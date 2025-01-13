Shark RIDILL 2
The second generation of the RIDILL creates a real breakthrough both in terms of design, superior comfort, and premium safety features.
And through an exciting collaboration with Troy Lee Designs, APEX and MATRIX CAMO offer bold graphics options fused with Shark’s trusted protection, available in sizes XS to 2XL, for $374.95 RRP for the Troy Lee Designs variant.
Shop the new Shark RIDILL 2 here (link).
RIDILL 2 Structure And Safety
- NEW UN ECE 22-06 Certification
- NEW Shell made of high-impact LEXAN injected polycarbonate and injected thermoplastic resin
- Micro lock buckle system
- Multi-density EPS
RIDILL 2 Visor
- High-strength, Optical Class 1 anti-scratch screen, Pinlock 70
- Pinlock tension adjustment levers
- Integrated anti-scratch, anti-fog sun visor
- Patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system
- Quick visor release system
RIDILL 2 Inside
- Patented ergonomic textile fixing system
- Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max)
- EasyFit system: optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses
- Patented ergonomic textile fixing system
- Slot reserved for the Sharktooth intercom
RIDILL 2 Aerodynamics And Ventilation
- Three air inlets
- Pinlock available as an option
Don’t forget to check out the rest of the Ficeda Accessories range:
PROSPECT 2.0
SCOTT SPORTS
The Prospect 2.0 goggles feature SCOTT’s ground-breaking Quick Lens Release System, allowing riders to unlock the four lens locking pins instantly for an easy lens change, without compromising on safety ensured by the SCOTT Lens Lock System.
GLEAM CLEANING
R&G RACING
For easy, stress-free bike cleaning, R&G Gleam is an affordable cleaning and lubrication range made up of 16 products specifically designed to keep your motorcycle and helmet clean and protected.
TRAILMAX RAID
DUNLOP TYRES
60/40 DUAL PURPOSE TYRE.
This adventure tyre provides excellent off-road traction and cornering grip, outstanding wet grip, good chipping resistance, balanced handling, and road-tyre stability and performance.
90’S SERIES
FIST HANDWEAR
A shout out to the golden age of Motocross, with nods to the ‘big 4’! FIST have released four retro-inspired gloves taking inspiration from the bold, vibrant aesthetics of the 1990s, and to the style of action sports from that era.