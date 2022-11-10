Indian eFTR Mini Youth Bike

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company since 1901, has the perfect gift on sale this Christmas, suitable for kids aged 8 and above.

The eFTR Mini is an electric youth bike which allows supervising adults to adjust speeds between 16 km/h on low mode and 22 km/h on high mode.

It also features a high-quality, durable, steel tube frame, a low (46.8 cm) seat height, twist grip throttle, hand operated rear brake and 12 inch tyres.

Now available in two colours, Race Replica and Podium Pink (NEW).

The Race Replica showcases the same championship styling as the FTR750 race bike, allowing young riders to feel like a member of the iconic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew that dominated flat track in the 1950s and has won every championship since returning to the sport in 2017.

The eFTR Mini was designed around a proven electric powertrain with a 24-volt rechargeable battery and is now priced at $899 INC GST, save $300*.

The strong steel tube frame provides a solid foundation for beginner riders, while its rear brake offers premium stopping power making it an approachable way to get the youngsters riding.

Youth riders can also gear up with a limited eFTR-inspired helmet, armour, gloves and Indian Motorcycle racing replica jersey for enhanced rider protection and comfort.

Indian eFTR Mini Specifications

Ages: 8+ (low) & 13+ (high)

Top Speed: 16 km/h (low) 22 km/h (high)

Overall Length: 1112 mm

Seat Height: 468 mm

Wheelbase: 786 mm

Weight Capacity: 63.5 kg

Visit your nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership or shop online today. *Offer ends 31/12/22 or while stocks last.

Find a dealership:

https://www.indianmotorcycle.com.au/find-a-dealer/map-view/

Shop online:

https://imcaustralia.com/collections/junior-riding-gear