specialized Old Gray GNCC as Joseph Cunningham took the class win and finished 14th overall on the day, while Gavin Simon came through second in class and earned 16th overall. Chase Landers would round out the class podium with a third in 250 A and a 17th overall finishing position.

As the morning race took off, the WXC class would rocket to the first turn with Korie Steede grabbing herself the $100 Landers KTM WXC Holeshot Award. Steede would lead the women into the woods and throughout the duration of the race. However, Steede would not have an easy race as both Tayla Jones and Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki Team Green’s Rachael Archer would apply the pressure throughout the race.

Steede would maintain the lead, crossing the finish line to earn her second win of the season and overtake the WXC points lead. Jones would try to apply the pressure during the second half of the race, but she would be unable to make any passes on Steede. Jones would come through to finish second overall and in the WXC class. Archer would continue to push and cross the line third in the WXC class.

150 B Schoolboy (12-17) competitor, Seth Miller would push himself throughout the race, earning third overall in the morning race and taking home the class win.

Travis Lentz kept his momentum rolling as he earned his fifth-straight youth bike overall win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win of the season. Ace Tokar would take the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class win, while also coming through to earn second overall in the youth bike race.

Bentley Saxon came through in third overall, rounding out the top three youth bike overall finishers, while he also took home second in the YXC2 class. Nash Peerson would battle back to take second in YXC1, followed by Lucas Skelton finishing third in the class. In the YXC2 class it was Gavin Harwell rounding out the top three finishers of the day.

In the 85 Big Wheel (14-15) class it was Hunter Carey coming through to take home the win, while Gavin Abboud took the 85 Big Wheel (11-13) class win in Tennessee. Then it would be Evan Porter earning the 85 (12-13) class win, Ryder White won the 85 (11) class, and Tripp Lewis won the 85 (7-10) class win.

The 65 (10-11) class win went to Davey Fairfield, Daxton Mullins earned the 65 (9) class win, and Tanner Toland earned the 65 (7-8) class win. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Jayden Shea earning her third win of the season, while Vaida Lavergne took the Girls 85 (7-13) class win and Aubrey Tsakanikas earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. Hudson Whitmire would win the Trail Rider (7-15) class in the youth bike race.

On Saturday morning, the Micro Bike race took off and it was Kane Morrison coming through timing and scoring first on the opening lap, but Daxton Mullins would come through in second as he pushed himself for the next couple of laps.

Mullins would catch Morrison briefly making his way into the lead, but Morrison would make the pass back on Mullins to capture his fifth-straight MXC1 and Micro Bike overall win of the season. Mullins would hold on to finish second overall, while Krue Russell had a consistent day battling for the third overall place position and third in the MXC1 class.

In the MXC2 class it was Ryder Baricska taking the class win, while Tank Laws and Kash Brummage rounded out the top three finishers of the class. In the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class it was Carson Zink earning the win. The 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win went to Kolt Morrison, while Jacobi Duvall took home the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) win. Kayden Siegel would earn the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win while Maverick Novak earned the Micro-E1 (7-8) win and Nathan Zhang would earn the Micro-E2 (4-6) win. In the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive Limited class it was Ryan Zortman battling back for the win, while in the Trail Rider (7-9) class it was Crue Burdett earning the win.

The AMSOIL Moto Hero was awarded to John “Jody” Lynch from North Carolina who is a retired U.S. Marine Colonel. He was head of Marine Raider Battalion and head of Special Forces in Iraq and Syria. Jody is racing and representing a fallen Marine Raider at various rounds this season and will be telling each of their stories throughout the year on the OTP Podcast to honour them.

TrialGP of Portugal Report

Reigning champion Toni Bou (Montesa) extended his TrialGP lead with a maximum points haul from the opening day of competition at the TrialGP of Portugal – round two of the 2025 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship – while Berta Abellan (Scorpa) gained a narrow advantage over Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta) in TrialGP Women as the best riders on the planet were made to work hard on a tough and technically testing course.

A rare mistake in the day’s concluding Power Section may have prevented Toni Bou (Montesa) from posting back-to-back maximum points-scoring performances, but the Spanish superstar still extended his TrialGP series lead on the concluding day of the TrialGP of Portugal – as his compatriot Berta Abellan (Scorpa) traded wins and second places with Italy’s Andrea Sofia Rabino (Beta) in TrialGP Women.

Day One

The intense battle in Trial2 picked up where it left off in Spain last weekend with Miquel Gelabert (Honda) hitting top form on the new RTL Electric model to run two-one over the day’s pair of points-scoring races and American series newcomer Ryon Land (Sherco) topped both races in Trial3, but in Trial2 Women inconsistent performances meant no single rider was able to dominate.

Following its debut at the TrialGP of Spain, the ‘Power Section’ returned to add a dramatic final twist to the action for riders in the elite TrialGP and TrialGP Women classes and with valuable championship points up for grabs, the sizeable crowd assembled for the competition’s climax were treated to a string of all-action runs against the clock.

Heading to Viana do Castelo with a ten-point lead, thirty-eight-year-old Bou seized control of the day’s opening race at section five. Rain leading up to the event ensured grip was in short supply and with the majority of sections plotted on a steep, rock-strewn wooded hillside, the sublime Spaniard had already incurred two maximums before his stunning clean on the fifth that took fives from the rest of the TrialGP field.

Further increasing his lead on section six, Bou could afford a late failure on section eleven to still win by five marks from Jaime Busto (GASGAS), but his total of twenty-three was a good indication of how tough conditions were as Italy’s Matteo Grattarola (Beta) took third from Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) on a tie-break on thirty-four, three clear of Alex Canales (Montesa).

Race Two followed a similar course with Bou gaining an early lead before Busto applied pressure in the closing stages, but Bou appeared to have his second victory of the day sewn up until another maximum on the man-made section eleven – where Busto remained feet-up on both his visits – threatened to shake up the standings.

However, the 18-time champion kept his composure and made no mistake over section twelve’s giant wooden crates to ensure victory before a surprise five by Busto gave Bou a slightly flattering six-mark winning margin with his total of twenty-five clear evidence of another hard race.

Behind the leading pair it was too close to call until the final section with Aniol Gelabert (TRRS) finishing third on thirty-two – one ahead of Grattarola – with Canales completing the top five on thirty-nine as Britain’s Jack Peace (Sherco), in his debut season in the class, dropped from third to sixth with maximums in the final two sections.

Marcelli had been in contention for a podium finish until a crash on the final step of section ten damaged his clutch and a further maximum on section eleven plus eight time penalties pushed him down to seventh.

Day Two

With conditions much drier for today’s two races, it was too close to call in TrialGP during the opening stages of Race One with all the front-runners incurring early maximums as grip remained elusive on the steep, rocky hillside overlooking the city of Viana do Castelo on the Atlantic coast, close to the border with Spain.

At the halfway point Gabriel Marcelli (Montesa) shared the lead on eleven with his fellow Spaniard Jaime Busto (GASGAS), one mark ahead of Bou and Italian veteran Matteo Grattarola (Beta), before the defending champion reeled off five cleans and a three in the remaining six sections to draw level with Busto and take the decision on a tie-break.

After a bruising day on Saturday, Marcelli was relieved to return to the podium in third a further mark adrift with Grattarola dropping to fifth behind Aniol Gelabert (TRRS) after signing off with four maximums in the final five sections.

Race Two was all about Bou from the get-go. Taking the lead with a masterclass in precision on section three that resulted in a dab where everyone else other than his team-mate Marcelli took a maximum, the thirty-eight-year-old needed a three on the following section that had stopped everyone at their first attempt before completing the race for the loss of just two more marks.

This time around it was Grattarola who was applying the most pressure on the leader and his final total of twelve gave him a three-mark cushion ahead of Busto with Marcelli fourth on eighteen as Britain’s Jack Peace (Sherco) snatched fifth on twenty-seven with a cool, clinical clean of the final man-made section.

Toni Bou

“I’m very happy with the weekend. We got almost every point possible. It was a shame that we didn’t take all the points in the Power Section, but the overall result is very positive. The weekend was very complete, and I was very consistent with four wins. I want to thank the team, because they were fantastic. Now I’m looking forward to the team’s home race in Japan, which is very important for us. We have several days to prepare, try to be in our best shape and achieve good results.”

Global attention now moves to the iconic Mobility Resort Motegi for the TrialGP of Japan – round three of the 2025 Hertz FIM Trial World Championship – on 16-18 May where TrialGP, TrialGP Women and Trial2 class competitors will be in action.

TrialGP Standings after Portugal Day Two

Bou Toni – SPA – Montesa – 160 Busto Jaime – SPA – Gas Gas – 138 Marcelli Gabriel – SPA – Montesa – 114 Grattarola Matteo – ITA – Beta – 108 Gelabert Aniol – SPA – TRRS – 94 Peace Jack – GBR – Sherco – 77 Dufrese Hugo – FRA – Beta – 73 Canales Alex – SPA – Montesa – 72

Snowcross World Champions crowned in Fällfors, Sweden

The 2025 FIM Snowcross World Championship reached its epic conclusion in Fällfors, Sweden, where all three categories—SNX, WSNX, and ESNX—delivered high-stakes drama, thrilling comebacks, and unforgettable rides. With championships on the line and home heroes rising to the occasion, the snow-covered Swedish track provided the perfect setting for an explosive season finale.

With the snow still flying and fans on their feet, three new champions emerged in Fällfors to etch their names into Snowcross history. Elias Ishoel claimed the SNX crown after a gritty and dramatic final duel with Aki Pihlaja, while Saga Forssell held her nerve in WSNX to take the title by just one point over Wilma Jonsson. In the European Championship, consistency paid off for Ville Lehtisalo, who secured the ESNX title with a composed ride under pressure. Each champion took a different path, but they all crossed the final finish line as the best in the World and Europe.

Final SNX Championship Standings – Top 3

Elias Ishoel NOR 168 Aki Pihlaja FIN 158 Mille Andersson SWE 118

Final WSNX Championship Standings – Top 3

Saga Forssell FIN 165 Wilma Jonsson SWE 164 Emma Laamanen FIN 138

Final ESNX Standings – Top 3

Ville Lehtisalo FIN 98 Niklas Ollila FIN 92 Atte Vanhatalo FIN 81

Hayden Draper claims two titles at KTM NZJMX Championships

Hayden Draper claimed the 16 years’ 250cc and the 15-16 years 125cc class titles at the three day event at Harrisville Circuit, with Nixon Parkes and Max Parkes rounding out the 250 podium, while Ethan Carleton and Richard Spencer took silver and bronze in the 125 class.

Hayden Draper

“I had a few ups and downs, including a few bad starts, but it all sorted itself out in the end. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, but it’s definitely a good feeling. I am hoping to go to France to race in the Junior Motocross World Championships at Romagné on July 6, but nothing is fully sorted yet for that.”

