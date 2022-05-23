2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship Round 2
Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia
On a scorching Saturday at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Jose Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior Team) and Joel Esteban (Aspar Team) made it back-to-back pole positions in 2022 in the JuniorGP, Moto2 European Championship and Hawkers European Talent Cup classes respectively.
Sunday saw the FIM JuniorGP World Championship races kick into action, where David Alonso (Aspar Team) and Jose Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) shared the JuniorGP class spoils by claiming Race 1 and Race 2 victories respectively.
Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior) won the only Moto2 European Championship race of the day as Joel Esteban (Aspar Team) emerged victorious from Race 1 in Valencia in the Hawkers European Talent Cup, but a late disqualification from Race 2 for a technical infringement for the Spaniard meant Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) took the 25 points.
Angus Grenfell’s weekend was cut short, with a crash resulting in a trip to medical, with the expectation of returning for Round 3 in Catalunya.
Angus Grenfell
“Things don’t always go to plan… Made solid progress this weekend…saved a high side in Q2 which resulted in a little trip to medical. No more riding for me this weekend but we will be ready for round three at Catalunya in a few weeks time. Thanks to the whole Artbox Team for your hard work and support on and off the bike.”
JuniorGP Race 1
The race for JuniorGP Race 1 victory came down to the final lap and making a classy move stick at the final corner was Alonso, who edged out comeback king Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) by just 0.030s – the latter coming from the back of the grid to earn a podium.
Third place went to David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) as the Spaniard added to his P3 in Estoril, with Rueda taking away P4 from Race 1.
Jacob Roulstone finished Race 1 in 18th, +20s995 off the lead.
JuniorGP Race 2
Race 2 followed a similar pattern; a cracking battle that went right down to the wire. Coming out on top this time around was Rueda who had spearheaded the pack for most of the race, as we saw Fillipo Farioli (Aspar Team) – a crasher in Race 1 from the lead – and Salvador standing on the rostrum.
Leading the Championship after Race 1, Alonso crashed at the final corner but managed to remount and cross the line P7. But having won from pole, Rueda heads to Barcelona as the title race leader.
It was a rougher Race 2 for Roulstone, finishing 23rd, this time 54.457s off the leading time.
JuniorGP Race 1 Result
|Pos.
|Rider
|Man.
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|ALONSO, David
|GAS GAS
|COL
|30:33,130
|2
|PIQUERAS, Ángel
|HONDA
|SPA
|+00:00,030
|3
|SALVADOR, David
|HUSQ.
|SPA
|+00:00,432
|4
|RUEDA, José A.
|HONDA
|SPA
|+00:00,484
|5
|BUASRI, Tatchakorn
|HONDA
|THA
|+00:01,017
|6
|CRUCES, Adrián
|KTM
|SPA
|+00:01,183
|7
|AZMAN, Syarifuddin
|HONDA
|MAL
|+00:01,894
|8
|RUDA, Marcos
|KTM
|SPA
|+00:01,995
|9
|LLAMBIAS, Facundo
|HONDA
|URU
|+00:02,171
|10
|URIARTE, Marcos
|HUSQ.
|SPA
|+00:10,528
|11
|MOROSI, Alessandro
|HUSQ.
|ITA
|+00:16,322
|12
|ZURUTUZA, Xabier
|KTM
|SPA
|+00:16,458
|13
|SHAHRIL, Danial
|HONDA
|MAL
|+00:16,732
|14
|VEIJER, Collin
|KTM
|NED
|+00:16,927
|15
|GÖRBE, Soma
|HONDA
|HUN
|+00:17,127
|16
|ADITAMA, Arbi
|HONDA
|INA
|+00:17,199
|17
|MUÑOZ, Daniel
|KTM
|SPA
|+00:18,465
|18
|ROULSTONE, Jacob
|GAS GAS
|AUS
|+00:20,995
|19
|DETTWILER, Noah
|KTM
|SWI
|+00:30,603
|20
|ROSENTHALER, Jakob
|KTM
|AUT
|+00:30,686
|21
|GOURDON, Alex
|HONDA
|FRA
|+00:40,748
|22
|COLLINS, Torin
|KTM
|CAN
|+00:40,892
|23
|UCHIUMI, Kotaro
|KTM
|JPN
|+00:41,069
|24
|ALFANO, Pasquale
|KTM
|ITA
|+o00:44,535
|Not Classified
|ALMANSA, David
|KTM
|SPA
|-5 Lap
|FARIOLI, Filippo
|GAS GAS
|ITA
|-5 Lap
|VOLPI, Mattia
|KTM
|ITA
|-7 Lap
|CARRARO, Nicola F.
