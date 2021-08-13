Scott Prospect Amplifier Goggle

The new Scott Prospect Amplifier Goggle not only offers protection but also improves vision while riding, thanks to pre-curved lenses injection molded to provide greatly improved contrast and optical clarity, allowing riders to see contours and transitions even in the most challenging of conditions.

With over fifty years of experience producing goggles for the motocross and off-road market, the engineers at Scott have taken off-road optical performance to the next level with the Scott Amplifier Prospect Goggle.

Scott sets the industry standard for contrast enhancing optics with its patented Amplifier lens technology. The secret to Amplifier technology is its ability to add contrast while increasing clarity and definition in all racing conditions.

The Scott Amplifier tint is designed to let through some specific colors to your eye while filtering out others, in order to create a high contrast within the terrain you are looking at.

Through years of research, Scott have learnt that the human eye is better at perceiving certain wavelengths than others. By controlling what is let through the Amplifier lens, Scott can control how the external environment is perceived.

Jorge Prado – 2019 FIM MX2 World Champion

“The lens is very, very good. You see everything so much clearer. It’s not so easy to explain but the performance of the Amplifier is outstanding. I love it!”

Brad Freeman – 2019 FIM EnduroGP World Champion

“I felt the AMP difference immediately when trying the goggles – above all in shadows and hard light areas. It did an awesome job of helping objects like rocks and roots stand out more and made my vision clearer and more clarified. They’ll definitely be staying in my goggle bag for future races!”

So what are the main benefits of this technology?

Allows you to see contours, ruts and transitions in the dirt in ultra-high definition. Works for motocross, enduro, rally and everything in between. Builds rider speed and confidence through improved visual clarity.

Louis Bradier – Scott Chief Engineer

“Capitalising on our contrast enhancing technology patented for more than two decades, we were able to optimize Amplifier vision for the MX world thanks to the accuracy of injection molding. These lenses still come with the usual Scott performance for anti-fog and impact resistance technologies.”

With other features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the Scott Prospect Amplifier Goggle has been engineered to ‘Defend Your Vision’ no matter how extreme the conditions get.

The Prospect Amplifier goggles will be available from August 11, 2021 with Rose Works and Gold Chrome Works lens options from $159.95 RRP.