Other titles went to:

Carson Carroll – 12-14 years’ 125cc

Connor Feather – 13-16 years’ 85cc

Nico Verhoeven – 11-12 years 85cc

Kobe Carroll – 8-10 years’ 85cc

Henry Millar – 8-11 years 65cc

Karaitiana Horne – Junior Women 12-16 years’ 125/250cc

Indie Allison – 12-16 years’ 85cc

Breanna Thomasen – 8-11 years’ 85cc

Australian ProMX Round Two – Appin Team Reports

Factory Honda Team

The Factory Honda Team delivered a commanding performance at Round 2 of the Australian Motocross Championship in Appin, qualifying first in every class and securing overall victories in MX1, MX2, and MX3. The result highlights the team’s depth, preparation, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Boost Mobile Honda’s Kyle Webster showcased his dominance from the start, topping qualifying, winning the Superpole, and claiming both race wins in gritty, come-from-behind efforts.

Kyle Webster

“It wasn’t easy. The track was technical with mixed conditions—slippery in some sections, good traction in others. Our testing here paid off. I still have ground to make up in the championship, so I can’t afford to let anything slip.”

Repco Honda’s Wilson Todd, battling through injury, pushed hard to finish 6th overall (8-5 finishes) despite racing with a fractured leg from a crash just one week earlier.

Wilson Todd

“It was painful, but the points matter. I want to be inside the top five by the end of the championship. The last 12 months have been brutal—burns, a broken foot—but that’s racing. I’ll grit through Gilman and look forward to some recovery after.”

Polyflor Honda’s Brodie Connolly remained undefeated in the championship, qualifying fastest and winning both motos and taking the overall —pending investigation into penalties from race two. Company Director, Yarrive Konsky has stated an appeal is being lodged regarding situation.

Brodie Connolly

“I’m staying focused on our program. There’s been some aggressive riding out there, some penalties applied that make no sense to me, but I’m not getting drawn into it. The team and bike are working great, I don’t want to get caught up in any negativity, I will leave it to my team to work through —we’ll keep building and prepare for round 3.”

Alex Larwood, on the National Finance and Loans CRF250RWE, claimed third overall with a consistent 5-3 finish and is gaining confidence after tough seasons.

Alex Larwood

“My early race speed needs work. I’m being too cautious at the start and giving away time. But I’m happy with back-to-back podiums. We’ll keep pushing.”

SCT Logistics Honda’s Charli Cannon, the team’s sole female factory racer, competed in MX2 against the men. She impressed in race one with a 16th-place finish, before crashes in race two dropped her to 23rd, giving her 20th overall.

Charli Cannon

“I was happy with my pace in the first moto. Race two didn’t go to plan, but there’s a lot of positives to take away. This experience helps me prepare for international goals.”

Kayd Kingsford, racing the Pro Honda Oils CRF250RWE, earned his first overall win in the MX3 class, overcoming a race-one crash to finish strong.

Kayd Kingsford

“The field is deep, and I can’t afford any mistakes like in race one. I had to fight through the pack, which isn’t ideal, but to take my first win feels amazing. I know I’ve got to work even harder to stay in front.”

Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki

Kawasaki celebrated a successful weekend at Appin for Round 2 of the 2025 ProMX Championship, with Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki’s Luke Clout securing third overall and moving up to second in the MX1 Championship points standing.

In the MX1 Class, Luke Clout demonstrated his speed and confidence in the rutted conditions early in the day by logging the second fastest time in the Superpole session, just 0.234 seconds off pole position.

Clout pulled the holeshot in the opening moto, leading for the first five laps before being shuffled back to third position, where he remained for the rest of the race.

In Moto 2, a poor start saw Clout charge through the field on the opening lap before settling into fourth position. Laying down the fastest laps of the field mid-race, Clout eventually passed into third position to take 3-3 moto scores and third overall for Round Two.

Luke Clout

“I had some good speed today and finally felt like myself on the bike again and it showed. The bike is great, and the team has been amazing. I’m frustrated because we were the fastest bike on track in the final moto, but my start meant I couldn’t challenge for the win. We gained good points today for the Championship so I’m happy and we are onto Gillman now for Round 3.”

In the MX2 Class, Ryan Alexanderson battled hard all day, pulling great starts and track position, but struggled to execute clean laps on the technical Appin track. 8-9 Moto scores, Alexanderson finished in 9th Overall for MX2.

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha

Monster Energy CDR Yamaha rider, Jed Beaton, has increased his championship lead to fifteen points after two rounds of the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship have been concluded.

With clear blue skies and a fast Appin circuit, round two of the championship went off without a hitch as a big crowd was on hand to witness race long battles in the MX1 division with Beaton posting a solid 2-2 result to finish second on the day.

The hard based, Appin track, just southwest of Sydney, produced some great racing and again at the front of the MX1 pack, was championship rivals, Jed Beaton and Kyle Webster. Ands while they continued to assert their dominance in the championship, in both motos there was a four or five long rider train fighting for position at the head of the race.

Once the early race jostling settled down in race one, Webster had a lead over Beaton as the pair were again one and two on track. For the final fifteen minutes, it was like a chord was tied between the two riders that went as tight as half a second and stretched out to nearly two seconds, depending on lapped riders and areas of the track.

But as the final two laps started, the intensity lifted and Beaton dragged himself closer to Webster, with half a lap to go, he made a lunge around the outside of his rival in the off-camber turn. He drew even with him but made a small mistake on exit and allowed Webster to keep the lead and go on to win the race, Beaton in his shadow.

Race two and a five-rider battle raged at the front of the field. Again, Beaton and Webster picked their way through and just passed the halfway point, the pair found themselves I locked in battle for the race win, this time Beaton taking the lead.

But with three laps to run, Beaton took an inside rut in a turn, following a lapped rider. The lapped rider then made a mistake and baulked the CDR Yamaha rider, allowing Webster to sweep past. The final few laps were frantic as Beaton desperately looked for a way back around Webster, but couldn’t make it happen and he was forced to settle for second.

Jed Beaton

“I guess I’m a little frustrated after that last one. Kyle and I went back and forwards a couple of times in that race and I was able to get ahead of him and then into the lead, so to do that and then not go on for the win is frustrating. The positives are we have a fifteen point gap after two rounds and myself, the bike and the team are all working well together. There are still a lot of racing laps to be done and like last year, its likely to go all the way to the final lap, of the final race in QMP in August, so will keep racking up all the points we can.”

Maximus Purvis was unable to make the start line for round two. Purvis had a fall during the week and sustained a leg injury. He tried to ride in practice and even set a decent lap time, but knew he wasn’t in great shape and the high intensity, 30 minute long races we going to be too much for him, so he elected to sit out.

Maximus Purvis

“I crashed during the week and have some pain at the top of my shin, under my knee cap. I tried to ride but get some sharp pain at certain points or positions, so it was better to just sit this one out, find out some more information on what’s happened and take it from there. It’s a shame as I like the Appin track and raced here a few times so its one of the more familiar tracks to me. Hopefully, I can be back on track at Gilman and ready to go for round three.”

KTM Racing Team

Round 2 of the 2025 Australian ProMX Championship at Appin was an important points-gathering event for the KTM Racing Team riders, as Nathan Crawford battled to fourth in the MX1 Class, while Noah Ferguson claimed P5 in the MX2 category, respectively.

Fresh off a podium at the opening round of the championship in Wonthaggi, Crawford started his day strong with the fourth-fastest time in the Top 10 Shootout, then charged hard around the hillside circuit to finish fourth in the opening moto.

Equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F, the Queenslander rocketed off the gate to holeshot the second moto and led half the race before posting a measured ride to claim fourth place, with a 4-4 overall scorecard for the round. After two rounds, Crawford is now fourth in the MX1 points chase.

Nathan Crawford

“I’ll call Appin a steady day. I put myself in a good position in the first moto, but just kept getting held up by lapped riders. In the second moto, I was able to grab the WP Holeshot which was epic, and led the moto for 20 minutes. Unfortunately I had a small tip-over and finished P4. A 4-4 scorecard isn’t the worst ever, but I left a podium out there and potentially a moto win – that’s pretty hard to accept. But onwards and upwards to Gillman!”

Also in MX1, Kirk Gibbs quickly got up to speed by setting the fifth-fastest qualifying time, despite battling illness for the week leading up to Appin. A good start to the opening moto saw the veteran racer and his KTM 450 SX-F complete the first turn inside the top three and finish fifth after some spirited battles.

Gibbs’s second moto was short-lived, however, after he went down hard in the first turn. He recorded an unfortunate DNF for the race, which saw him finish the day 13th.

Kirk Gibbs

“It was a tough weekend, as I didn’t have the best lead-up being sick during the week and ending up in hospital twice. That being said, I was really happy with how the first moto went. Then in moto two, I had a good start but went down hard onto my shoulder. It is so disappointing when you can’t finish the race – but I will get fully checked out this week to make sure I can be back in action for Gillman.”

In the MX2 Class, a strong finish to the day saw KTM Racing Team rider Ferguson wrap up the Appin round with fifth overall. After qualifying P5 aboard his KTM 250 SX-F, Ferguson placed eighth in the opening moto, but put in his best performance of the year in the second race as he pushed hard for a P4 result. With two rounds complete, Ferguson is now fifth in the standings.

Noah Ferguson

“I’m definitely not satisfied with fifth overall, as I know that I can do better, especially as I like hard-pack tracks like Appin. But we will put the head down and get ready for Gillman in two weeks time.”

Also in MX2, Byron Dennis qualified fourth-fastest aboard his KTM 250 SX-F, then battled his way forward in both his races to finish with a pair of consistent P6 results and seventh overall. With two rounds in the books, Dennis is now fourth in the MX2 points.

Byron Dennis

“It wasn’t the best day for me. The first moto wasn’t too bad, but I laid it over. I was a bit disappointed as I had the speed, but I made some silly mistakes. I got a bad start to the second moto, and it was very one-lined, so I struggled to make passes. I made my way up to sixth, but that was as much as I could do.”

Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing

Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing Team riders Todd Waters, Regan Duffy and Rhys Budd have toughed out an encouraging day of racing at the second round of the 2025 Australian ProMX Championship at Appin on Sunday.

In the MX1 Class, Waters headlined the action with seventh overall equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450, while Duffy continues to build with P12 overall.

Waters qualified 13th-fastest around the rutty Appin circuit, then after a mid-pack start to the opening moto, the former national champion made some quick, decisive passes to move forward to seventh place.

A tough start and an increasingly technical track saw Waters struggle to move up the leaderboard in the second moto, and he finished ninth for seventh overall on the day. With two rounds complete, Waters is now ninth in the MX1 Class standings.

Todd Waters

“Today was a hard one with bad starts, but I came through to seventh in the first race. In the second moto, I found it hard to charge forward like I did in the first one, and that hindered my end result. We’ll put our heads down and keep working, heading into Gillman in two weeks. It’s a round that we’re all looking forward to as a team.”

Also in the MX1 field, Duffy ticked another box in his journey back to form by setting the seventh-fastest time in the Top 10 Shootout aboard his Husqvarna FC 450. The Western Australian finished P10 in the opening race, before an improved start to the second moto saw him circulating in sixth before an early error saw him drop down the order. He recovered from outside the points to finish 16th. Duffy sits 10th in the points standings heading into round three at Gillman.

