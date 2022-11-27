Big savings on Triumph’s 2021/2022 Street Triple R and Street Triple RS

$2000 off Street Triple R & $1500 Street Triple RS

Triumph Motorcycles is offering savings of up to $2000 on selected Street Triple models until December 31, 2022 on run-out 2021 and 2022 models, with the new 2023 Street Triple line-up due next year.

Since being introduced in 2017, the larger capacity 765 Street Triple line-up established itself as a go-to choice for its combination of aggressive looks, light intuitive handling, thrilling 765 cc performance, and its unique triple soundtrack.

From now until December 31, 2022, selected models of the award-winning Street Triple family have become even more accessible, with some great run-out savings available:

2021/2022 Triumph Street Triple R

Was $18,140, Now $16,140 Ride-Away – SAVE $2000

The mid-spec Street Triple R delivers sharp engine responsiveness, an aggressive style and attitude, alongside high-spec technology and equipment set-ups, for a well rounded street fighter with plenty of character.

Check out the Triumph Street Triple R at the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website (link).

2021/2022 Triumph Street Triple R Low

Was $18,140, Now $16,140 rideaway – SAVE $2000

For an even more accessible option, the Street Triple R Low version has a dedicated suspension set-up and a 45mm lower seat than standard to give an easier reach to the ground for the shorter, or shorter legged riders, without compromising handling.

Th Street Triple R Low shares the aggressive style, responsive high performance 765 cc triple engine, high equipment spec and all the dynamic riding capability that the Street Triple R is renowned for.

Check out the Triumph Street Triple R Low at the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website (link).

2021/2022 Triumph Street Triple RS

Was $19,950, Now $18,450 rideaway – SAVE $1500

The top-spec Street Triple RS delivers even more triple power and torque, more aggressive styling, poise and attitude, and the top tech loadout, as Triumph’s ‘Ultimate Performance Street’.

Check out the Triumph Street Triple RS at the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website (link).