Shark RIDILL 2

The second generation of the RIDILL creates a real breakthrough both in terms of design, superior comfort, and premium safety features.

And through an exciting collaboration with Troy Lee Designs, APEX and MATRIX CAMO offer bold graphics options fused with Shark’s trusted protection, available in sizes XS to 2XL, for $374.95 RRP for the Troy Lee Designs variant.

RIDILL 2 Structure And Safety

NEW UN ECE 22-06 Certification

NEW Shell made of high-impact LEXAN injected polycarbonate and injected thermoplastic resin

Micro lock buckle system

Multi-density EPS

RIDILL 2 Visor

High-strength, Optical Class 1 anti-scratch screen, Pinlock 70

Pinlock tension adjustment levers

Integrated anti-scratch, anti-fog sun visor

Patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system

Quick visor release system

RIDILL 2 Inside

Patented ergonomic textile fixing system

Removable interior suitable for machine washing (30°C max)

EasyFit system: optimal comfort for riders wearing glasses

Patented ergonomic textile fixing system

Slot reserved for the Sharktooth intercom

RIDILL 2 Aerodynamics And Ventilation

Three air inlets

Pinlock available as an option