Regan Duffy

“On paper, it wasn’t the greatest day, but behind the scenes, we made a lot of improvements. There were glimpses today of the old Regan coming through. I made it into Superpole, and even though I didn’t feel that comfortable, I still ended up P7. I got a decent start to the first moto and picked my way through. I had one little crash that messed me up, and I ended up 10th. In Moto 2, I didn’t get a great jump and was really far back in the pack. I charged the first lap and got myself up to sixth before I went down. I had some great pace there and a whole different mindset, but this sort of thing happens in motocross. We’ll regroup for Gillman, but overall it’s encouraging.”

After qualifying seventh-fastest in the MX2 Class qualifying, Budd put in his best ride of the year in the opening moto. A great jump off the gate aboard his Husqvarna FC 250 saw him racing inside the top three for a good portion of the race before crossing the finish line in fourth place.

In the second moto, Budd battled between sixth and eighth position for most of the outing, eventually finishing P8, with his Appin result climbing him to seventh in the MX2 Class standings.

Rhys Budd

“Today was a step forward, but still not what we want. We had a decent first race after a good start but struggled with arm-pump and rode a bit tight all day long. It was an improvement from Wonthaggi, but we’ve still got lots of work to do before Gillman. I thought Appin would suit my style, but I didn’t execute and didn’t feel super comfortable on track. I need to bring more intensity to the races.”

Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha

Ryder Kingsford has broken through for his first-round win of the year after a controversial moto two at round two of the ProMX Championship at Appin. Kingsford finished the day with 2-2 results on the track but were amended to 2-1 finishes after a review of a Stewards decision in race two.

Kingsford and last year’s MX2 champion, Brodie Connolly, have been at the front of the pack in all four motos contested this year. Race one saw Connolly move into the lead early and move out to a handy seven second lead as Kingsford was frantically trying to find a way forward.

Once he found his way into second, Kingsford had a lot of real estate between himself and Connolly which he needed to peg back if he was any chance of securing the race victory. He started clicking off some good laps and making inroads on Connelly. The gap would yo-yo as the pair battled their way through lapped riders and with just a couple of laps to run, the gap was down to three seconds. But that was as close as it got, as Connolly secured the win, with Kingsford finishing second.

Moto two proved to be a lot more hectic, especially in the early stages. Jayce Cosford grabbed the holeshot with Kingsford in tow. Connolly was back around fifth place and trying to move forward as quickly as possible. He made some passes to get into second, but the officials deemed one of the passes was made illegally and issued an in-race penalty of two positions.

Kingsford no longer needed to win the race to win the round and was informed via the pit board that that was a penalty in place and finishing second on the track behind Connolly was in fact, a race win. Kingsford then slotted in behind Connelly and followed him to the finish line to take second on the track but win the race with the penalty implemented.

When the riders gathered for the podium, the steward’s decision was reversed and the on-track results stood giving Connolly victory over Kingsford. Upon further investigation, the stewards deemed the two-position, in-race penalty to stand, and Kingsford was awarded the race and round win when email confirmation went out this morning.

Ryder Kingsford

“I don’t have any idea on what happened on the track and why there was even a penalty for Brodie,” Kingsford begins. “I didn’t see what the issue was and only knew because my pit board said he had a penalty, but I do know that it’s not the way I want to win races. But it’s a good reward for the team as everyone has worked super hard this year to make things better and we are on the right track. I want to give my all in every race and at every round and so far, we are off to a good start. Plan now is to keep it rolling.”

Despite finishing eighth for the round, there were lots of positives Jayce Cosford can take away from the Appin round. Cosford has been working hard on a few things during the week and behind the scenes and some of those things are beginning to show on the racetrack.

Traditionally, Cosford has been a terrible qualifier and left himself with a gate pick often outside the top ten. Cosford qualified third on the weekend in a career best and evidence his work during the week is paying off.

His other issue has been crashes early in races, especially moto one. On the weekend, there were no crashes in race one. Although he was a little conservative in the early going, it was still better than crashing on the opening laps and dropping multiple positions.

Cosford finished with 9-5 results on the weekend for eighth overall. It was highlighted by a holeshot and a handful of laps led at the start of moto two. Unfortunately, he came together with teammate Kingsford and went down but recovered well to finish fifth and left the Appin circuit with a couple boxes ticked.

Jayce Cosford

“I’m not where I want or need to be, but things are headed in the right direction. My raw pace has picked up a little, I tried to stay out of the chaos in race one and then rode a pretty good race two. I’m still looking for the best balance of speed, fitness and race craft but I feel we have made some inroads so thanks to Beaton’s Pro Formula and the team for their guidance.”

Monster Energy WBR Yamaha

Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Ky Woods, still has his grip firmly on the MX3 points lead after an impressive performance at round two of the Penrite ProMX Championship, at Appin. Woods won both races at the opening round and as the MX3 championship leader, runs the red plate on the front of his Yamaha YZ250F and has no intentions of giving it up.

In perfect conditions, the massive MX3 field qualified down to the fast 40, then got to work during the two, twenty-minute races held on the day. Woods put himself in a good position on the opening lap before bursting his way through to the lead and was never headed.

He roared off to another race win, making it three in a row to start the season but knowing plenty of challenges are ahead in the eight-round championship. Race two and Woods didn’t quite get the jump he wanted and round the first lap in fourth place. It wasn’t until lap five that he was able to make his way into second and set off in pursuit of Kayd Kingsford. Kingsford had built a handy buffer over Woods with a six second gap separating the pair by the halfway point.

Woods then mounted a charge and started to reel Kingsford back in. Gaining around a second a lap, the space between the pair was shrinking and then just as things were about to get exciting, Woods lots the front end around a turn, slippery, hard pack left hander and went down.

He was able to quickly remount and not lose any positions but his ability to win the race had disappeared the moment his handlebars hit the dirt. Woods then bought it home in second and his 1-2 results equalled the 2-1 results of Kingsford, but Kingsford gets the round in due to the better finish in moto two.

Ky Woods

“This is actually my first time ever getting a podium position at the ProMX championship. I have won before and finished off the podium before but never finished second or third. The first race was good and a got a decent lead, then I saw Kayd went down, so I just needed to stay smart and not to anything silly to get the win there. Then in race two, I saw he go the holeshot and was out front, so I needed to get passed a couple of riders quickly, but I took too long and gave him a good head start. I was able to eat into his lead there for a while, but I was using this line in the left-hand turn after the finish line that was hard pack and no ruts, and I just lost the front with a few laps to go. But I felt I rode well again, didn’t lose any points in the championship and the team are working hard so we are in great shape heading into round three,” Woods said.

It was the first race back for Koby Hantis after shoulder surgery and he was thrown into the deep end immediately at the ProMX. Hantis had only been back on the bike as the series opener started at Wonthaggi, so it’s been just under four weeks of ride time after a long layoff.

Clearly, he is well underdone and knows he is trying to race himself back to full speed and fitness, so the important step at the moment is to ensure he has riding and training continuity and an improvement with each outing.

He was able to work his way through the pack in race one to just inside the top eight, when the lack of bike time surfaced, and he slowed to compete the race. Race two was more of the same but Hantis is known for his determination so expect to see big improvements in the coming rounds.

Koby Harris

“Finishing thirteenth isn’t something I’m happy with, but I know I had to start somewhere. I have been back on the bike for a few weeks, but I haven’t even been able to do a local race due to the wet weather in South-East Queensland so its straight into it here. I know things will get better and I will work harder than ever to get back up the front. The team understand it will take some time, and they have been great, but from now on, each round will get better, and it won’t be too long before I’m back battling for podiums again.”

2025 Australian ProMX Round Two – Appin Wrap

See full results here:

Recapping the MX1, MX2, MX3 and 85 action from Appin ProMX

Honda riders claimed the top step of the podium across the three main classes at Appin on the weekend as the second round of the Australian ProMX Championships unfolded.

Under ideal racing, Appin’s hillside circuit saw intense racing from the first gate-drop, as Kyle Webster and Brodie Connolly claimed perfect scorecards in the Kawasaki MX1 and Pirelli MX2 classes, while Kayd Kingsford secured the MAXXIS MX3 round win on countback.

Young Blake Bohannon added a dash of blue to the final results, with the Yamaha rider winning the Fox Racing MX85 class and taking the series lead.

The third round of the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, will be held in Gillman, SA, on April 27.

Kawasaki MX1 Championship

Appin proved to be the perfect platform for Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Kyle Webster to bounce back from his disappointing DNF during Wonthaggi’s second moto. The defending champion topped every session and moto despite some furious battles with series leader Jed Beaton all day.

Webster stormed to the top of the Top 10 Super Pole Shootout, finishing the session with a lap time of 1:37.751. Penrite Racing Empire Kawasaki rider Luke Clout was able to get the better of championship leader Beaton (Monster Energy CDR Yamaha) to take P2 but was still 0.23s off Webster’s best time.

KTM Racing Team duo Nathan Crawford and Kirk Gibbs finished the session fourth and fifth-fastest, respectively.

MX1 Races

On a freshly-watered track, Clout barged his way to the holeshot in the opening moto, as the two title favourites, Beaton and Webster, found themselves in fifth and sixth.

Webster charged to the front, clearing riders quickly and took control of the race, with Beaton hot on his heels.

Despite some desperate late efforts by Beaton, Webster took the moto win by just 1.2 seconds, while a tenacious Clout finished third. Crawford and Gibbs diced all race on their way to P4 and P5.

On a rough, demanding circuit, Webster hung on to win an absolute cracking second moto that went down to the wire.

Crawford snatched the holeshot and held the lead for about half the moto but succumbed to Beaton and Webster, who then went toe-to-toe for the race’s remainder.

Webster fought off an all-out charge from Beaton to claim a 1.1-second victory and clean-sweep the day’s motos, while Clout pushed hard to finish third.

Crawford and Repco Honda Racing’s Wilson Todd completed the top five.

Webster, Beaton and Clout filled the round podium, while Beaton (91 points) retains his championship lead over Clout (76). Webster has made big moves up the standings, now third on 75 points.

MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K. Webster Hon 25 25 50 2 J. Beaton Yam 22 22 44 3 L. Clout Kaw 20 20 40 4 N. Crawford KTM 18 18 36 5 L. Rogers Yam 15 15 30 6 W. Todd Hon 13 16 29 7 T. Waters Hus 14 12 26 8 Z. Watson Tri 10 13 23 9 J. Evans Kaw 7 14 21 10 H. McKay KTM 9 11 20 11 B. Ognenis Yam 6 10 16 12 R. Duffy Hus 11 5 16 13 K. Gibbs KTM 16 16 14 J. Simpson Tri 5 9 14 15 C. Burns Hon 4 8 12 16 L. Jackson Hon 12 12 17 C. Holroyd Yam 8 3 11 18 J. Sweet Yam 3 6 9 19 C. O’Loan Yam 7 7 20 C. Rossandich KTM 2 4 6 21 J. Campbell KTM 1 2 3 22 S. Ward Hon 1 1

MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Beaton Yam 91 2 L. Clout Kaw 76 3 K. Webster Hon 75 4 N. Crawford KTM 73 5 L. Rogers Yam 58 6 W. Todd Hon 56 7 Z. Watson Tri 51 8 K. Gibbs KTM 47 9 T. Waters Hus 42 10 R. Duffy Hus 41 11 J. Evans Kaw 36 12 H. McKay KTM 35 13 M. Purvis Yam 32 14 B. Ognenis Yam 29 15 L. Jackson Hon 27 16 C. Burns Hon 27 17 C. O’Loan Yam 20 18 J. Simpson Tri 18 19 J. Sweet Yam 15 20 C. Holroyd Yam 11 21 C. Rossandich KTM 8 22 K. Drew Yam 6 23 L. Atkinson Hon 5 24 J. Campbell KTM 3 25 S. Ward Hon 2

Pirelli MX2 Championship

Despite some late controversy, it was another perfect day for Polyflor Honda Racing’s Brodie Connolly, who dominated the day’s proceedings and maintained his perfect winning record so far this year.

