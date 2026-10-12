Dunlop Geomax MX54

Anyone who has spent a day at a motocross track knows how dramatically conditions can change between the opening practice session and the final moto. What starts as nicely prepared dirt with plenty of moisture can quickly become a mix of loose soil, exposed hard-pack, braking bumps, and increasingly slippery corners.

That changing environment is precisely what Dunlop has targeted with the introduction of the new Geomax MX54.

The MX54 succeeds the Geomax MX53, which Dunlop introduced in 2019 as its intermediate-to-hard terrain offering. Building on the foundations of that popular tyre, Dunlop has revised the tread pattern, rubber compound and construction to extend its usable operating window and improve performance as the track becomes firmer.

While the original Geomax MX53 was already aimed at riders seeking versatility across intermediate and harder ground, the new MX54 is designed to maintain more consistent traction and feedback across a broader range of conditions.

Revised tread pattern broadens the operating window

At the heart of the MX54 is a revised tread pattern that tackles two competing requirements: achieving sufficient rubber contact with the ground on hard-packed surfaces while retaining the ability to penetrate and find traction in looser terrain.

Dunlop has reduced the overall number of tread blocks while increasing their individual size. This increases the proportion of rubber in contact with the track, providing greater block stability and improved mechanical grip on compacted surfaces.

At the same time, the larger gaps between adjacent tread blocks allow the tyre to find purchase in softer material and help prevent the tread from becoming overwhelmed when conditions are loose.

The rear tyre incorporates Dunlop’s Multiple Block Distribution technology, or MBD, which uses variable block spacing and a revised distribution across the tread.

With fewer blocks concentrated along the centre and additional blocks through the intermediate and shoulder areas, the design aims to improve ground contact feel and maintain predictability as the tyre is loaded under acceleration and cornering.

The rear tread pattern draws on Dunlop’s Factory Spec motocross development, while refinements introduced with the softer-terrain Geomax MX34 have also contributed to the MX54’s development.

Dunlop’s patented Progressive Cornering Block Technology has also been further developed for the MX54.

The latest PCBT Advanced design increases the available biting edges and allows controlled flexibility within the blocks. Rather than simply making the tread more rigid, the objective is to allow the rubber to conform to the track surface while maintaining sufficient support to resist excessive deformation.

That should be particularly beneficial when the rider is transitioning from upright acceleration to carrying lean angle through a corner, where predictable slide characteristics can be just as important as outright grip.

More front-end confidence under braking

The MX54 front tyre has received an entirely revised tread pattern, with particular emphasis on steering precision, braking stability and consistent feedback.

One of the more notable changes is a continuous centre groove, designed to improve braking grip and directional stability.

Block placement and stiffness have also been refined to provide more consistent contact with the surface when the front is loaded during braking and corner entry.

This is an area where conditions can become particularly challenging over the course of a race meeting. As softer material is pushed aside and the hard base underneath becomes exposed, maintaining confidence in the front contact patch can make a considerable difference to how aggressively a rider can approach and negotiate corners.

Dunlop claims the MX54 delivers improved braking and cornering grip compared with its MX53 predecessor, while offering more progressive feedback when traction begins to diminish.

Compound and carcass development

There is more to the MX54 than the revised tread pattern.

Dunlop has also worked on the tyre’s rubber formulation and carcass characteristics, with the objective of improving the balance between grip, tread-block stability, impact absorption and wear resistance.

Dunlop’s High-Resilience Rubber Compound uses fine carbon particles and longer polymer chains to improve resistance to damage while controlling tread-block movement under load.

Reducing uncontrolled knob flex is particularly relevant on harder surfaces, where high loads can otherwise accelerate wear or cause the tread blocks to distort excessively.

The MX54 also incorporates Dunlop’s Carcass Tension Control System, designed to optimise the distribution of stress through the tyre casing. The objective is more consistent contact with the ground, better feedback through the chassis and improved line-holding ability.

These changes are intended to maintain performance over longer motos and under repeated impacts, rather than concentrating purely on outright grip when the tyre is new.

Dunlop’s comparative performance chart illustrates the direction of development. The company indicates gains in traction, cornering grip, braking grip, predictability, ease of roll and shock absorption, with durability remaining broadly comparable to the MX53.

While the chart does not provide independent test data or quantified percentage improvements, it highlights the MX54’s intended benefit: a tyre that delivers more consistent all-round performance rather than concentrating its development on any single handling characteristic.

Where the MX54 fits in the Geomax range

Dunlop offers several Geomax motocross tyres designed for different terrain conditions, and choosing the appropriate model remains important.

The MX14 is the more specialised offering for sand and particularly soft ground, while the MX34 is aimed at softer and intermediate conditions.

The MX54 takes over from the MX53 as the intermediate-to-hard option, with its revised construction intended to extend capability towards both ends of that operating range.

For Australian riders, that broader operating range is particularly relevant at circuits where the surface changes substantially as the day progresses.

The MX54 is intended to remain effective when there is enough loose material to require meaningful tread penetration, but where the increasingly exposed hard base also demands block stability and rubber contact.

It is not intended to replace a dedicated sand tyre in deep, soft conditions. However, for riders regularly encountering intermediate dirt, drying ruts and firm, abrasive surfaces, the new MX54 offers a wider operating window than its predecessor.

Dunlop Geomax MX54 Australian pricing and sizes

The new Geomax MX54 is available in 17 fitments, comprising six front and eleven rear tyre sizes, covering junior motocross machinery through to full-sized competition bikes.

Australian recommended retail prices start at $52.95 for the 60/100-10 front and extend to $189.95 for the largest 19-inch rear fitments.

The following prices are Australian recommended retail prices supplied by Ficeda Accessories and include GST.

Size (rating) Item ID RRP inc. GST Geomax MX54F – Front tyres 60/100-10 (33J) DMX5410060 $52.95 60/100-12 (36J) DMX5412060 $79.95 60/100-14 (29M) DMX5414060 $84.95 70/100-17 (40M) DMX5417070 $89.95 70/100-19 (42M) DMX5419070 $105.95 80/100-21 (51M) DMX5421080 $145.95 Geomax MX54 – Rear tyres 70/100-10 (41J) DMX5410070 $72.95 80/100-12 (41M) DMX5412080 $87.95 90/100-14 (49M) DMX5414090 $94.95 90/100-16 (51M) DMX5416090 $126.95 100/100-18 (59M) DMX5418100 $159.95 110/100-18 (64M) DMX5418110 $174.95 120/90-18 (65M) DMX5418129 $184.95 100/90-19 (57M) DMX5419109 $169.95 110/90-19 (62M) DMX5419119 $184.95 120/80-19 (63M) DMX5419128 $189.95 120/90-19 (66M) DMX5419129 $189.95

Retail pricing may vary between dealers.

The new Dunlop Geomax MX54 is available through authorised Dunlop motorcycle tyre dealers across Australia and New Zealand.

For further information and to locate your nearest stockist, visit the Ficeda Accessories Dealer Locator.