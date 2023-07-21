$1000 savings on the Torrot range for a limited time
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big across the Torrot range, for a limited time get a $1,000 discount off the recommended retail price on all Motocross, Trials, and Supermotard bikes from the ONE and TWO series.
Torrot prioritises the safety of its younger riders by implementing a “Parental Control” system (APP). This wireless control enables parents to remotely limit, configure, and disconnect their child’s motorcycle from their mobile device using an Android or iOS application.
Other benefits include:
- Power switch (50% – 100%)
- No noise, engine oils or exhaust fumes
- Removable Lithium-ion battery with safe battery exchange system
- Security system “man overboard” in the case of an incident
- Visit our website to find the perfect bike for your kid.
Torrot Series ONE
Motocross | Trials | Supermotard
- Age 3 – 7 years
- 350 – 1050 Watts
- Max. Speed 32 km/h
- Lower Seat Height
- Bike Weight 28kg
- Rim size: 10”
- 32kg Max Riders Weight
- Michelin Starcross Tyres
- From $3,890 Ride Away
VIEW TORROT SERIES ONE MODELS (link)
Torrot Series TWO
Motocross | Trials | Supermotard
- Age 6 – 11 years
- 600 – 1500 Watts
- Max. Speed 40 km/h
- Higher Seat Height
- Rim size: 14” Front & 12” Rear
- Bike Weight 32kg
- 40kg Max Riders Weight
- Michelin Starcross Tyres
- From $3,990 Ride Away
VIEW TORROT SERIES TWO MODELS (link)
Considering Finance?
Connect with the team at Torrot to explore your financing choices and bring home your next electric vehicle.
REQUEST FINANCE (link)
Dealerships
If you’re in Australia and looking for a Torrot dealership nearby, simply enter your postcode and locate your closest dealer.
FIND MY DEALER (link)
*Torrot Mega Sale Terms & Conditions:
The promotion starts on 13th July 2023 and ends on 31st August 2023. Offer applicable on new models only, and not used or demonstrator vehicles. Offer reduces the ride-away price for across the entire Torrot model range by $1,000. The prices are as follows:
- Motocross | ONE was $4,890, now $3,890 RRP Inc. GST
- Trials | ONE was $4,890, now $3,890 RRP Inc. GST
- Supermotard | ONE was $4,990, now $3,990 RRP Inc. GST
- Motocross | TWO was $4,990, now $3,990 RRP Inc. GST
- Trials | TWO was $4,990, now $3,990 RRP Inc. GST
- Supermotard | TWO was $5,090, now $4,090 RRP Inc. GST
Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Any aspect of this promotion is not redeemable for cash. The Torrot Mega Sale the ride-away price by $1,000 off the RRP. Offer is available online through www.torrot.com.au and in-store at Torrot dealerships. Please contact your dealer for more information. Offer available whilst stocks last, and offer can end at any time. Torrot Australia reserves the right to change, alter or end the Mega Sale at any time. Offer ends on 31st August 2023, or whilst stocks last.