New Zealand’s Connolly was on another level in qualifying, setting a searing lap-time of 1:37.623 that saw him claim pole by almost 1.6s over Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha’s Ryder Kingsford, while Kingsford’s team-mate Jayce Cosford claimed third pick of the gate.

MX2 Races – Updated

Following a successful protest, results have been amended in the Pirelli MX2 class at round two of the 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores in Appin on Sunday, April 13. In the second MX2 moto, Brodie Connolly (Honda), who crossed the finish line at the head of the field, was demoted two positions by the Clerk of Course – into third – for course cutting.

That decision was subsequently reversed by the Clerk of Course, but later reinstated after a successful protest. As a result, Ryder Kingsford (Yamaha) was declared the winner of the second MX2 moto, with Alex Larwood (Honda) and Connolly second and third.

Kingsford (47pts) provisionally won the round ahead of Connolly (45pts) and Larwood (38pts). The provisional championship standings in MX2 now have Connolly leading on 95pts, with Kingsford on 91pts and Larwood on 78pts.

Connolly carried that form into the opening MX2 moto, where he grabbed the holeshot and raced out to a 6.6-second victory.

Kingsford threw down the fastest lap of the race as he came from back in the pack to finish P2, ahead of Bulk Nutrients Echuca Yamaha’s Seth Burchell.

A good bounce-back ride from Rhys Budd (Raceline Husqvarna TDUB Racing) saw him claim fourth, ahead of NFAL Honda Australia’s Alex Larwood.

Despite initially receiving a penalty for course-cutting, Connolly continued his dominance and took the round and second-moto win.

MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 R. Kingsford Yam 22 25 47 2 B. Connolly Hon 25 20 45 3 A. Larwood Hon 16 22 38 4 S. Burchell Yam 20 14 34 5 N. Ferguson KTM 14 18 32 6 R. Budd Hus 18 13 31 7 B. Dennis KTM 15 15 30 8 J. Cosford Yam 12 16 28 9 R. Alexanderson Kaw 13 12 25 10 K. Barham Kaw 11 10 21 11 T. Olander Tri 10 9 19 12 R. King Hon 7 11 18 13 R. Fitzpatrick KTM 8 7 15 14 C. Bourke Hon 9 6 15 15 B. Flynn Yam 1 8 9 16 A. Jones Kaw 4 2 6 17 J. Kukas Hus 6 6 18 T. Kean Tri 5 5 19 C. Griffiths Yam 2 3 5 20 C. Cannon Hon 5 5 21 D. Paice Tri 4 4 22 I. Ferguson KTM 3 3 23 S. Larsen Yam 1 1

MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Connolly Hon 95 2 R. Kingsford Yam 91 3 A. Larwood Hon 78 4 B. Dennis KTM 66 5 N. Ferguson KTM 63 6 S. Burchell Yam 61 7 R. Budd Hus 53 8 J. Cosford Yam 51 9 R. Alexanderson Kaw 51 10 C. Bourke Hon 41 11 T. Olander Tri 32 12 R. Fitzpatrick KTM 29 13 J. Kukas Hus 28 14 K. Barham Kaw 21 15 B. Flynn Yam 19 16 R. King Hon 18 17 T. Kean Tri 14 18 D. Paice Hon 12 19 A. Jones Kaw 12 20 H. Yokoyama Hon 9 21 P. Martin Hus 7 22 H. Groundwater Hon 6 23 C. Cannon Hon 5 24 N. Medson Yam 5 25 C. Griffiths Yam 5 26 S. Larsen Yam 4 27 I. Ferguson KTM 3 28 J. Phillips Yam 3 29 B. Hutchins Hus 2

MAXXIS MX3 Championship

A second-moto win saw Honda Racing rider Kayd Kingsford break the three-moto win streak of his title rival Ky Woods and claim the MAXXIS MX3 round win on countback.

Kingsford’s day started well by topping qualifying. His lap-time of 1:41.294 was enough to beat Penrite Racing GO24 Kawasaki-supported rider Cooper Rowe by just 0.15 seconds, while Ky Woods (Monster Energy WBR Yamaha) finished third-quickest.

MX3 Races

Woods grabbed the lead early in the opening MX3 moto and stormed to the checkered flag. The red plate-holder finished a comfortable seven seconds ahead of Kingsford, who went down early but recovered well to finish P2, ahead of Husqvarna rider Jack Deveson in third. Holeshot winner Jackson Fuller (KTM) and Rowe rounded out the top five.

Kingsford charged from the holeshot to a 13-second win in the final MX3 moto to take the overall win on countback from second-placed Woods, while Rowe finished the moto in third. Honda’s Jet Alsop and Seth Morrow claimed the remaining top five spots.

Kingsford took the round win from Woods on a countback, with Rowe third overall.

Woods (97 points) retains the championship lead from Kingsford (91), with Alsop third (73).

MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K. Kingsford Hon 22 25 47 2 K. Woods Yam 25 22 47 3 C. Rowe Kaw 16 20 36 4 J. Alsop Hon 15 18 33 5 J. Deveson Hus 20 12 32 6 J. Fuller KTM 18 13 31 7 R. Burgess KTM 13 15 28 8 J. Rumens Hus 14 14 28 9 C. Wilmington Hus 12 11 23 10 S. Morrow KTM 4 16 20 11 S. Shackleton KTM 11 7 18 12 L. Allen Yam 7 10 17 13 K. Hantis Yam 9 5 14 14 M. Compton Hon 3 9 12 15 F. Manson KTM 10 10 16 B. Townsend KTM 8 1 9 17 S. Pellicano Yam 8 8 18 D. Kremer Gas 6 6 19 P. Butler KTM 6 6 20 C. Eisel KTM 5 5 21 J. Williams Yam 4 4 22 J. Salih Tri 3 3 23 C. Rewse Hon 2 2 24 H. Davy Yam 2 2 25 K. Strode Hon 1 1

MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Woods Yam 97 2 K. Kingsford Hon 91 3 J. Alsop Hon 73 4 J. Fuller KTM 65 5 J. Deveson Hus 60 6 S. Shackleton KTM 48 7 J. Rumens Hus 41 8 R. Burgess KTM 39 9 C. Rowe Kaw 36 10 S. Morrow KTM 35 11 B. Townsend KTM 33 12 C. Wilmington Hus 32 13 K. Strode Hon 30 14 L. Allen Yam 27 15 M. Compton Hon 24 16 F. Manson KTM 21 17 C. Griffiths Yam 16 18 S. Pellicano Yam 15 19 K. Hantis Yam 14 20 H. Downie Gas 13 21 H. McInnes Hon 12 22 M. Trevena KTM 11 23 D. Kremer Gas 10 24 O. Kimber KTM 7 25 P. Butler KTM 6 26 P. Wolfe Hus 6 27 C. Eisel KTM 5 28 J. Williams Yam 4 29 J. Salih Tri 3 30 C. Rewse Hon 2 31 H. Davy Yam 2 32 F. Taylor Tri 2 33 J. Burton Hon 2 34 A. Widdon Tri 1 35 R. Matthews-Taylor Gas 1

Fox Racing MX85 Cup

It was a great day for Yamaha rider Blake Bohannon, who took the round win and championship lead of the Fox Racing MX85 class, courtesy of a 1-2 scorecard.

Darcy Huston from NSW topped qualifying, with the Husqvarna rider edging previous championship leader Seth Thomas (GASGAS) by just 0.18s.

Thomas grabbed the holeshot and early lead in the first of the MX85 motos, but an incident in the opening laps saw him drop out of the points.

Bohannon was quick to take advantage and stormed to a 17.5-second lead over KTM-mounted riders Tyson Williams and Nate Perrett. Huston put in a remarkable ride back from an average start to finish P4, ahead of Zander Kruik (KTM).

Thomas shrugged off the disappointing first moto to come from behind and win the second MX85 race, working his way past early leader Bohannon to take a seven-second victory.

Perrett finished a distant third, as Huston and Declan Smart (GASGAS) rounded out the top five.

Bohannon, Perrett and Huston made up the round podium, while Bohannon has taken the championship points’ lead. He leads on 91 points to Thomas’s 75, with Yamaha’s Deegan Fort third (64).

MX85 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Bohannon Yam 91 2 S. Thomas Gas 75 3 D. Fort Yam 65 4 Z. Kruik KTM 60 5 N. Perrett KTM 58 6 T. Williams KTM 45 7 D. Smart Gas 45 8 N. Shortt Hus 38 9 L. Millard Hus 37 10 J. Rodda Hus 35 11 D. Huston Hus 32 12 N. Verhoeven KTM 32 13 T. Morrow KTM 32 14 S. Stephenson Gas 30 15 O. Chandler KTM 28 16 R. Trickey Yam 22 17 J. McCloskey KTM 20 18 K. Binnion Gas 20 19 C. Feather Hus 18 20 E. Wolfe Hus 18 21 E. Dennis Yam 17 22 L. Carafa Hus 10 23 L. Ellis Yam 10 24 B. Brown Hus 10 25 R. Penney Hus 8 26 C. Sproule KTM 7 27 C. Guillot Yam 6 28 D. Gromball Gas 6 29 C. Dunne Hus 5 30 J. Muffatti Hus 3 31 J. Birch Yam 1

2025 AMA Supercross Championship Round 13 Rider Quotes

Images by Jeff Miller

See the full results here:

Blow by blow reports from AMA SX Round 13 – Lincoln Field, Philadelphia

250 East-West Showdown Main Report

RJ Hampshire took the holeshot ahead of Seth Hammaker, Haiden Deegan, Coty Shock and Cole Davies. A fall in the Heat race for Tom Vialle saw him have to graduate via the LCQ, but the KTM man was sixth early on in the Main. Honda’s Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda were running seventh and eighth early on.

Hampshire continued to lead Hammaker over the first couple of laps as Deegan and Davies gave chase. The Kiwi rookie had the whoops dialled and got the better of team-mate Deegan on lap four to move up to third place.

Less than a lap later, Davies stole second place from Hammaker, and then went through to the lead just after the five-minute mark. Davies then went on to sprint away from his pursuers.

Deegan got on close terms with both Hammaker and Hampshire with just over five-minutes to run and moved through to take second place. However, by this point Davies had a five-second lead.

Haiden Deegan chased Davies hard and reeled his team-mate in during the closing stages of the race but 17-year-old Davies resisted the pressure and had enough up his sleeve to take the victory by 1.2-seconds, his second victory in succession.

