2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship Round 2

Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia

On a scorching Saturday at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Jose Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior Team) and Joel Esteban (Aspar Team) made it back-to-back pole positions in 2022 in the JuniorGP, Moto2 European Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup classes respectively.

Sunday saw the FIM JuniorGP World Championship races kick into action, where David Alonso (Aspar Team) and Jose Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) shared the JuniorGP class spoils by claiming Race 1 and Race 2 victories respectively.

Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior) won the only Moto2 European Championship race of the day as Joel Esteban (Aspar Team) emerged victorious from Race 1 in Valencia in the Hawkers European Talent Cup, but a late disqualification from Race 2 for a technical infringement for the Spaniard meant Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) took the 25 points.

Angus Grenfell’s weekend was cut short, with a crash resulting in a trip to medical, with the expectation of returning for Round 3 in Catalunya.

Angus Grenfell

“Things don’t always go to plan… Made solid progress this weekend…saved a high side in Q2 which resulted in a little trip to medical. No more riding for me this weekend but we will be ready for round three at Catalunya in a few weeks time. Thanks to the whole Artbox Team for your hard work and support on and off the bike.”

JuniorGP Race 1

The race for JuniorGP Race 1 victory came down to the final lap and making a classy move stick at the final corner was Alonso, who edged out comeback king Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) by just 0.030s – the latter coming from the back of the grid to earn a podium.

Third place went to David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) as the Spaniard added to his P3 in Estoril, with Rueda taking away P4 from Race 1.

Jacob Roulstone finished Race 1 in 18th, +20s995 off the lead.

JuniorGP Race 2

Race 2 followed a similar pattern; a cracking battle that went right down to the wire. Coming out on top this time around was Rueda who had spearheaded the pack for most of the race, as we saw Fillipo Farioli (Aspar Team) – a crasher in Race 1 from the lead – and Salvador standing on the rostrum.

Leading the Championship after Race 1, Alonso crashed at the final corner but managed to remount and cross the line P7. But having won from pole, Rueda heads to Barcelona as the title race leader.

It was a rougher Race 2 for Roulstone, finishing 23rd, this time 54.457s off the leading time.

JuniorGP Race 1 Result

Pos. Rider Man. Nat. Gap 1 ALONSO, David GAS GAS COL 30:33,130 2 PIQUERAS, Ángel HONDA SPA +00:00,030 3 SALVADOR, David HUSQ. SPA +00:00,432 4 RUEDA, José A. HONDA SPA +00:00,484 5 BUASRI, Tatchakorn HONDA THA +00:01,017 6 CRUCES, Adrián KTM SPA +00:01,183 7 AZMAN, Syarifuddin HONDA MAL +00:01,894 8 RUDA, Marcos KTM SPA +00:01,995 9 LLAMBIAS, Facundo HONDA URU +00:02,171 10 URIARTE, Marcos HUSQ. SPA +00:10,528 11 MOROSI, Alessandro HUSQ. ITA +00:16,322 12 ZURUTUZA, Xabier KTM SPA +00:16,458 13 SHAHRIL, Danial HONDA MAL +00:16,732 14 VEIJER, Collin KTM NED +00:16,927 15 GÖRBE, Soma HONDA HUN +00:17,127 16 ADITAMA, Arbi HONDA INA +00:17,199 17 MUÑOZ, Daniel KTM SPA +00:18,465 18 ROULSTONE, Jacob GAS GAS AUS +00:20,995 19 DETTWILER, Noah KTM SWI +00:30,603 20 ROSENTHALER, Jakob KTM AUT +00:30,686 21 GOURDON, Alex HONDA FRA +00:40,748 22 COLLINS, Torin KTM CAN +00:40,892 23 UCHIUMI, Kotaro KTM JPN +00:41,069 24 ALFANO, Pasquale KTM ITA +o00:44,535 Not Classified ALMANSA, David KTM SPA -5 Lap FARIOLI, Filippo GAS GAS ITA -5 Lap VOLPI, Mattia KTM ITA -7 Lap CARRARO, Nicola F. KTM ITA -10 Lap TONN, Phillip KTM GER -13 Lap HAMADA, Kanta KTM JPN -14 Lap O’SHEA, Edward HONDA GBR -15 Lap

