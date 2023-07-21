$1000 savings on the Torrot range for a limited time

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big across the Torrot range, for a limited time get a $1,000 discount off the recommended retail price on all Motocross, Trials, and Supermotard bikes from the ONE and TWO series.

Torrot prioritises the safety of its younger riders by implementing a “Parental Control” system (APP). This wireless control enables parents to remotely limit, configure, and disconnect their child’s motorcycle from their mobile device using an Android or iOS application.

Other benefits include:

Power switch (50% – 100%)

No noise, engine oils or exhaust fumes

Removable Lithium-ion battery with safe battery exchange system

Security system “man overboard” in the case of an incident

Visit our website to find the perfect bike for your kid.

Torrot Series ONE

Motocross | Trials | Supermotard

Age 3 – 7 years

350 – 1050 Watts

Max. Speed 32 km/h

Lower Seat Height

Bike Weight 28kg

Rim size: 10”

32kg Max Riders Weight

Michelin Starcross Tyres

From $3,890 Ride Away

VIEW TORROT SERIES ONE MODELS (link)

Torrot Series TWO

Motocross | Trials | Supermotard

Age 6 – 11 years

600 – 1500 Watts

Max. Speed 40 km/h

Higher Seat Height

Rim size: 14” Front & 12” Rear

Bike Weight 32kg

40kg Max Riders Weight

Michelin Starcross Tyres

From $3,990 Ride Away

VIEW TORROT SERIES TWO MODELS (link)

Considering Finance?

Connect with the team at Torrot to explore your financing choices and bring home your next electric vehicle.

Dealerships

If you’re in Australia and looking for a Torrot dealership nearby, simply enter your postcode and locate your closest dealer.

*Torrot Mega Sale Terms & Conditions:

The promotion starts on 13th July 2023 and ends on 31st August 2023. Offer applicable on new models only, and not used or demonstrator vehicles. Offer reduces the ride-away price for across the entire Torrot model range by $1,000. The prices are as follows:

Motocross | ONE was $4,890, now $3,890 RRP Inc. GST

Trials | ONE was $4,890, now $3,890 RRP Inc. GST

Supermotard | ONE was $4,990, now $3,990 RRP Inc. GST

Motocross | TWO was $4,990, now $3,990 RRP Inc. GST

Trials | TWO was $4,990, now $3,990 RRP Inc. GST

Supermotard | TWO was $5,090, now $4,090 RRP Inc. GST

Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Any aspect of this promotion is not redeemable for cash. The Torrot Mega Sale the ride-away price by $1,000 off the RRP. Offer is available online through www.torrot.com.au and in-store at Torrot dealerships. Please contact your dealer for more information. Offer available whilst stocks last, and offer can end at any time. Torrot Australia reserves the right to change, alter or end the Mega Sale at any time. Offer ends on 31st August 2023, or whilst stocks last.