RJ Hampshire took third place just ahead of fellow 250 East rider Seth Hammaker. That duo were well clear of Jo Shimoda in fifth and Tom Vialle in sixth. Hampshire and Hammaker are now tied atop the 250 East points table on 117-points apiece, two-points clear of Tom Vialle.

Haiden Deegan continues to hold sway in the 250 West rankings, 17-points clear of Davies, who in turn has nine-points over Julien Beaumer.

RJ Hampshire – P3

“I feel like I couldn’t get out of my own way in the Main Event, honestly,” reflected Hampshire. “I had to focus a lot on hitting my marks. Both Haiden [Deegan] and Cole [Davies] got me, and I was pretty content still because I knew the guys I needed to beat. This was literally the toughest Main Event I’ve had to do, both mentally and physically. I had to stay in check and it worked out, so we’re excited for the next few rounds now.”

Seth Hammaker – P4

“It was a solid day overall,” said Hammaker. “Heading into the night show, I felt confident. The rain added a little challenge, but I got a great start in the heat race and was able to ride it out for the win. I felt really strong and smooth at that point. In the main, I grabbed the holeshot and led for a bit, but then the red flag came out, and we had to restart. I got another solid start and was running second behind RJ [Hampshire]. After that, I struggled to find my flow, made a few mistakes, and a couple guys got by me. RJ and I had a good battle for a while, and I ended up finishing fourth. Not exactly where I wanted to be, but it’s still a good result, and I kept the red plate heading into New Jersey. I’m feeling good and looking forward to getting back out there.”

Jo Shimoda – P5

“It was a Showdown tonight, and I ended up fifth overall. I haven’t been riding much during the week with my pinky still healing, so I’ve been chasing both the bike setup and my own form a bit. I think in the final session today, things came together—the bike felt better, and I was riding a little better, too. It felt good to battle with the top guys, but I know I have more in me, and hopefully I can show that.”

Tom Vialle – P6

“I had a pretty good afternoon going, a good start in my Heat Race, but then had a pretty big crash on lap two, and pretty lucky to be alright after that crash. Went to the LCQ and qualified through there for the Main, and yeah, I didn’t start great with my gate pick. I think I was around 10th and ended up coming back to sixth. The good point of today is that we’re only two back for the championship with three to go, so we’re still right there.”

Garrett Marchbanks – P7

“I felt good today,” said Marchbanks. “Started the day with one of my best qualifying efforts recently. I was second overall after the sessions, and the bike felt solid going into the night show. In the heat, I didn’t get the best start and made a couple of mistakes, but still managed to come through for fourth. Heading into the main, I had a decent gate pick and was confident. After the red flag restart, I was hoping for a better start, but I had another small mistake off the gate and had to fight my way forward again. Honestly, I was just trying to be too aggressive. Once I settled in and found some clean track, I was able to lay down a few solid laps, but by then, the lead group had already pulled away. It’s a little frustrating because I felt great all day and didn’t quite execute in the main, but that’s racing. We’ll go back, clean up the starts, and come back stronger for Denver. I’m looking forward to the rest of the West rounds and finishing strong.”

Jordon Smith – P9

“The day was decent. We were battling track conditions but made some good changes throughout the day. I spun on both starts. I was in a good position before the red flag but battled hard after the restart. It was not the end result that we wanted, but improvements were made. I was happy with the riding.”

Chance Hymas – P10

“The Philadelphia Showdown wasn’t my best overall. I felt like my riding was strong—I just need to clean up a few things. We made some good improvements with the bike, so I’m looking forward to building on that in New Jersey.”

Julien Beaumer – P12

“I started good by qualifying first, Heat Race was decent, and then I had a good first start to our Main Event, but then it got red-flagged. I spun off the gate on the restart and I was dead-last and struggled to get going from there. Not much more to say, we’ve got work to do, and we’ll come out swinging in Denver.”

Austin Forkner – P16

“Practice was pretty decent today. I was showing good speed and actually felt like I was riding better. I did not get quite as good of a start in the restart – I ended up getting together with another rider and that put me up into the tuff blocks. I was last and I only got back to 16th, so not great. I showed some aggression and speed today – I was happy about that. I feel like in that way it’s a step in the right direction.”

250 East-West Showdown Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Davies Yam 16m09.993 2 H. Deegan Yam +1.211 3 R. Hampshire Hus +6.289 4 S. Hammaker Kaw +6.829 5 J. Shimoda Hon +11.853 6 T. Vialle KTM +12.401 7 G. Marchbanks Kaw +28.029 8 M. Vohland Yam +30.652 9 J. Smith Tri +33.433 10 C. Hymas Hon +36.007 11 C. Schock Yam +37.966 12 J. Beaumer KTM +39.455 13 E. Lopes Yam +42.973 14 N. Thrasher Yam +44.461 15 C. Park Hon +47.179 16 A. Forkner Tri +52.829 17 H. Miller Hon 1 Lap 18 M. Mosiman Yam 1 Lap 19 H. Yoder Kaw 2 Laps 20 G. Towers Hon 9 Laps 21 H. Munoz Yam 17 Laps 22 D. Bennick Yam DNS

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 H. Deegan 171 2 C. Davies 154 3 J. Beaumer 145 4 J. Shimoda 136 5 C. Schock 115 6 G. Marchbanks 110 7 J. Smith 108 8 M. Mosiman 99 9 H. Yoder 68 10 L. Turner 63 11 A. Bourdon 54 12 P. Ross 51 13 C. Thompson 47 14 E. Lopes 43 15 T. Albright 36 16 R. Difrancesco 35 17 G. Towers 35 18 J. Reynolds 34 19 D. Walsh 31 20 A. Long 20

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 R. Hampshire 117 2 S. Hammaker 117 3 T. Vialle 115 4 C. Hymas 103 5 C. Park 91 6 N. Thrasher 89 7 M. Anstie 78 8 D. Bennick 77 9 M. Vohland 74 10 H. Miller 57 11 A. Forkner 53 12 C. Mumford 51 13 H. Munoz 45 14 G. Linville 42 15 L. Kitchen 39 16 J. Chambers 34 17 T. Colip 32 18 L. Kobusch 31 19 C. Mcadoo 20 20 J. Rodbell 18

450 Main Report

Aaron Plessinger and Chase Sexton tangled with each other slightly in turn one which sent both KTM team-mates wide and opened the door for Ken Roczen to steal the holeshot but Justin Barcia was soon through to the lead and stretched out a couple of bike lengths over Roczen only to then go down halfway around the opening lap.

The German inherited the lead and looked strong early on as he led Joey Savatgy, Mitchell Harrison and Malcolm Stewart. Sexton had regrouped to fifth by lap three and primary championship rival Cooper Webb was sixth.

Chase Sexton was up to second by the five-minute mark and had Cooper Webb right behind him. That pair were four-seconds behing Roczen at this juncture.

That gap was not enough for the injured Suzuki rider to hold on. Sexton took the lead with eight-minutes left on the clock and then rapidly pulled away.

Cooper Webb pushed Roczen further back to third two-minutes later and from thereon Sexton and Webb left the ailing Roczen in their wake.

Sexton went on to take the win over Webb by 2.6-seconds. That pair taking the chequered flag 24-seconds clear of Roczen by the end of the Main.

Malcolm Stewart bagged good points in fourth place ahead of Joey Savatgy and Dylan Ferrandis.

Aaron Plessinger eighth well clear of Benny Bloss and Justin Hill who rounded out the top ten.

Sexton’s victory trimmed Webb’s championship lead to eight-points. Despite the shoulder injury Roczen has been suffering with in recent rounds he is still in the championship chase, only 26-points behind Sexton.

Four rounds to go.

Chase Sexton – P1

“All I can do, really, is win from here on out, so today was good! I haven’t won a normal Main Event since Anaheim 1, so that was a big focus for me today, and I am happy to have been able to do that. The track was tough, I came into the first turn with AP [Aaron Plessinger] in the Main Event and maybe cut him off a bit too much, and he went down, and I went way wide, so I had my work cut out for me. Overall though, the ride was really good for me. I felt the flow all day today, so that was nice.”

Ken Roczen – P3

“I didn’t ride at all this week until this Thursday. I did just a 20-minute fun session to get at least a little time on the bike,” said Roczen. “This track was a big problem for me with five right-hand turns; it’s my right ankle that’s hurt. When I was leading, I didn’t care about anything. I was just riding. I did my thing, like I have been doing for last few weeks.”

Malcom Stewart – P4

“First things first, we got really lucky with the rain,” commented Stewart. “My Heat Race was okay, did what I needed to do to and finished in P3. The Main Event wasn’t great, but also wasn’t bad! It was one of those ones where we salvaged a fourth place on a tough track. We’ll go back now, ride some outdoors and then come back for New Jersey!”

Joey Savatgy – P5

“Top five in this field is legit,” said Savatgy. “The pace is unreal—there are 6 or guys who can all win on any night. We’re competitive, we’re making smart choices, and we’ll keep building.”

Aaron Plessinger – P8

“We had a really good day going here in Philadelphia. I felt so good! Great start in the Heat Race, managed to win that one after passing Coop [Webb], then went into the Main Event with first gate pick. Then someone ran it in really hot to turn one and took me down, which really sucked because I felt like I could’ve made a really good run in the points here for the end of the season. It happens, we’ll go into New Jersey and pick up where we left off in the Heat, and hopefully pick up another win before the season is over.”

Shane McElrath – P12

“I’m frustrated with the result, but happy with how I rode. I’m making big gains each week and I know I can be up front. I just need to stay focused and carry the positives into the final rounds.”

Colt Nichols – P13

“I ruined my race right out of the gate,” reported Nichols. “I got a terrible start and just got stuck in the back of the pack. I really made it hard on myself. I picked off some guys towards the end of the race, but really needed to put myself in a better position early. Now it’s on to the next round to do just that.”

Justin Barcia – P14

“Challenging day today! I hurt my finger pretty bad on Thursday, so I was lucky to be out here riding. Qualified 11th and then in the Heat Race we got third, which considering the circumstances was pretty good. Main Event, I launched out of the gate for a great start and then had a small issue with my rear brake there, which I managed for the rest of the race. Bummer deal, but we’ll try again next weekend at my hometown race in New Jersey.”

Dean Wilson – P17

“Yeah, it was an exciting night—it felt awesome to be back. It’s been just shy of a year since I last raced a Supercross, so I definitely felt a bit rusty. In the main event, I got caught up in the first corner and had to do a 360 to get going again. I plugged away the best I could, but my arms tightened up, and I ended up stalling the bike, which cost me a few spots. Honestly, I struggled with arm pump all day. These conditions were tough, and I haven’t been in this race environment for a while, so I think that played a part. Still, I had some good moments and decent pace at times, so I’m not too worried. I just need to keep racing, stay on the program, and I know I’ll keep improving from here.”

