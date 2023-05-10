MotoGP 2023

Round Five – Le Mans

Moto2

Australian teenager Senna Agius will again step in to replace the injured Darryn Binder after he was called up by the LIQUI MOLY Husavarna Intact GP Moto2 team to race this weekend at Le Mans.

Senna got his 2023 FIM JuniorGP season underway last weekend at Estoril with two wins from two starts.

The weekend prior he stood in for Darryn Binder at Jerez where he crossed the line in 21st place. Thus Senna now has some experience on the Moto2 World Championship machine but Le Mans will be new ground for the 17-year-old as he has never turned a wheel at the French circuit before.

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 74 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 74 3 CANET Aron SPA 52 4 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 45 5 LOWES Sam GBR 43 6 SALAC Filip CZE 40 7 DIXON Jake GBR 36 8 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 29 9 ARENAS Albert SPA 27 10 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 26 11 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 20 12 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 19 13 GARCIA Sergio SPA 17 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 16 15 VIETTI Celestino ITA 15 16 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 17 BALTUS Barry BEL 7 18 ROBERTS Joe USA 6 19 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 2 20 OGURA Ai JPN 1 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 1 22 TORRES Jordi SPA 0

2023 Le Mans MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1630 MotoE FP1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Moto2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2035 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP FP2 0100 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0120 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP Practice 1850 MotoGP Q1 1950 MotoGP Q2 2010 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

