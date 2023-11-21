Big savings on Yamaha’s run-out YZ cross-country models

Yamaha Motor Australia have announced big savings on its range of rec rego kitted cross country models, with up to $3000 in savings on offer, depending on the model and year model.

The range of XC models includes YZ125X and YZ250X two-strokes and YZ250FX and YZ450FX four-strokes. YMA has been fitting these models with recreational rego / lighting kits to enhance appeal largely for Victorian and special event customers. And these are the models that attract the big discounts.

The older models in dealers showrooms attract up to $3000 savings over the ready-to-ride price inc GST. When this stock of the kitted models is exhausted, future XC models will not be supplied with the rec rego kit that includes lights, horn etc. The XC range will be supplied as they come from the factory in the future

The first model to be supplied like this is the MY24 YZ450FXR which has just been released with no rec rego kit. And to reflect this, there is a new lower ready-to-ride price of $15,899 inc GST. The original ready-to-ride price announced for this model in July 2024 was $16,749 inc GST.

Year Savings* YZ125X 2022 $3,000 2023 $2,000 2024 $1,000 YZ250X 2022 $3,000 2023 $2,000 2024 $1,000 YZ250FX 2023 $2,000 2024 $1,000 YZ450FX 2021 $3,000 2022 $2,000 2023 $2,000

The full savings are itemised in the table, or visit the Yamaha website Cross Country Clearance (link) for details. The promotion lasts until stock is exhausted or 31 March 2024.