Kyle Chisholm – P18

“It’s freezing cold; honestly that was the toughest part for me. I’m a Florida boy, I don’t have a lot of fat on me, and I struggle in the cold,” Chisholm reported. “The dirt was very hard, but loose and silty on top. It was muddy, then dry, with the weather that we had. I ended up getting tenth in the heat… Then I almost won the LCQ. I probably could have gone for it, but I ended up second, so that was good. In the main event I didn’t finish where I wanted to and didn’t ride as good as I wanted to. I just need to start my day better, get myself in better positions, get better starting picks, better starts, run up front more, and just get my day snowballing in the right way, and I didn’t do that today. It looks like good weather next week, so I’ll try to get a good result next week.”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Interval 1 C. Sexton KTM 20m53.803 2 C. Webb Yam +2.654 3 K. Roczen Suz +24.040 4 M. Stewart Hus +35.420 5 J. Savatgy Hon +37.803 6 J. Cooper Yam +41.670 7 D. Ferrandis Hon +42.917 8 A. Plessinger KTM +48.523 9 B. Bloss Bet 1 Lap 10 J. Hill KTM 1 Lap 11 M. Oldenburg Bet 1 Lap 12 S. McElrath Hon 1 Lap 13 C. Nichols Suz 1 Lap 14 J. Barcia Gas 1 Lap 15 C. Craig Yam 1 Lap 16 M. Harrison Kaw 1 Lap 17 D. Wilson Hon 1 Lap 18 K. Chisholm Suz 2 Laps 19 K. Moranz KTM 2 Laps 20 G. Harlan Yam 2 Laps 21 F. Noren Kaw 2 Laps 22 J. Hand Hon 2 Laps

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 C. Webb 278 2 C. Sexton 266 3 K. Roczen 240 4 M. Stewart 204 5 J. Cooper 203 6 A. Plessinger 184 7 J. Barcia 181 8 J. Anderson 151 9 J. Hill 149 10 S. McElrath 136 11 D. Ferrandis 135 12 M. Oldenburg 103 13 B. Bloss 101 14 J. Savatgy 97 15 C. Nichols 93 16 E. Tomac 80 17 J. Lawrence 71 18 H. Lawrence 62 19 K. Chisholm 52 20 M. Harrison 47 21 J. Robin 39 22 K. Moranz 30 23 C. Craig 29 24 J. Starling 19 25 J. Prado 18

2025 MXGP of Trentino – Round Five Wrap

See the full results here:

Gajser tops MXGP of Trentino as Adamo claims MX2 win

Crowds flocked to the Dolomites’ “Il Ciclamino” circuit for the 2025 MXGP of Trentino, marking round five of the Motocross World Championship. The event offered great racing on an unpredictable surface.

Tim Gajser took his record sixth GP victory at the circuit with a perfect 1-1 for Honda HRC, in front of a legion of his flag-waving supporters who responded accordingly.

Kawasaki’s Romain Febvre put up spirited resistance and took second overall in front of the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine of Glenn Coldenhoff.

The first MX2 race of the day saw a historic first GP Race win for the Triumph manufacturer, as Monster Energy Triumph Racing’s lone wolf Camden McLellan took a Fox Holeshot to chequered flag masterclass, earning the South African his first win at this level.

However, for the third straight year in MX2, the overall victory went to a rider who didn’t win either race, as Andrea Adamo survived last lap passes in each outing to keep Italian fans happy and claim his fourth career victory.

Championship leader Kay de Wolf kept the red plate with second overall ahead of race two winner Thibault Benistant.

Both the EMX250 and EMX125 classes delivered edge-of-your-seat action across the weekend, in EMX250, it was Francisco Garcia who shone the brightest combining a dominant win in the opening race followed by a measured and smart second race to take the overall victory.

It was a day of frustration for Kawasaki rider Jake Cannon, running a comfortable tenth for the first half of race one until he crashed off the side of the track; costing the Australian teenager nearly a minute before he rejoined the race to eventually finish 25th. Cannon pushed forward from a mid-pack start in the second bout and was eyeing up the top-ten until a mid-moto fall cost him several places; after recovering to thirteenth the Australian teenager had the heartbreak of bogging down in deep mud at the very last turn of the race when a rock jammed his drivechain.

Meanwhile, in EMX125, consistency was king as Mano Faure claimed the top step of the podium by a single point, fending off a hungry field that included Niccolo Mannini and Francesco Bellei. On Saturday morning, New Zealander Levi Townley broke his leg during Time Practice, ruling him out of the rest of the meet.

MXGP Race One

Romain Febvre got off to the best start when the flag dropped. Maxime Renaux gave chase before losing traction around the second corner and being passed on either side by Gajser and Glenn Coldenhoff.

By the end of the first full lap, Lucas Coenen moved up, passing Renaux and looked set on chasing down the leaders, but Febvre and Gajser set a blistering pace out in front, and Coldenhoff went with them.

Ruben Fernandez fought in the top ten for Honda HRC and had the two Ducati riders chasing, Jeremy Seewer passing the ‘retired’ Cairoli for seventh by the end of lap one.

Lap six saw Coenen make a move on Coldenhoff for third, and Renaux got past the Dutchman a lap later. They would hold those positions for the rest of the race.

Fernandez dropped his bike and handed Seewer sixth, which he would hold to the flag, the Spaniard having to fight back up to seventh with passes on Cairoli, Stauffer, and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Calvin Vlaanderen, who would finish eighth.

Jan Pancar took ninth, and Jeffrey Herlings looked to be in a better position with a fighting tenth, squeezing past Stauffer with three laps to go.

A patient Gajser had stalked Febvre at the front for 13 laps, before finally hounding the Frenchman into a mistake in the middle of the circuit, diving inside the Kawasaki man in the next corner.

Febvre was not done, and nearly crashed on a couple of occasions fighting back to the Honda’s rear wheel with the fastest lap of the whole race on the penultimate lap.

Febvre pushed too hard however, falling at the top of the hill, bringing a roar of ecstatic relief from the Slovenian fans near the finish line as their man cruised to victory.

Australia’s Mitch Evans finished the race in 26th.

MXGP Race Two Fernandez grabbed the early lead and Gajser charged around the outside at the following corner to make it a Honda HRC 1-2, before emerging as the leader by the end of lap one. Seewer was left to pick up his machine after a first corner crash that left the Swiss with more than just a torn race shirt. With the full gate of riders to work through, he’d only make his way back to 22nd, three places behind Cairoli, who hadn’t started much better. Febvre took his time to work through the pack, and it wasn’t until lap five that he moved past Renaux for fifth, then chasing down Lucas Coenen. Coenen drove forward to pass Coldenhoff for third, but came up against the bullish Fernandez, who defied the Belgian’s attempts to get past. In similar fashion, Coldenhoff was keeping Febvre at bay, and for four thrilling laps the quartet circulated together. The cycle was only broken by Coenen, whose front wheel washed out on a slick section, holding up “The Hoff” long enough to allow Febvre past into third. It took the Frenchman a further lap to dispose of Fernandez, by which time Gajser was over 11 seconds up the track. That saw Gajser take a six-second win from Febvre, while Coldenhoff rounded out the race two podium in third, well clear of Fernandez. Kevin Horgmo had started the weekend sixth in the series, was again on the pace, and inherited fifth with Coenen’s crash, pushing the Belgian back to sixth in the race. Renaux could get no higher than seventh, Pancar eighth, Bonacorsi fighting through a few riders to get to ninth, and Jago Geerts taking tenth with a last lap pass on Herlings. The Round overall saw Gajser on a perfect 50-points, to Febvre’s 44, with Coldenhoff rounding out the podium on 36 points, just clear of Coenen on 35. Fenandez rounded out the top five, but was tied on points with sixth placed Renaux – both on 32. Gajser now leads on 274-points to Febvres 235, Coldenhoff third on 196-points. Aussie Mitch Evans holds a solitary point. Tim Gajser – P1 “Very happy with how the weekend went. It wasn’t easy, and I wasn’t so good yesterday but today we made some changes and it really worked out. I need to thank all the team for the work they did to help me and it’s great to get both the wins today. I’d also like to thank all the fans who come to support me and make this into a ‘home’ GP for me. It is so nice to see so many in front of me when I stand on the podium and I am thankful for each of them. Now, onwards to Switzerland to try and keep this momentum going!” Romain Febvre – P2 “The last two weeks has been all about Tim and me, and one of us has to win; last week it was me, this week it was him. In the first moto I took the holeshot, which always makes life easier. It was close between us but I was feeling confident even if the gap was quite small. We had two yellow flags for fallen lappers and maybe I slowed down too much which let Tim get closer and then I left the door wide open; I really don’t know why I went outside in that turn where he passed me because I had gone inside the lap before. I was the fastest so I thought I could manage to come back at him and I tried everything, making the fastest laps, but I crashed when I lost the front end in a soft rut. My second start was also good but Fernandez came from the inside and pushed me wide; there was chaos in the first few turns and I was tenth or something. I knew I needed to pass quickly as I could see Tim was in front but it’s difficult to pass here and it took me too long to get to second; by then the gap was too big to first. I will take the second but I need to win more often to close the points gap.” Glenn Coldenhoff – P3 “Not bad for a 34-year-old, I think! I struggled a bit all weekend and was off the pace but starts are everything. I got my second holeshot of the year and that made a big difference. I was freer, could follow Tim for a while, and just felt much better. It’s my third podium in five rounds—that’s crazy. Big thanks to the team, they’ve been amazing. Hopefully we can keep this going.” Ruben Fernandez – P4 “Overall I have to happy with how this weekend went, to get a fourth place in race two and to get fifth overall. I felt like my pace was good all weekend and it was nice to run first and second with Tim for a long period of that second race. There were a few moments over the weekend that I wish I could change but that happens sometimes in motocross. The positives definitely outweighed those moments though and I’m excited to keep building for Switzerland next weekend.” Lucas Coenen – P6 “I didn’t feel so good on Saturday and the incident with the gate in the Heat race meant I had to ride from last to 11th. I knew I needed good starts today but couldn’t turn to the inside as much as I wanted. 3rd was good in the first moto though and then I was chasing for 2nd in the next race and thought I saw my opportunity. I made a small mistake and had to pick up for 6th. I’m mad…but we’ll get over it.” Maxime Renaux – P7 “A difficult day. Racing with my injuries is not easy but I still give it 100% like always. I gave my best today but for sure it’s not where I want to be, so the focus is to continue with my recovery and then I can get back to where I should be.” Jeffrey Herlings – P9 “10-11 and 9: not too bad for an old man who has only been on the bike a couple of weeks. We’ll keep working and trying to build from here. We’ll wait and see what we can do in Switzerland now. I just want to give my best every weekend Calvin Vlaanderen – P12 “Not where I wanted to be today. I felt good yesterday, but today I couldn’t get into a good rhythm. I really wanted a strong second race after finishing eighth in the first one, but I had two big crashes, and thankfully I’m okay. Now it’s time to regroup and head to Switzerland.” Jago Geerts – P14 “I’m really happy with how I rode today, although the results don’t show it. In the first race, I started around 20th, got up to 12th, but then crashed on the second-to-last lap. I then crashed in the first turn of Race Two, but came all the way back to 10th, so that was really good, and I felt great on the bike the whole time. My speed is there, I just need to be getting better starts, and then I’ll be back where I should be finishing in the races.”