JuniorGP Race 2 Result

Pos. Rider Man. Nat. Gap 1 RUEDA, José A. HONDA SPA 30:36,698 2 FARIOLI, Filippo GAS GAS ITA 00:00,118 3 SALVADOR, David HUSQ. SPA 00:00,546 4 AZMAN, Syarifuddin HONDA MAL 00:00,615 5 PIQUERAS, Ángel HONDA SPA 00:00,762 6 LUNETTA, Luca HUSQ. ITA 00:10,449 7 ALONSO, David GAS GAS COL 00:11,000 8 CRUCES, Adrián KTM SPA 00:11,338 9 ZURUTUZA, Xabier KTM SPA 00:13,877 10 ALMANSA, David KTM SPA 00:14,225 11 MUÑOZ, Daniel KTM SPA 00:14,267 12 O’SHEA, Edward HONDA GBR 00:14,327 13 RUDA, Marcos KTM SPA 00:17,845 14 SHAHRIL, Danial HONDA MAL 00:21,416 15 ADITAMA, Arbi HONDA INA 00:21,937 16 DETTWILER, Noah KTM SWI 00:29,352 17 VOLPI, Mattia KTM ITA 00:36,719 18 CARRARO, Nicola F. KTM ITA 00:36,851 19 HAMADA, Kanta KTM JPN 00:37,714 20 MOROSI, Alessandro HUSQ. ITA 00:38,319 21 UCHIUMI, Kotaro KTM JPN 00:40,470 22 TONN, Phillip KTM GER 00:42,510 23 ROULSTONE, Jacob GAS GAS AUS 00:54,457 Not Classified VEIJER, Collin KTM NED -1 Lap BUASRI, Tatchakorn HONDA THA -2 Lap URIARTE, Marcos HUSQ. SPA -2 Lap ALFANO, Pasquale KTM ITA -8 Lap COLLINS, Torin KTM CAN -10 Lap LLAMBIAS, Facundo HONDA URU -13 Lap GÖRBE, Soma HONDA HUN -16 Lap

JuniorGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA ESP HONDA 58 2 DAVID SALVADOR ESP HUSQVARNA 48 3 DAVID ALONSO COL GAS GAS 47 4 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 36 5 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 31 6 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 29 7 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA GAS GAS 28 8 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MYS HONDA 22 9 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 17 10 XABI ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 17 11 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP KTM 14 12 LUCA LUNETTA ITA HUSQVARNA 13 13 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 12 14 EDWARD O’SHEA GBR HONDA 11 15 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 9 16 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 6 17 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 6 18 SOMA GÖRBE HUN HONDA 6 19 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA HUSQVARNA 5 20 COLLIN VEIJER NLD KTM 2 21 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 2 22 ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 1

Moto2 European Championship

The fight for victory in the Moto2 ECh was between Tulovic and Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike) after Senna Agius (Promoracing) crashed out of the lead at Turn 12 in the early exchanges.

Tulovic went on to win by 1.1s to extend his Championship lead, with the final podium place going to Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing) after a good scrap with Yeray Ruiz (FAU55 TEY Racing).

The Stock honours went the way of Marco Tapia (Easyrace Team) after the Spaniard crossed the line in P10.

Aussie Senna Agius crashed out from the lead, having qualified in P3. He retains P3 in the overall standings.

Senna Agius – DNF

“Absolutely devastated. I saw an opportunity to win the race today so I tried and made a mistake. Crashing out of the lead is never ideal but we learn. Promo Racing Team worked so hard this weekend so I have to say sorry to them and thanks for there work “

Moto2 European Championship Race 1

Pos. Rider Man. Nat. Gap 1 TULOVIC, Lukas KALEX GER 30:39,650 2 ESCRIG, Alex KALEX SPA +00:01,135 3 CARDELÚS, Xavier KALEX AND +00:16,725 4 RUIZ, Yeray KALEX SPA +00:18,058 5 TOLEDO, Alex KALEX SPA +00:27,312 6 MARCON, Tommaso KALEX ITA +00:31,143 7 RATO, Mattia KALEX ITA +00:32,603 8 BIESIEKIRSKI, Piotr KALEX POL +00:33,236 9 PONS , Miquel BREVO SPA +00:39,079 10 TAPIA, Marco YAMAHA SPA +00:51,322 11 RUIZ, Alejandro YAMAHA SPA +00:53,942 12 PAZ, Kyle KALEX PHI +01:01,024 13 ORGIS, Kevin YAMAHA GER +01:18,967 14 IOZZO, Dino YAMAHA ITA +01:19,005 15 CZYBA, Nicolas C. YAMAHA GER +01:19,517 16 REHACEK, Filip YAMAHA CZE +01:35,735 17 VAN DE LAGEMAAT, R. YAMAHA NED +01:44,189 18 NESTOLA, Kylian YAMAHA ITA -1 Lap 19 GIANICO, Nicola MVAGUSTA ITA -1 Lap 20 TINKER, Corey SPIRIT GBR -1 Lap 21 STRUDWICK, Thomas YAMAHA GBR -1 Lap 22 HOSCIUC, Jacopo YAMAHA ROU -1 Lap Not Classified RODRÍGUEZ, Juan YAMAHA SPA -1 Lap FLOROV, Mihail YAMAHA BUL -11 Lap MONTERO, Eduardo KTM SPA -11 Lap GARCÍA, Roberto KALEX SPA -14 Lap AGIUS, Senna KALEX AUS -17 Lap TAGLIARINI, Angelo BOSCOSCURO ITA -18 Lap

Moto2 European Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 LUKAS TULOVIC DEU TRIUMPH 75 2 ALEX ESCRIG ESP KALEX 45 3 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 40 4 ALEX TOLEDO ESP KALEX 37 5 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 35 6 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 27 7 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 22 8 ALEX RUIZ ESP YAMAHA 18 9 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 16 10 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KTM 14 11 ANGELO TAGLIARINI ITA BOSCOSCURO 13 12 SAM WILFORD GBR TRIUMPH 11 13 TOMMASO MARCON ITA KALEX 10 14 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 10 15 MARCO TAPIA ESP YAMAHA 9 16 NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA DEU YAMAHA 9 17 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 8 18 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA 8 19 MIGUEL PONS ESP BREVO 7 20 KEVIN ORGIS DEU YAMAHA 4 21 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NLD YAMAHA 2

Hawkers European Talent Cup Race 1

After a Dodo Boggio (Aspar Team) crash at 11 brought out the red flags, a five-lap dash decided Race 1 in the Hawkers ETC.

Two tenths split the top four but it was once again Esteban who managed to fend off the competition for his third straight win, as Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 teammates Brian Uriarte and Rico Salmela – from the back of the grid – completed the podium ahead of fourth place Guido Pini (AC Racing Team).

Australia’s Carter Thompson finished in 13th after starting from P27, after qualifying 14th but receiving a penalty to the back of the grid.

Hawkers European Talent Cup Race 2

Race 2 ended up being a bit more straight forward for Esteban. Contact between Uriarte and Pini caused the leading group to be broken up, and from there on, Esteban stretched his advantage to eventually take the chequered flag by more than 2.9s.

However, a technical infringement saw his fourth win stripped, so after a mechanical problem in Race 1 and Long Lap penalty in Race 2, reigning Champion Martinez got his first points of the season on the board with P1 in what was a photo finish between himself and Pini in second.

Boggio was promoted to P3 after his teammate’s post-race misfortunes, as Esteban heads to Barcelona with a 13-point lead in the overall standings.

It was a rough Race 2 for Carter Thompson who finished 14th, after dropping back and then fighting his way back up through the ranks.