|KTM
|ITA
|-10 Lap
|TONN, Phillip
|KTM
|GER
|-13 Lap
|HAMADA, Kanta
|KTM
|JPN
|-14 Lap
|O’SHEA, Edward
|HONDA
|GBR
|-15 Lap
JuniorGP Race 2 Result
|Pos.
|Rider
|Man.
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|RUEDA, José A.
|HONDA
|SPA
|30:36,698
|2
|FARIOLI, Filippo
|GAS GAS
|ITA
|00:00,118
|3
|SALVADOR, David
|HUSQ.
|SPA
|00:00,546
|4
|AZMAN, Syarifuddin
|HONDA
|MAL
|00:00,615
|5
|PIQUERAS, Ángel
|HONDA
|SPA
|00:00,762
|6
|LUNETTA, Luca
|HUSQ.
|ITA
|00:10,449
|7
|ALONSO, David
|GAS GAS
|COL
|00:11,000
|8
|CRUCES, Adrián
|KTM
|SPA
|00:11,338
|9
|ZURUTUZA, Xabier
|KTM
|SPA
|00:13,877
|10
|ALMANSA, David
|KTM
|SPA
|00:14,225
|11
|MUÑOZ, Daniel
|KTM
|SPA
|00:14,267
|12
|O’SHEA, Edward
|HONDA
|GBR
|00:14,327
|13
|RUDA, Marcos
|KTM
|SPA
|00:17,845
|14
|SHAHRIL, Danial
|HONDA
|MAL
|00:21,416
|15
|ADITAMA, Arbi
|HONDA
|INA
|00:21,937
|16
|DETTWILER, Noah
|KTM
|SWI
|00:29,352
|17
|VOLPI, Mattia
|KTM
|ITA
|00:36,719
|18
|CARRARO, Nicola F.
|KTM
|ITA
|00:36,851
|19
|HAMADA, Kanta
|KTM
|JPN
|00:37,714
|20
|MOROSI, Alessandro
|HUSQ.
|ITA
|00:38,319
|21
|UCHIUMI, Kotaro
|KTM
|JPN
|00:40,470
|22
|TONN, Phillip
|KTM
|GER
|00:42,510
|23
|ROULSTONE, Jacob
|GAS GAS
|AUS
|00:54,457
|Not Classified
|VEIJER, Collin
|KTM
|NED
|-1 Lap
|BUASRI, Tatchakorn
|HONDA
|THA
|-2 Lap
|URIARTE, Marcos
|HUSQ.
|SPA
|-2 Lap
|ALFANO, Pasquale
|KTM
|ITA
|-8 Lap
|COLLINS, Torin
|KTM
|CAN
|-10 Lap
|LLAMBIAS, Facundo
|HONDA
|URU
|-13 Lap
|GÖRBE, Soma
|HONDA
|HUN
|-16 Lap
JuniorGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Points
|1
|JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA
|ESP
|HONDA
|58
|2
|DAVID SALVADOR
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|48
|3
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GAS GAS
|47
|4
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|36
|5
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|31
|6
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|29
|7
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|GAS GAS
|28
|8
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|22
|9
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|17
|10
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|17
|11
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|14
|12
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|13
|13
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|12
|14
|EDWARD O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|11
|15
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|9
|16
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|6
|17
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|6
|18
|SOMA GÖRBE
|HUN
|HONDA
|6
|19
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|5
|20
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|KTM
|2
|21
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|2
|22
|ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|1
Moto2 European Championship
The fight for victory in the Moto2 ECh was between Tulovic and Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike) after Senna Agius (Promoracing) crashed out of the lead at Turn 12 in the early exchanges.