Jeremy Seewer – P15

“Not the way I wanted to end what was actually a very positive weekend. Like I said last week in Riola, we made a lot of progress in the second moto, and we brought that momentum here. Finishing P3 in the qualifying race was a big step forward. The first moto went really well. I put in some strong laps, felt better and better as the race went on, and was able to keep the front guys in sight. The second moto was a shame. I had a great start, running third into the first corner, but then someone’s roost hit my front wheel, and I lost it – nothing I could do. I ended up riding the entire moto without a front brake, trying to salvage some points, but it just wasn’t possible. Overall, it was a very positive weekend, and we can continue building speed and confidence from here.”

Antonio Cairoli – P16

“The weekend started off positively, and I was feeling good. The start was really important here, and unfortunately on Saturday, while fighting for sixth place, I came up short on the triple and broke the rear wheel. That was a shame because starting from the last gate on this track is really tough. In the first moto, we still managed a great start – this bike is fantastic off the line – and I was in the top 10 into the first corner. Then, a slide caused by arm pump made me lose some ground, and I finished 13th, which is a good result considering how long it’s been since I last lined up at the gate. In race two, I got another strong start, but I was closed off at the first corner and found myself at the back. I managed to recover a few positions, but fatigue set in, and I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. Scoring points and collecting data was our main goal, and I’m happy I had the chance to do that. A big thank you to all the fans who came out to support us – it’s been years since we’ve seen so many people here.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 T. Gajser Hon 25 25 50 2 R. Febvre Kaw 22 22 44 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 16 20 36 4 L. Coenen KTM 20 15 35 5 R. Fernandez Hon 14 18 32 6 M. Renaux Yam 18 14 32 7 J. Pancar KTM 12 13 25 8 K. Horgmo Hon 7 16 23 9 J. Herlings KTM 11 10 21 10 B. Watson Bet 9 9 18 11 M. Stauffer KTM 10 8 18 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam 13 5 18 13 A. Bonacorsi Fan 5 12 17 14 J. Geerts Yam 6 11 17 15 J. Seewer Duc 15 0 15 16 A. Cairoli Duc 8 2 10 17 T. Koch Bet 2 7 9 18 I. Monticelli Kaw 0 6 6 19 A. Sterry KTM 3 3 6 20 K. Brumann Hus 0 4 4 21 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 4 0 4 22 M. Evans Hon 0 1 1 23 J. Gilbert Hon 1 0 1

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 T. Gajser Hon 274 2 R. Febvre Kaw 235 3 G. Coldenhoff Fan 196 4 L. Coenen KTM 176 5 M. Renaux Yam 164 6 R. Fernandez Hon 148 7 K. Horgmo Hon 137 8 A. Bonacorsi Fan 122 9 C. Vlaanderen Yam 102 10 J. Seewer Duc 99 11 P. Jonass Kaw 86 12 B. Watson Bet 85 13 M. Guadagnini Duc 84 14 I. Gifting Yam 78 15 J. Pancar KTM 71 16 J. Geerts Yam 68 17 B. Bogers Fan 61 18 V. Guillod Yam 59 19 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 40 20 J. Herlings KTM 36

MX2 Race One

Qualifying Race winner Liam Everts carried the feel-good factor into a damp morning warm up session with the fastest time, ahead of Rick Elzinga and De Wolf.

Then it was Triumph’s McLellan who shot out of the centre of the start gate to earn his first career Fox Holeshot Award, and began to streak away from fast-starting Valerio Lata.

Adamo and Everts gave chase in third and fourth, while De Wolf had to initally battle from outside the top ten. After five minutes he worked past David Braceras for fifth, while teammates Sacha Coenen and Simon Laengenfelder were battling from further back.

To the roar of the home crowd, who maybe sensed that a home win was more likely to come from the former World Champion, Adamo squeezed past Lata on lap nine, with Everts and De Wolf following suit quickly.

Lata was able to hold onto fifth to the flag, ahead of the Cas Valk, Laengenfelder able to make a pass on Elzinga for seventh three laps from the end, hurting his Championship challenge at a track where he was expected to do well.

Coenen took ninth ahead of disappointed Ferruccio Zanchi, Benistant suffering a late crash and only salvaging 12th.

As has often been the case in MX2, the top positions changed hands in the later laps, De Wolf passing his teammate for third on lap 12, then setting after Adamo with intent, the home rider struggling with lapped riders. Finally, the reigning Champion took advantage of his predecessor’s confusion and charged around the outside of a tight left-hander.

There was no catching McLellan however, as he controlled nerves to claim his first career race win by just over three seconds, the first for the British manufacturer Triumph since its entry into MX2.

MX2 Race Two Coenen dived across the Fox Holeshot Award line for his third black plate of the year, just ahead of Laengenfelder and Adamo in a factory KTM 1-2-3. Benistant was next, but there was disaster for Everts, just a few places behind, as he clipped his teammate’s rear wheel and fell on the exit of turn two, causing enough damage to end his race. Laengenfelder dropped back to fourth as Adamo and Benistant got past him on the opening lap, McLellan passing Oriol Oliver to run in fifth, keeping his chances of overall victory alive. As has happened so often this season, Coenen crashed out of the lead, this time right in front of the local fans who roared as Adamo took the top spot. The young Belgian restarted in eighth behind Valk, who climbed to fifth by lap five at a circuit he looked good on all weekend. Oliver claimed sixth in race two after only managing 15th in the opener. A move up the field for Valk was partly down to a big crash for McLellan, smashing any chance of the overall win for both him and Triumph. He looked to be struggling to restart, but eventually got back on and would see out the race in 16th, putting him sixth overall behind Valk. Lata was unable to advance beyond 14th this time, leaving him tenth overall, just a point behind his teammate Zanchi. Elzinga took eighth overall behind Coenen. De Wolf tried time and time again to get past Laengenfelder, but the German held strong to the close to at least keep De Wolf’s points lead down to 12. The crowd’s eyes were all on Adamo out front, however, as Benistant was at his flowing, flying best, and beginning to catch the Italian hero. Once again, Adamo’s frustration at lapped riders, on a difficult track to pass on, got the better of him, and the Frenchman struck at the end of Pit Lane, cementing the move by clearing the uphill triple jump while Adamo could not. It was Thibault’s first GP race win since his home Grand Prix in May 2023, and knocked Laengenfelder off the podium in the process. De Wolf’s second place overall increased his Championship lead as Laengenfelder and Adamo both moved past Everts, who is now 28 behind his teammate in fourth. Benistant moved past Coenen into fifth in the series. Adamo’s fourth career GP win was a welcome one for his fans, and leaves him just 18 points down on the leader. Andrea Adamo – P1 “Amazing! A solid day but again, we had issues with the lappers. It was a bummer not to win the second moto and after putting in a solid gap when I was in the lead. Anyway…I’m super-happy to win the GP that’s the most important thing and to give the fans what they deserved for their support. I hope we can keep this momentum now. We are doing good.” Kay de Wolf – P2 “I felt strong all weekend and showed great speed in both motos. The starts weren’t ideal, so I had to fight through the pack each time, but I stayed calm, made good passes, and kept things consistent. I’m happy to take second overall and, most importantly, extend my lead in the championship. I’ve still got the red plate and I’m already looking forward to keeping that momentum going in Switzerland.” Thibault Benistant – P3 “A strange day for me with a bad first race, but then a win in the second one. Who can believe that a 12-1 would be enough for a place on the podium, but I can’t complain, and I’ll take it. Moving forward I need to work on being better in the first races of the day as I don’t ride my best, so I need to figure this out really soon. Thanks to the team for their hard work as always.” Simon Laengenfelder – P4 “I finished 3rd on Saturday but the track was really difficult, lots of square edges but also soft patches. It wasn’t easy. Then unfortunately in the first race I didn’t have a great start and struggled to pass. I could only get back to 7th. In the second race I started in 3rd and finished in 3rd! Just missed the podium. We are there…we just need consistent starts.”

Camden McLellan – P6

“It’s been a very positive weekend for me here in Italy as I picked up my first-ever race win! From the get-go on Saturday, I felt good, and my bike was working perfectly. My starts were also good all weekend and to holeshot and then win race one was amazing. The second race was going good until I hit neutral before a jump and crashed – that ruled out any chance of getting on the overall podium. I want to thank the team for what they do and helping me to get this win, and now the focus is on Switzerland next weekend.”

Sacha Coenen – P7

“I didn’t have a great feeling in practice on the track but it was getting better and better as the GP went on. I had a really bad start in the first moto! But I made a lot of passes as fast as I could. I got up to 8th but then made a mistake near the end and had to take 9th. A holeshot in the second moto, and that was almost the biggest part of the job. I led for five laps and had a seven second lead but I got kicked-off from a bump and didn’t have the strength to hold the front-end. So, not the weekend we were expecting…but we did our best and we should have been on the podium. We’ll work to be 100% for Switzerland.”

Rick Elzinga – P8

“I felt good today. The rain overnight changed the track a lot and it played into my favour. My speed was good and I was second in Warm-up, so that was a good start to the day. I didn’t get the best of starts in Race One, somewhere around 20th, but came through to eighth, so that was quite good despite my start. Then in the second one that was the best ride of the season so far. I fell in turn one then came through for ninth. My riding and speed were good, and I was able to make a lot of passes, so it was an enjoyable moto being able to charge forward for the whole race.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P9

“Coming into today, I knew it would be tough because of the gate-pick. This isn’t an easy track to pass on, and with last gate-pick I knew I had to do the best I could early-on in the race to get as far forward as possible. I managed to get just outside the top 10 in the first few laps and then gradually worked my way forward. 10-8 isn’t what I’m after but in these circumstances, it wasn’t too bad. Next weekend, I want to be challenging much nearer the front though.”

Valerio Lata – P10

“I felt really good this weekend and I think I showed that in some of my riding. To be in second place for a lot of laps in moto one was a big confidence boost for me, and confirms that I do have the pace of the top riders. Now I need to keep going for the whole race and keep focusing on what I’m doing. Race two didn’t go as well, and there were a couple of moments I wish I could change, but I’m moving in the right direction and excited for Switzerland.”

Liam Everts – P13

“It’s frustrating to end the weekend like that, especially after such a strong qualifying and a solid first moto. I felt good on the bike and was confident going into the second moto, but unfortunately, after the crash on the first lap, the throttle cable was damaged and I couldn’t continue. It’s tough to take, but that’s racing sometimes. I’m staying focused – there’s a long season ahead and I’ll come back fighting in Switzerland.”

Karlis Reisulis – P17

“Today was interesting to say the least. My speed is good and I felt great on the bike but I just had a little bit of bad luck, I guess. I had to pull into the pits to change the rear wheel in the first race then in the second one I didn’t get a good start, then someone came across me and I fell. All the pieces of the puzzle are there, I just need to put them all together on the day now.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 A. Adamo KTM 20 22 42 2 K. de Wolf Hus 22 18 40 3 T. Benistant Yam 9 25 34 4 S. Längenfelder KTM 14 20 34 5 C. Valk KTM 15 16 31 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 25 5 30 7 S. Coenen KTM 12 14 26 8 R. Elzinga Yam 13 12 25 9 F. Zanchi Hon 11 13 24 10 V. Lata Hon 16 7 23 11 O. Oliver KTM 6 15 21 12 D. Braceras Hon 10 10 20 13 L. Everts Hus 18 0 18 14 Q. Prugnieres KTM 8 8 16 15 J. Mikula TM 7 6 13 16 M. Grau KTM 3 9 12 17 K. Reisulis Yam 0 11 11 18 M. Smith KTM 5 4 9 19 S. Nilsson Tri 4 3 7 20 S. Soulimani TM 0 2 2 21 F. Olsson KTM 1 1 2 22 J. Walvoort KTM 2 0 2

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 231 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 219 3 A. Adamo KTM 213 4 L. Everts Hus 203 5 T. Benistant Yam 171 6 S. Coenen KTM 169 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 155 8 C. Valk KTM 151 9 F. Zanchi Hon 121 10 V. Lata Hon 111 11 R. Elzinga Yam 98 12 Q. Prugnieres KTM 95 13 K. Reisulis Yam 95 14 D. Braceras Hon 83 15 O. Oliver KTM 75 16 J. Mikula TM 64 17 M. Valin Kaw 46 18 G. Farres Tri 46 19 M. Smith KTM 30 20 N. Vennekens KTM 18

EMX250 Race One

The opening race was chaos from the very first corner. A pile-up involving key contenders—Bobby Bruce and red plate holder Janis Martins Reisulis—shuffled the order dramatically. Lyonel Reichl briefly took command of the race, but a slide-out on the freshly watered surface handed the lead to Triumph-mounted Billy Askew.

As Askew tried to stretch his advantage, Bradley Mesters and Alexis Fueri stayed close behind, both showing early weekend form. But it was Garcia who emerged as the standout. Picking his lines with precision, he charged to the front by Lap 5 and never looked back, eventually crossing the finish line over six seconds clear of the field—clocking the fastest lap of the moto in the process.

Behind him, Fueri managed his race to secure third, while Adria Monne and Nicolai Skovbjerg delivered solid rides to round out the top five.

It was a day of mixed emotions elsewhere. Simone Mancini was unable to finish after mechanical issues cut his race short, while Reisulis, after his first-turn fall, mounted a sensational recovery to finish second—only for his fortunes to plummet again on Sunday.

Liam Owens was the top Aussie in Race One, finishing 15th, with Jake Cannon returning from injury to finish in 25th and suffering a mid-race crash while running tenth.

EMX250 Race Two

The rain returned just in time for Race 2, turning the already technical Trentino track into a slippery challenge. Mancini, determined to bounce back, nailed the start and executed a flawless ride to take his first EMX250 race victory—an emphatic response after his Saturday disappointment.

Behind him, Fueri once again showed consistency and aggression, pushing hard to take another second-place finish and cement his reputation as one of the fastest riders of the weekend.

A standout performance came from Gyan Doensen, who battled his way into third and claimed a career-best result. The action was no less intense in the midfield, with Mesters, Salvador Perez, and Skovbjerg all in the mix for top-ten finishes.

Garcia, meanwhile, didn’t repeat his Race 1 heroics, but a smart ride to seventh, despite not leading at any point, was enough to lock down the overall victory.

The unpredictable nature of the weekend left its mark on the leaderboard. Reisulis, despite being one of the title favourites, saw his championship lead eroded after failing to finish the second race, leaving Pietramurata with a disappointing result after such a heroic opening race.

Manuel Carreras, who failed to score in Race 1, bounced back with a strong 13th in the second heat, salvaging valuable points. Meanwhile, Maximilian Ernecker, after a strong ninth in the opener, couldn’t back it up on Sunday and faded from contention.

Owens backed up his race one 15th with another 15th in race two, but Jake Cannon dropped to 33rd after a fall, followed by a rock stuck in his chain while running 13th.

And although Mancini claimed an impressive Race 2 win, his lack of points from the first race cost him dearly in the overall classification. Despite being one of the fastest riders all weekend, he could only manage sixth overall—an agonizing reminder of how quickly fortunes can swing in motocross.

Ultimately, it was Garcia’s consistency that proved decisive. While others dazzled in flashes or faltered under pressure, the Spaniard’s 1–7 finish earned him 39 points and the overall win.

Fueri’s solid weekend left him just one point shy overall to go second, while Monne’s 6–6 scorecard handed him third overall and his first podium.

Owens finished the weekend in 17th overall, collecting 12-points, and now sits 25th in the standings on 15-points in total.

Jake Cannon sits 19th on 34-points, despite not scoring any points for the round.

Francisco Garcia

“I’m really happy with this result—it’s my first EMX250 race win, my first podium, and now my first overall victory. I’ve been close before but to finally take the win means a lot. The second race was tough with the mud, and I made a few mistakes, but I gave everything I had. Huge thanks to my team, my sponsors, my family, and all my friends both here and back in Spain who support me. This one is for them.”

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Garcia, Francisco 25 14 39 2 Fueri, Alexis 16 22 38 3 Monne, Adria 15 15 30 4 Skovbjerg, Nicolai 18 9 27 5 Reichl, Lyonel 10 16 26 6 Mancini, Simone 0 25 25 7 Askew, William 20 5 25 8 Doensen, Gyan 4 20 24 9 Perez, Salvador 5 18 23 10 Mesters, Bradley 11 12 23 11 Greutmann, Nico 12 10 22 12 Reisulis, Janis Martins 22 0 22 13 Frisk, August 8 11 19 14 Zanocz, Noel 14 2 16 15 Carreras, Manuel 0 13 13 16 Leok, Sebastian 13 0 13 17 Owens, Liam 6 6 12 18 Kees, Valentin 7 4 11 19 Osterhagen, Hakon 1 8 9 20 Ernecker, Maximilian 9 0 9 21 Colmer, Ollie 0 7 7 22 Rudolph, Leon 2 3 5 23 Maschio, Paolo 3 0 3 24 Rispoli, Brando 0 1 1

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Reisulis, J. 106 2 Zanocz, Noel 90 3 Petit, Adrien 85 4 Garcia, F. 82 5 Skovbjerg, N. 77 6 Reichl, Lyonel 76 7 Doensen, Gyan 61 8 Mesters, B. 57 9 Frisk, August 54 10 Fredsoe, Mads 51 11 Mancini, S. 47 12 Perez, S. 46 13 Askew, William 45 14 Monne, Adria 41 15 Fueri, Alexis 38 16 Van Erp, Ivano 38 17 Greutmann, N. 37 18 Rispoli, B. 35 19 Cannon, Jake 34 20 Kees, Valentin 30

EMX125 Race One

The EMX125 served up a double helping of eventful race, comebacks, and raw determination in Pietramurata for the MXGP of Trentino. In a weekend defined by charges through the field, it was Mano Faure who emerged as the overall winner with a consistent 2-4 finish, totalling 40 points and snatching the round win by just a single point over Niccolo Mannini​.

The opening race looked poised to be a tactical showdown until it devolved into chaos near the end. Cole McCullough got his timing perfect in the late stages to secure a stunning maiden EMX125 victory. The Irish rider was running a strong third when Francesco Bellei and Riccardo Pini collided while battling for the lead.

Early on, Nicolò Alvisi had taken the holeshot but crashed shortly after, dropping him down the pack. Meanwhile, Faure, after a terrible start, powered from 32nd to 17th on the opening lap alone, showing remarkable pace on the technical hard-pack circuit. Mannini initially controlled the front, building an 8-second lead by Lap 5, but Bellei steadily reeled him in with calculated aggression.

As Bellei made his move past Mannini for the lead, Pini also closed in. But it all unraveled with a few laps to go, when the two Italians collided in a dramatic moment that opened the door for McCullough.

Faure, capitalising on the chaos, slotted into second, while Áron Katona pulled off a spectacular recovery from outside the top 25 to third, earning the fastest lap of the race in the process.

EMX125 Race Two

With the skies drizzling, conditions became trickier for Sunday’s second and deciding race. Niccolo Mannini took full advantage, grabbing the holeshot and leading from the front. Ryan Oppliger slotted into second early, with Faure again wasting no time in attacking—eventually passing for second by Lap 2.

Bellei once again showed blistering speed, cutting through to third by Lap 6, with Pini and Filippo Mantovani rounding out the top five. Meanwhile, Katona, buried down in 18th after a rough start, clawed his way forward lap after lap, eventually finishing sixth and maintaining his red plate position overall.

Trouble struck for Race 1 winner McCullough, whose mechanical issue left him out of contention. The real heartbreak came for Faure. While battling Mannini at the front, he crashed on Lap 9 and lost his rhythm.

Bellei capitalised, moving into second and began to close in on Mannini. Faure fell again on Lap 11, tumbling to fourth—but his earlier performance ensured he still had a mathematical chance at the round victory.

As the final laps ticked away, Bellei closed within 1.5 seconds of Mannini, but the TM Moto rider held his nerve to cross the line for his first-ever EMX125 race win.

Despite not winning either race, Faure’s combined results earned him the top step of the podium with 40 points, just ahead of Mannini (39) and Bellei (38)​.

Mano Faure – P1

“I’m really happy to take the overall win again—it wasn’t easy! Yesterday I crashed at the start but still managed second, and today’s race was really tough with some small mistakes, but I kept pushing. In the end, it paid off. Huge thanks to my team, my coach, and of course my mechanic—they’ve all been incredible. I’m proud to be back on the top step!”EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike R1 R1 Points 1 M. Faure Yam 22 18 40 2 N. Mannini TM 14 25 39 3 F. Bellei Fan 16 22 38 4 Á. Katona KTM 20 15 35 5 R. Pini TM 18 14 32 6 N. Alvisi KTM 15 16 31 7 F. Mantovani KTM 8 20 28 8 C. McCullough Fan 25 0 25 9 J. Kubulins Yam 12 11 23 10 V. Marek KTM 10 12 22 11 B. Thorius Yam 7 10 17 12 S. Goyer Yam 9 7 16 13 D. Heitink Yam 2 13 15 14 R. Oppliger KTM 13 0 13 15 G. Utech TM 11 0 11 16 C. Paine Diaz Hus 0 9 9 17 A. Roberti Fan 3 6 9 18 D. Zaremba Yam 0 8 8 19 I. Ampoorter Gas 6 0 6 20 D. Gregoire KTM 0 5 5 21 M. Ernecker KTM 5 0 5 22 E. Riganti Hus 0 4 4 23 H. Statt Yam 4 0 4 24 D. Stock Yam 0 3 3 25 P. Lara Gas 0 2 2 26 L. Calandra Hus 0 1 1 27 J. Bervoets Yam 1 0 1

EMX125 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Á. Katona KTM 150 2 F. Bellei Fan 125 3 N. Mannini TM 121 4 M. Faure Yam 118 5 R. Pini TM 114 6 N. Alvisi KTM 113 7 D. Heitink Yam 103 8 F. Mantovani KTM 100 9 J. Kubulins Yam 95 10 C. McCullough Fan 91 11 J. Bervoets Yam 82 12 R. Oppliger KTM 71 13 G. Utech TM 68 14 S. Goyer Yam 67 15 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 45 16 I. Ampoorter Gas 33 17 D. Gregoire KTM 28 18 V. Marek KTM 27 19 V. Toshev Fan 27 20 P. Lara Gas 27