Senna Agius 2023

German based LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team also will continue to put its heart and soul into promoting young talent in motorcycle racing in 2023. The Memmingen-based outfit will once again compete in the most important junior racing series and has signed 2022 runner-up Senna Agius to compete for the them in the 2023 FIM Moto2 European Championship.

17-year-old Senna immediately established himself in Moto2 European Championship this year.

Agius rose through the ranks in the Asia Talent Cup before gaining his first experience at the international level in Moto3 Junior World Championship and then moved to Moto2 category in European Championship for 2022. There he finished his rookie season with two wins and as runner-up in the overall standings. He also finished on the podium in every race except for two retirements.

He also had some wildcard Moto2 rounds with a ninth-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix particularly standing out as a substitute rider for Sam Lowes. Most recently, Agius contested the last two rounds of Australian Superbike Championship, where he took an impressive second place in the final race of the season behind ASBK Champion Mike Jones.

Agius hails from Camden but has a base in Andorra during the European season.

Senna Agius

“I am very happy about signing with Intact GP for next year. It will be my second season in the European Moto2 Championship, where I seriously want to fight for the title. This is the logical goal because the team has a lot of experience, so I can learn a lot from them. I think we can do a good job and I am looking forward to starting the new season together.”

Dirk Reissman – LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team Manager

“We are very pleased that we were able to win Senna Agius, our strongest competitor from last season, for our team. Senna did not just make life difficult for us on the one or other occasion. With his performance, he has raised the level of this championship significantly and in doing so he pushed several riders, including Lukas, forward. So, it is really great that a young rider with this high potential is now part of our team.

“In addition, Senna has already gained experience as a substitute rider in several Grand Prix and has also recently proven his talent in Australian Superbike Championship.

“We are very much looking forward to working with him in the European Moto2 Championship.

“He will be a very important building block for our junior team, and I think we can achieve a lot together.

“We clearly want to be in the hunt for the title. It certainly will not be a walk in the park, because every year one or two talents turn up that you do not expect at the moment. But we are in a good position and should have all the prerequisites to achieve our goal.”

The new season is expected to start at the beginning of May with the opening race in Estoril, Portugal.

JuniorGP Provisional Calendar 2023