Tulovic went on to win by 1.1s to extend his Championship lead, with the final podium place going to Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing) after a good scrap with Yeray Ruiz (FAU55 TEY Racing).
The Stock honours went the way of Marco Tapia (Easyrace Team) after the Spaniard crossed the line in P10.
Aussie Senna Agius crashed out from the lead, having qualified in P3. He retains P3 in the overall standings.
Senna Agius – DNF
“Absolutely devastated. I saw an opportunity to win the race today so I tried and made a mistake. Crashing out of the lead is never ideal but we learn. Promo Racing Team worked so hard this weekend so I have to say sorry to them and thanks for there work “
Moto2 European Championship Race 1
|Pos.
|Rider
|Man.
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|TULOVIC, Lukas
|KALEX
|GER
|30:39,650
|2
|ESCRIG, Alex
|KALEX
|SPA
|+00:01,135
|3
|CARDELÚS, Xavier
|KALEX
|AND
|+00:16,725
|4
|RUIZ, Yeray
|KALEX
|SPA
|+00:18,058
|5
|TOLEDO, Alex
|KALEX
|SPA
|+00:27,312
|6
|MARCON, Tommaso
|KALEX
|ITA
|+00:31,143
|7
|RATO, Mattia
|KALEX
|ITA
|+00:32,603
|8
|BIESIEKIRSKI, Piotr
|KALEX
|POL
|+00:33,236
|9
|PONS , Miquel
|BREVO
|SPA
|+00:39,079
|10
|TAPIA, Marco
|YAMAHA
|SPA
|+00:51,322
|11
|RUIZ, Alejandro
|YAMAHA
|SPA
|+00:53,942
|12
|PAZ, Kyle
|KALEX
|PHI
|+01:01,024
|13
|ORGIS, Kevin
|YAMAHA
|GER
|+01:18,967
|14
|IOZZO, Dino
|YAMAHA
|ITA
|+01:19,005
|15
|CZYBA, Nicolas C.
|YAMAHA
|GER
|+01:19,517
|16
|REHACEK, Filip
|YAMAHA
|CZE
|+01:35,735
|17
|VAN DE LAGEMAAT, R.
|YAMAHA
|NED
|+01:44,189
|18
|NESTOLA, Kylian
|YAMAHA
|ITA
|-1 Lap
|19
|GIANICO, Nicola
|MVAGUSTA
|ITA
|-1 Lap
|20
|TINKER, Corey
|SPIRIT
|GBR
|-1 Lap
|21
|STRUDWICK, Thomas
|YAMAHA
|GBR
|-1 Lap
|22
|HOSCIUC, Jacopo
|YAMAHA
|ROU
|-1 Lap
|Not Classified
|RODRÍGUEZ, Juan
|YAMAHA
|SPA
|-1 Lap
|FLOROV, Mihail
|YAMAHA
|BUL
|-11 Lap
|MONTERO, Eduardo
|KTM
|SPA
|-11 Lap
|GARCÍA, Roberto
|KALEX
|SPA
|-14 Lap
|AGIUS, Senna
|KALEX
|AUS
|-17 Lap
|TAGLIARINI, Angelo
|BOSCOSCURO
|ITA
|-18 Lap
Moto2 European Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Points
|1
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|DEU
|TRIUMPH
|75
|2
|ALEX ESCRIG
|ESP
|KALEX
|45
|3
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|40
|4
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX
|37
|5
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|35
|6
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|27
|7
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|22
|8
|ALEX RUIZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|18
|9
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|16
|10
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|ESP
|KTM
|14
|11
|ANGELO TAGLIARINI
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|13
|12
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|TRIUMPH
|11
|13
|TOMMASO MARCON
|ITA
|KALEX
|10
|14
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX
|10
|15
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|9
|16
|NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|9
|17
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|8
|18
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|8
|19
|MIGUEL PONS
|ESP
|BREVO
|7
|20
|KEVIN ORGIS
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|4
|21
|RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT
|NLD
|YAMAHA
|2
Hawkers European Talent Cup Race 1
After a Dodo Boggio (Aspar Team) crash at 11 brought out the red flags, a five-lap dash decided Race 1 in the Hawkers ETC.
Two tenths split the top four but it was once again Esteban who managed to fend off the competition for his third straight win, as Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 teammates Brian Uriarte and Rico Salmela – from the back of the grid – completed the podium ahead of fourth place Guido Pini (AC Racing Team).
Australia’s Carter Thompson finished in 13th after starting from P27, after qualifying 14th but receiving a penalty to the back of the grid.
Hawkers European Talent Cup Race 2
Race 2 ended up being a bit more straight forward for Esteban. Contact between Uriarte and Pini caused the leading group to be broken up, and from there on, Esteban stretched his advantage to eventually take the chequered flag by more than 2.9s.
However, a technical infringement saw his fourth win stripped, so after a mechanical problem in Race 1 and Long Lap penalty in Race 2, reigning Champion Martinez got his first points of the season on the board with P1 in what was a photo finish between himself and Pini in second.
Boggio was promoted to P3 after his teammate’s post-race misfortunes, as Esteban heads to Barcelona with a 13-point lead in the overall standings.
It was a rough Race 2 for Carter Thompson who finished 14th, after dropping back and then fighting his way back up through the ranks.
Carter Thompson
“Qualified 8th in my group which put me P14th on the grid (combined group A & B). Unfortunately incurred a penalty which put me at the back of the grid and a long lap for Race 1. Started in P27 and fought hard to finish in the points in P13. Race 2 started in my qualifying position P14 and finished the race in P14. My starts just weren’t there this weekend and I managed to go back to 19th at the start of the race but fight back to 14th. Taking the positives out of the weekend I would like to thank the whole AGR Team, they work so hard for not just me but the whole team and I definitely send a huge thanks to you. I have also come away with points, albeit not a lot, from both races, learnt a whole lot and can’t wait for the next round in Barcelona in 3 weeks. Now time to train hard. Till the next round…”
HETC Race 1
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|ESTEBAN, Joel
|SPA
|08:40,437
|2
|URIARTE, Brian
|SPA
|+00:00,240
|3
|SALMELA, Rico
|FIN
|+00:00,270
|4
|PINI, Guido
|ITA
|+00:00,270
|5
|O’GORMAN, Casey
|IRL
|+00:03,477
|6
|FERRÁNDEZ, Alberto
|SPA
|+00:03,497
|7
|BRINTON, A. David
|GBR
|+00:03,693
|8
|DANISH, Hakim
|MAL
|+00:03,836
|9
|RIOS, Jesús
|SPA
|+00:05,204
|10
|PÉREZ, Gonzalo
|SPA
|+00:05,263
|11
|MOODLEY, Ruché
|RSA
|+00:06,185
|12
|ALSINA, Pau
|SPA
|+00:06,188
|13
|THOMPSON, Carter
|AUS
|+00:07,219
|14
|PLANQUES, Guillem
|FRA
|+00:07,240
|15
|PARRILLA, César
|SPA
|+00:07,537
|16
|GARCÍA, Marco
|SPA
|+00:11,389
|17
|LUCIANO, Lorenz
|BEL
|+00:11,814
|18
|ARMARIO, José Luis
|SPA
|+00:11,859
|19
|FERNÁNDEZ, Beñat
|SPA
|+00:11,945
|20
|TRIAS, Blai
|SPA
|+00:12,260
|21
|PUGLIESE, Giulio
|ITA
|+00:14,133
|22
|MIHAILA, Demis
|ITA
|+00:14,369
|23
|VAN TRIGT, Owen
|NED
|+00:14,470
|24
|RUISBROEK, Matts
|NED
|+00:17,489
|25
|AGUILAR, Marc
|SPA
|+00:17,570
|Not Classified
|MARTÍNEZ, Máximo
|SPA
|-2 Lap
|DANIEL JR, Kristian A.
