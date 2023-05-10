MotoGP 2023
Round Five – Le Mans
Moto2
Australian teenager Senna Agius will again step in to replace the injured Darryn Binder after he was called up by the LIQUI MOLY Husavarna Intact GP Moto2 team to race this weekend at Le Mans.
Senna got his 2023 FIM JuniorGP season underway last weekend at Estoril with two wins from two starts.
The weekend prior he stood in for Darryn Binder at Jerez where he crossed the line in 21st place. Thus Senna now has some experience on the Moto2 World Championship machine but Le Mans will be new ground for the 17-year-old as he has never turned a wheel at the French circuit before.
Moto2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|74
|2
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|74
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|52
|4
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|45
|5
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|43
|6
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|40
|7
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|36
|8
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|29
|9
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|27
|10
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|26
|11
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|20
|12
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|19
|13
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|17
|14
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|16
|15
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|15
|16
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|10
|17
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|7
|18
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|6
|19
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|2
|20
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|1
|21
|TULOVIC Lukas
|GER
|1
|22
|TORRES Jordi
|SPA
|0
2023 Le Mans MotoGP Weekend Schedule
Times in AEST
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1630
|MotoE
|FP1
|1700
|Moto3
|FP1
|1750
|Moto2
|FP1
|1845
|MotoGP
|FP1
|2035
|MotoE
|FP2
|2115
|Moto3
|FP2
|2205
|Moto2
|FP2
|2300
|MotoGP
|FP2
|0100 (Sat)
|MotoE
|Q1
|0120 (Sat)
|MotoE
|Q2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1640
|Moto3
|FP3
|1725
|Moto2
|FP3
|1810
|MotoGP
|Practice
|1850
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1950
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2010
|MotoE
|R1
|2050
|Moto3
|Q1
|2115
|Moto3
|Q2
|2145
|Moto2
|Q1
|2210
|Moto2
|Q2
|2300
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|0010 (Sun)
|MotoE
|R2
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1745
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1900
|Moto3
|Race
|2015
|Moto2
|Race
|2200
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia