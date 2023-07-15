Senna Agius title charge interrupted

Moto2 European Championship leader Senna Agius arrived in Barcelona in top form after his dominant double victory two weeks ago in Portimao but the 18-year-old Australian rider suffered fractures to his left hand in a crash on Friday morning.

Agius could have won the championship early this Sunday. This is now postponed at least until the beginning of October in Aragón.

Dirk Reissmann

LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team

“Portimao two weeks ago was, on the whole, very pleasing from our point of view. First of all, great praise to Senna, who delivered a fantastic weekend. To top it, he won both races, which he really dominated.

“For Barcelona we had hoped to continue at this level with him, but unfortunately this came abruptly to an end by a crash. Fortunately, Senna is doing well, apart of course from the two fractures he suffered in his hand. This was shown by a scan very clearly.

“At the moment it looks like no surgery will be necessary, as there is a long break until the next race. But the final decision will be made on Monday. In any case, we wish him all the best for a quick and uncomplicated recovery.

“Nevertheless, it is a great pity that this weekend is over for him.”