|USA
|-3 Lap
HETC Race 2
|Pos.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|MARTÍNEZ, Máximo
|SPA
|29:25,155
|2
|PINI, Guido
|ITA
|+00:00,002
|3
|BOGGIO, Dodó
|ITA
|+00:00,076
|4
|SALMELA, Rico
|FIN
|+00:00,150
|5
|O’GORMAN, Casey
|IRL
|+00:06,745
|6
|FERRÁNDEZ, Alberto
|SPA
|+00:11,928
|7
|RIOS, Jesús
|SPA
|+00:12,059
|8
|PLANQUES, Guillem
|FRA
|+00:12,078
|9
|ALSINA, Pau
|SPA
|+00:12,164
|10
|BRINTON, A. David
|GBR
|+00:12,203
|11
|PÉREZ, Gonzalo
|SPA
|+00:12,427
|12
|DANISH, Hakim
|MAL
|+00:12,638
|13
|AL-SAHOUTI, Hamad
|QAT
|+00:22,617
|14
|THOMPSON, Carter
|AUS
|+00:22,969
|15
|FERNÁNDEZ, Beñat
|SPA
|+00:27,135
|16
|LUCIANO, Lorenz
|BEL
|+00:27,214
|17
|VAN TRIGT, Owen
|NED
|+00:27,509
|18
|GARCÍA, Marco
|SPA
|+00:30,287
|19
|PUGLIESE, Giulio
|ITA
|+00:38,519
|20
|MIHAILA, Demis
|ITA
|+00:38,564
|21
|TRIAS, Blai
|SPA
|+00:38,649
|22
|ARMARIO, José Luis
|SPA
|+00:39,057
|23
|AGUILAR, Marc
|SPA
|+00:39,419
|24
|DANIEL JR, Kristian A.
|USA
|+00:39,702
|25
|RUISBROEK, Matts
|NED
|+00:59,605
|Not Classified
|WOJCIECHOWSKI, J.
|POL
|-1 Lap
|URIARTE, Brian
|SPA
|-7 Lap
|MOODLEY, Ruché
|RSA
|-11 Lap
|PARRILLA, César
|SPA
|-13 Lap
HETC Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Total
|1
|Esteban, Joel
|SPA
|75
|2
|Pini, Guido
|ITA
|62
|3
|Salmela, Rico
|FIN
|45
|4
|Danish, Hakim
|MAL
|43
|6
|Boggio, Dodó
|ITA
|36
|5
|O’Gorman, Casey
|IRL
|35
|7
|Ferrández, Alberto
|SPA
|30
|8
|Alsina, Pau
|SPA
|27
|11
|Martínez, Máximo
|SPA
|25
|9
|Brinton, Amanuel David
|GBR
|23
|10
|Pérez, Gonzalo
|SPA
|22
|12
|Uriarte, Brian
|SPA
|20
|13
|Rios, Jesús
|SPA
|20
|14
|Parrilla, César
|SPA
|14
|15
|Moodley, Ruché
|RSA
|14
|16
|Thompson, Carter
|AUS
|13
|17
|Planques, Guillem
|FRA
|10
|18
|Trias, Blai
|SPA
|8
|19
|Aguilar, Marc
|SPA
|7
|20
|Luciano, Lorenz Toni
|BEL
|7
|21
|García Miguel, Marco
|SPA
|5
|22
|Armario, José Luis
|SPA
|5
|23
|Donoso, Adriano
|SPA
|4
|25
|Al-Sahouti, Hamad
|QAT
|3
|24
|Daniel, Kristian
|USA
|3
|26
|Garness, Johnny
|GBR
|2
|28
|Fernández, Beñat
|SPA
|1
|27
|Ruisbroek, Matts
|NED
|1