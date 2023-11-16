Savic Pilot Hoodie

Check out the new Pilot Hoodie from Australian electric high-performance motorcycle manufacturer – Savic Motorcycles, available now for $79.95 RRP in sizes Small through 3XL.

Crafted from a blend of 65% recycled polyester and 35% cotton, this hoodie is your go-to rider’s comfort wear, ensuring you’re wrapped in warmth.

Whether you’re cruising through West Melbourne streets or embarking on a long-haul journey, let the Savic Pilot Hoodie is ready for your next adventure, featuring jersey knit cuffs for durability, and flat drawcords, embossed with the Savic logo.

A distinctive puff print front and back ensure you’ll stand out, with the Pilot Hoodie designed to be worn standalone or under a motorcycle jacket.

Head on over to the Savic Motorcycle website (link) to check out the full range of accessories, and of course their Australian made motorcycle!