Carter Thompson

“Qualified 8th in my group which put me P14th on the grid (combined group A & B). Unfortunately incurred a penalty which put me at the back of the grid and a long lap for Race 1. Started in P27 and fought hard to finish in the points in P13. Race 2 started in my qualifying position P14 and finished the race in P14. My starts just weren’t there this weekend and I managed to go back to 19th at the start of the race but fight back to 14th. Taking the positives out of the weekend I would like to thank the whole AGR Team, they work so hard for not just me but the whole team and I definitely send a huge thanks to you. I have also come away with points, albeit not a lot, from both races, learnt a whole lot and can’t wait for the next round in Barcelona in 3 weeks. Now time to train hard. Till the next round…”

HETC Race 1

Pos. Rider Nat. Gap 1 ESTEBAN, Joel SPA 08:40,437 2 URIARTE, Brian SPA +00:00,240 3 SALMELA, Rico FIN +00:00,270 4 PINI, Guido ITA +00:00,270 5 O’GORMAN, Casey IRL +00:03,477 6 FERRÁNDEZ, Alberto SPA +00:03,497 7 BRINTON, A. David GBR +00:03,693 8 DANISH, Hakim MAL +00:03,836 9 RIOS, Jesús SPA +00:05,204 10 PÉREZ, Gonzalo SPA +00:05,263 11 MOODLEY, Ruché RSA +00:06,185 12 ALSINA, Pau SPA +00:06,188 13 THOMPSON, Carter AUS +00:07,219 14 PLANQUES, Guillem FRA +00:07,240 15 PARRILLA, César SPA +00:07,537 16 GARCÍA, Marco SPA +00:11,389 17 LUCIANO, Lorenz BEL +00:11,814 18 ARMARIO, José Luis SPA +00:11,859 19 FERNÁNDEZ, Beñat SPA +00:11,945 20 TRIAS, Blai SPA +00:12,260 21 PUGLIESE, Giulio ITA +00:14,133 22 MIHAILA, Demis ITA +00:14,369 23 VAN TRIGT, Owen NED +00:14,470 24 RUISBROEK, Matts NED +00:17,489 25 AGUILAR, Marc SPA +00:17,570 Not Classified MARTÍNEZ, Máximo SPA -2 Lap DANIEL JR, Kristian A. USA -3 Lap

HETC Race 2

Pos. Rider Nat. Gap 1 MARTÍNEZ, Máximo SPA 29:25,155 2 PINI, Guido ITA +00:00,002 3 BOGGIO, Dodó ITA +00:00,076 4 SALMELA, Rico FIN +00:00,150 5 O’GORMAN, Casey IRL +00:06,745 6 FERRÁNDEZ, Alberto SPA +00:11,928 7 RIOS, Jesús SPA +00:12,059 8 PLANQUES, Guillem FRA +00:12,078 9 ALSINA, Pau SPA +00:12,164 10 BRINTON, A. David GBR +00:12,203 11 PÉREZ, Gonzalo SPA +00:12,427 12 DANISH, Hakim MAL +00:12,638 13 AL-SAHOUTI, Hamad QAT +00:22,617 14 THOMPSON, Carter AUS +00:22,969 15 FERNÁNDEZ, Beñat SPA +00:27,135 16 LUCIANO, Lorenz BEL +00:27,214 17 VAN TRIGT, Owen NED +00:27,509 18 GARCÍA, Marco SPA +00:30,287 19 PUGLIESE, Giulio ITA +00:38,519 20 MIHAILA, Demis ITA +00:38,564 21 TRIAS, Blai SPA +00:38,649 22 ARMARIO, José Luis SPA +00:39,057 23 AGUILAR, Marc SPA +00:39,419 24 DANIEL JR, Kristian A. USA +00:39,702 25 RUISBROEK, Matts NED +00:59,605 Not Classified WOJCIECHOWSKI, J. POL -1 Lap URIARTE, Brian SPA -7 Lap MOODLEY, Ruché RSA -11 Lap PARRILLA, César SPA -13 Lap

HETC Standings